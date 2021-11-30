 Skip to content
(The Detroit_News)   Perhaps we should replace the clock with a stopwatch at this point   (detroitnews.com) divider line
63
    More: News  
•       •       •

959 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Nov 2021 at 4:03 PM



63 Comments     (+0 »)
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Are the guns OK?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Are the guns OK?


That's what's important here to 45% of the country.
 
Devo Cornholiosky
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Shooter in custody?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Maybe just a metronome?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The live video shows 3 dead now. The article only discussed several being wounded.

The shooter was 15 years old.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
 MAGAts on faecesbook are already like " Oh of course, right on schedule to fit into the Demonrats plans for gun control "
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: The live video shows 3 dead now. The article only discussed several being wounded.

The shooter was 15 years old.


<SIGH>
 
eagles95
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My son said his school decided to tell the student that Friday they are doing a lockdown drill. He checked his phone and was like...oh...because another school got shot up today and we need to be ready to barricade the door when it happens here. the teacher assured him it won't happen here because we have an SRO. Our SRO is 63 years old and just doing it because he doesn't want to retire yet.
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Michigan GOP: "Just exercising his 2A. don't get all triggered, none of YOU were shot."
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Quick! get more guns and make them readily available! that's clearly the answer!


/s, just in case.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
9 casualties inflicted in 5 minutes with only a handgun? That's much better shooting than usual for these incidents.

And then he just surrendered to the police without a fight or attempt to flee? That's the real sign of crazy.
 
pheed
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: mrshowrules: Are the guns OK?

That's what's important here to 45% of the country.


And the dead kids?  That's just more "conservative humor" for the gun humping, MAGAt crowd.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

pheed: Peter von Nostrand: mrshowrules: Are the guns OK?

That's what's important here to 45% of the country.

And the dead kids?  That's just more "conservative humor" for the gun humping, MAGAt crowd.


Crisis actors
 
eagles95
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: 9 casualties inflicted in 5 minutes with only a handgun? That's much better shooting than usual for these incidents.

And then he just surrendered to the police without a fight or attempt to flee? That's the real sign of crazy.


And whiteness...probably.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jack_o_the_hills: pheed: Peter von Nostrand: mrshowrules: Are the guns OK?

That's what's important here to 45% of the country.

And the dead kids?  That's just more "conservative humor" for the gun humping, MAGAt crowd.

Crisis actors


Oh Alex...you silly guy.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jack_o_the_hills: MAGAts on faecesbook are already like " Oh of course, right on schedule to fit into the Demonrats plans for gun control "


Far-right maniacs who hoard guns have been planning to kill civilized Americans for many years now. Any pushback against their plot is unacceptable, so they try to get out ahead of the story with their pro-maniac point of view.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Man thank goodness for those well regulated militias. Those 9 kids that were shot were looking awful insurrecty
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If it wasn't legally his gun, the owner of record should be charged with murder.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I don't think I've been to Oxford but I'm guessing that's an upper-middle-class school. Why do most of these shootings take place in areas where kids are probably over pampered by their parents?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The WSJ said the kid lawyered up right away. I have a feeling this story is going to have some legs.

Either way, sad as hell. RIP everyone. Gun control and mental health is needed, gun confiscation is not.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Very curious as to what was going through the 15-year-old shooter's mind in the days leading up to this shooting.
 
Tracianne
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The local news there is reporting that some kids didn't want to go to school today - because of threats on snapchat that said if certain people went to school today, they'd be killed.  WTF.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Michigan has a lot of drive-by shootings in school parking lots.  First one indoors in quite a while.
 
God_Almighty_Himself
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Guaran-farking-tee that he's a right-wing gun-humping MAGAt.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Why does this get a 'News' tag?
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oxford, MI is heavy MAGAt country, FYI. Nothing will change, like usual.
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He should start practicing his crying in front of a jury and say those kids were brandishing pencils and he felt threatened.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Nature is healing.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Michigan GOP: "Just exercising his 2A. don't get all triggered, none of YOU were shot."


Michigan GQP be like:

PSYOP LIKE COVID19! DURTY DEMONRATS! EBIL BIG GUBBERMINT! GIMME MY SOCIAL SECURITY CHECK! KEEP YOUR GOVERNMENT OUT OF MY MEDICARE! LET'S GO BRANDON!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So are Kid Rock and Ted Nugent going to have a fund raiser event for the kids that got shot?

/no
//they probably own the store where that gun was sold
 
Subtonic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Heamer: Very curious as to what was going through the 15-year-old shooter's mind in the days leading up to this shooting.


Too much call of duty and heavy metal music, duh.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Conservative logic is to give everyone guns so that people with guns can be killed by people with guns.

Perhaps someone who has decided to commit mass murder doesn't care about being killed. If that is true then when everyone has a gun it makes it pretty easy to get a gun and commit mass murder.

Why does anyone NEED a gun? a lot of people WANT a gun but no one NEEDS a gun.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: The WSJ said the kid lawyered up right away. I have a feeling this story is going to have some legs.

Either way, sad as hell. RIP everyone. Gun control and mental health is needed, gun confiscation is not.


How do you have gun control if you can't take the guns away from lunatics?
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Did SUV's learn to shoot?
 
shinji3i
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
FTA: The undersheriff said the suspect was arrested by a deputy detailed to the site and one who arrived on the scene.

At least the cop assigned to the scholl didn't run away this time, so that's an improvement.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Malenfant: ColonelCathcart: The WSJ said the kid lawyered up right away. I have a feeling this story is going to have some legs.

Either way, sad as hell. RIP everyone. Gun control and mental health is needed, gun confiscation is not.

How do you have gun control if you can't take the guns away from lunatics?


Exactly that. Doctors should be able to confiscate guns like they can a driver's license.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Are the guns OK?


this is all some big joke to you huh. no one ever mentions the real victims here.


the bullets. won't someone please think of the bullets.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: Conservative logic is to give everyone guns so that people with guns can be killed by people with guns.

Perhaps someone who has decided to commit mass murder doesn't care about being killed. If that is true then when everyone has a gun it makes it pretty easy to get a gun and commit mass murder.

Why does anyone NEED a gun? a lot of people WANT a gun but no one NEEDS a gun.


People in civilization don't need guns in most cases, but rural people do need them.
 
Zombie DJ
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm sure it was all in self defense since that's the "Get Out Of Jail " free card
 
Malenfant
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Malenfant: ColonelCathcart: The WSJ said the kid lawyered up right away. I have a feeling this story is going to have some legs.

Either way, sad as hell. RIP everyone. Gun control and mental health is needed, gun confiscation is not.

How do you have gun control if you can't take the guns away from lunatics?

Exactly that. Doctors should be able to confiscate guns like they can a driver's license.


That's the gun confiscation that you ruled out.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
15?  Anyone who helped to provide him the gun and ammunition needs to be up on felony murder charges.
 
mathamagical [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"McCabe said, adding the weapon was a semi-automatic handgun"

Time to ban ar-15's because scary!
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Malenfant: jack_o_the_hills: MAGAts on faecesbook are already like " Oh of course, right on schedule to fit into the Demonrats plans for gun control "

Far-right maniacs who hoard guns have been planning to kill civilized Americans for many years now. Any pushback against their plot is unacceptable, so they try to get out ahead of the story with their pro-maniac point of view.


Not to mention it's all rooted in religion. Specifically the part where anytime you question their ideas, it's considered heresy, so you're not allowed to do that.

Hence while some people involved in these movements might say, "Holy hell! WTF are we doing? Why are we doing this?!" to themselves in their own heads, they'll never say it out loud to others. Just as silence creates approval through majority agreement without challenge, so would protest when it becomes the majority too.

That and lets face facts here: It was hard enough for men to have friendships before the age of Social Media, let alone now. So even if you're bonding over bullshiat conspiracy theories or outright hate, at least you're not alone. Challenging that results in isolation, thus it perpetuates itself further.
 
Zombie DJ
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Heamer: Very curious as to what was going through the 15-year-old shooter's mind in the days leading up to this shooting.


Hey, dad has that handgun he never locks up.....
 
Zombie DJ
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hopefully trump is available for the photo op.
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Michigan has a lot of drive-by shootings in school parking lots.  First one indoors in quite a while.


Oxford is a more rural outlier to Detroit, and more middle-class.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Malenfant: cowsaregoodeating: Conservative logic is to give everyone guns so that people with guns can be killed by people with guns.

Perhaps someone who has decided to commit mass murder doesn't care about being killed. If that is true then when everyone has a gun it makes it pretty easy to get a gun and commit mass murder.

Why does anyone NEED a gun? a lot of people WANT a gun but no one NEEDS a gun.

People in civilization don't need guns in most cases, but rural people do need them.


Wild animals?
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Heamer: Very curious as to what was going through the 15-year-old shooter's mind in the days leading up to this shooting.


"A kid recently got away with shooting 3 people (and killing 2 of them) in Wisconsin; if he can do it, so can I!"
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Where are all those good guys with guns that I hear about all the time?
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Zombie DJ: Hopefully trump is available for the photo op.


For sure, he's great at these types of events .  KKKyle isn't far away either, they could do a combo cooperative marketing deal.

i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
