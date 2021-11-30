 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Want to travel in Canada and you're unvaccinated? WELL, TOO DAMN BAD, EH?   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
41
    More: Obvious, Vaccine, Vaccination, World Health Organization, Avianca, Public health, federal government, Federal government of the United States, stringent new requirement  
•       •       •

779 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Nov 2021 at 4:19 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Unvaccinated travellers barred from planes and trains as of today"

What about automobiles?
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was supposed to go to Montreal last fall but the pandemic ended that plan. I'm vaccinated but who wants to travel when so many people are acting like children over this issue and masks? I'll just wait until this ends, kills us all or the virus turns into something like a cold.
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Picklehead: I was supposed to go to Montreal last fall but the pandemic ended that plan. I'm vaccinated but who wants to travel when so many people are acting like children over this issue and masks? I'll just wait until this ends, kills us all or the virus turns into something like a cold.


If it makes you feel better, the numbers here are better than most.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who gives a shiat. I'm already barred from entering Canada for another few years.
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A good first step.  Can we ban them from obtaining food and oxygen next?
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fine, I'll just go to British Columbia instead.

/chexmix canatards
 
Lexx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lord Bear: A good first step.  Can we ban them from obtaining food and oxygen next?


They don't get unemployment benefits (considered terminated with cause) if they refuse vaccination at their workplaces, so we're headed in that direction already.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nirbo: "Unvaccinated travellers barred from planes and trains as of today"

What about automobiles?


c.tenor.comView Full Size


/also Canadian
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unvaccinated travellers over the age of 12 won't be able to board a plane or passenger train in Canada beginning today, and a negative COVID-19 test will no longer serve as a substitute for most people.

[grumpycatgood.jpg]

The theme of plague rats never giving a shiat about anyone or anything unless it directly impacts them is finally going to work to  our advantage.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lord Bear: A good first step.  Can we ban them from obtaining food and oxygen next?


The oxygen part will take care of itself while they're drowning on their own bodily fluids.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Picklehead: I was supposed to go to Montreal last fall but the pandemic ended that plan. I'm vaccinated but who wants to travel when so many people are acting like children over this issue and masks? I'll just wait until this ends, kills us all or the virus turns into something like a cold.


If we're very lucky, Omicron is the variant that turns this into something like a cold. Initial reports seem to indicate this, but the actions of governments in response make me suspect that it's not as mild as claimed.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jokes on them, I can get Tim Horton's on this side of the border too!

/its not the same though
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't everyone in Canada ride Zambonis anyway?
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every country should be doing this.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Malenfant: Picklehead: I was supposed to go to Montreal last fall but the pandemic ended that plan. I'm vaccinated but who wants to travel when so many people are acting like children over this issue and masks? I'll just wait until this ends, kills us all or the virus turns into something like a cold.

If we're very lucky, Omicron is the variant that turns this into something like a cold. Initial reports seem to indicate this, but the actions of governments in response make me suspect that it's not as mild as claimed.


I hope you're right.  But if we were lucky we wouldn't be here today.  Faucci's presser today went over some of what they know.   He said they didn't have enough cases to draw any meaningful conclusions, but the early indicators were it was similar to OG covid.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Malenfant: Picklehead: I was supposed to go to Montreal last fall but the pandemic ended that plan. I'm vaccinated but who wants to travel when so many people are acting like children over this issue and masks? I'll just wait until this ends, kills us all or the virus turns into something like a cold.

If we're very lucky, Omicron is the variant that turns this into something like a cold. Initial reports seem to indicate this, but the actions of governments in response make me suspect that it's not as mild as claimed.


I'm cautiously optimistic but it's also worth noting that the average age of these African children is a bit younger than it is in the North America and Europe so that needs to be taken into consideration too.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Malenfant: Picklehead: I was supposed to go to Montreal last fall but the pandemic ended that plan. I'm vaccinated but who wants to travel when so many people are acting like children over this issue and masks? I'll just wait until this ends, kills us all or the virus turns into something like a cold.

If we're very lucky, Omicron is the variant that turns this into something like a cold. Initial reports seem to indicate this, but the actions of governments in response make me suspect that it's not as mild as claimed.


It's been mostly mild in a very young South African population in the first few weeks after it was isolated, there's no guarantee that their experience will translate well to the rest of the world.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.  The same should be done in the US - you want to get on a plane, train, bus, or any other federally regulated (or funded) mode of transportation - you have to be fully vaccinated.

Any state or municipality that objects can opt-out by also opting out of all federal funding for transportation in their state/municipality.
 
IDisME
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Malenfant: Picklehead: I was supposed to go to Montreal last fall but the pandemic ended that plan. I'm vaccinated but who wants to travel when so many people are acting like children over this issue and masks? I'll just wait until this ends, kills us all or the virus turns into something like a cold.

If we're very lucky, Omicron is the variant that turns this into something like a cold. Initial reports seem to indicate this, but the actions of governments in response make me suspect that it's not as mild as claimed.


Here's hoping your right.  We could use some variant like this that overtakes the old variants like delta did.  It's early, I figure we'll know in a few weeks whether its a meh or a farking disaster.
 
MrBonestripper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nirbo: "Unvaccinated travellers barred from planes and trains as of today"

What about automobiles?


What are you trying to do, the Mess Around?
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Malenfant: Picklehead: I was supposed to go to Montreal last fall but the pandemic ended that plan. I'm vaccinated but who wants to travel when so many people are acting like children over this issue and masks? I'll just wait until this ends, kills us all or the virus turns into something like a cold.

If we're very lucky, Omicron is the variant that turns this into something like a cold. Initial reports seem to indicate this, but the actions of governments in response make me suspect that it's not as mild as claimed.


Was hoping for this as well. The definition of "mild" seems to vary from the snifoos to 'not on a ventilator'.
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kmfjd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Jokes on them, I can get Tim Horton's on this side of the border too!

/its not the same though


how on earth could it be any worse than the shiat they serve in Canada?
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: Doesn't everyone in Canada ride Zambonis anyway?


If only. No, there's only enough zambonis for one per rink master, a position you have to earn through a best-of-17 poutine-wrestling contest.
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kmfjd: Mrtraveler01: Jokes on them, I can get Tim Horton's on this side of the border too!

/its not the same though

how on earth could it be any worse than the shiat they serve in Canada?


You know how they people say that they do a half-assed job in Canada? The US locations do a half-of-a-half-assed job in comparison.
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

montreal_medic: Picklehead: I was supposed to go to Montreal last fall but the pandemic ended that plan. I'm vaccinated but who wants to travel when so many people are acting like children over this issue and masks? I'll just wait until this ends, kills us all or the virus turns into something like a cold.

If it makes you feel better, the numbers here are better than most.


I feel like I just witnessed the ultimate "username checks out" moment.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Malenfant: Picklehead: I was supposed to go to Montreal last fall but the pandemic ended that plan. I'm vaccinated but who wants to travel when so many people are acting like children over this issue and masks? I'll just wait until this ends, kills us all or the virus turns into something like a cold.

If we're very lucky, Omicron is the variant that turns this into something like a cold. Initial reports seem to indicate this, but the actions of governments in response make me suspect that it's not as mild as claimed.


I think it's still in the unknown stage, so better safe than sorry. I'd far rather they require masks and other restrictions and then find out they're not needed than not do anything and then wish they had.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Every country should be doing this.


Should people walking over borders be vaccinated?
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: kmfjd: Mrtraveler01: Jokes on them, I can get Tim Horton's on this side of the border too!

/its not the same though

how on earth could it be any worse than the shiat they serve in Canada?

You know how they people say that they do a half-assed job in Canada? The US locations do a half-of-a-half-assed job in comparison.


So. a quarter assed job?
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Malenfant: Picklehead: I was supposed to go to Montreal last fall but the pandemic ended that plan. I'm vaccinated but who wants to travel when so many people are acting like children over this issue and masks? I'll just wait until this ends, kills us all or the virus turns into something like a cold.

If we're very lucky, Omicron is the variant that turns this into something like a cold. Initial reports seem to indicate this, but the actions of governments in response make me suspect that it's not as mild as claimed.


This UK doc is worth a listen.

Omicron good news
Youtube Ls7zy6_0Z2s
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

KCinPA: namegoeshere: Every country should be doing this.

Should people walking over borders be vaccinated?


Everyone should be vaccinated.
 
Juc
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Nirbo: "Unvaccinated travellers barred from planes and trains as of today"

What about automobiles?


they can still drive.
If you don't stop it'll only take you like 40 hours to get to toronto from here, easy peasy.
I guess some folks here need to go to newfie land some times and that's merely 70 hours.

That's WAY less trouble than getting the shot and having a sore arm and all so you can't really fault their decision making processes.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sōrry.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oh, and if you are thinking of faking a vaccination certificate.  Don't.  The fine for a fake paper is $825 and $5000 for trying to go through customs with it.
 
morg
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Fine, I'll just go to British Columbia instead.

/chexmix canatards


It's BYO canoe for now.
 
daffy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Why would anybody think they should be allowed to travel to another country without being vaccinated? It is how this whole thing got started. People who were infected were able to just fly everywhere and spread this thing. I certainly would not want to travel with an unvaccinated person.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: Oh, and if you are thinking of faking a vaccination certificate.  Don't.  The fine for a fake paper is $825 and $5000 for trying to go through customs with it.


As a Brit our vaccination record is on a smartphone app that can be scanned and checked. AFAIK you can request a paper document.

/The NHS app is quite useful. You can check your medical history, see the notes made after examinations, tests etc.
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

daffy: Why would anybody think they should be allowed to travel to another country without being vaccinated? It is how this whole thing got started. People who were infected were able to just fly everywhere and spread this thing. I certainly would not want to travel with an unvaccinated person.


The article is about traveling WITHIN Canada.  I know this is fark, but come on.  Even the headline is pretty clear about this.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Numberlady2: Oh, and if you are thinking of faking a vaccination certificate.  Don't.  The fine for a fake paper is $825 and $5000 for trying to go through customs with it.

As a Brit our vaccination record is on a smartphone app that can be scanned and checked. AFAIK you can request a paper document.

/The NHS app is quite useful. You can check your medical history, see the notes made after examinations, tests etc.


America isn't that advanced.
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Unvaccinated travellers over the age of 12 won't be able to board a plane or passenger train in Canada beginning today, and a negative COVID-19 test will no longer serve as a substitute for most people.

[grumpycatgood.jpg]

The theme of plague rats never giving a shiat about anyone or anything unless it directly impacts them is finally going to work to  our advantage.


That would be awesome if we could do that here, but we'd have DJT-appointed judges shiatting all over it like the OSHA ETS.

Guess Canada doesn't have nutball judges (yet), eh?
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.