(NYPost)   Imagine your haircut if your barber was arguing at the time. Now instead of a haircut, imagine freakin lasers   (nypost.com) divider line
19
    More: Scary, The Salon, Asli Ilhan, high price, entire face, laser rejuvenation treatment, Muratpasa region of Antalya, desperate attempt, Turkish woman  
•       •       •

19 Comments     (+0 »)
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ilhan added: "I absolutely do not accept this decision."
She also has demanded her money back from another salon whose treatment to fix her condition only made it worse, the Sun said.

That's it?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
techrepublic.comView Full Size
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bittermang
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Show me a before photo without thirteen centimeters of spackle and roofing tar, because I'm not convinced all that damage was laser.
 
Coach McGirk [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Was she ill-tempered?
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Now imagine if your beautician were a SHARK!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Revenge is a dish best served cold:

The Dish: The injured woman should learn laser tattoo removal.

The Best Served: Create 50% off coupons, and be patient.

The Cold: When the 'beautician,' decides that tattoos aren't cool and wants them removed, provide coupons.


(Assumes the beautician also has tattoos)
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's not gonna buff out.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Geeeeee-eye jooooooooeeeee!!
 
Petey4335
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

wax_on: Now imagine if your beautician were a SHARK!


Beautician shark! Do do dodo do
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

wax_on: Now imagine if your beautician were a SHARK!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wrong picture! Fark it om
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm drunk lol
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Should've stuck with filtering your pictures
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Petey4335: wax_on: Now imagine if your beautician were a SHARK!

Beautician shark! Do do dodo do


Thanks for the laugh. I needed it.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

