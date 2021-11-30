 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Seattle ferry boat captain has one hell of an eventful last day before retirement   (kiro7.com) divider line
26
    More: Hero, Washington, Captain Tom Tilton, Rescue, Bremerton, Washington, Kitsap County, Washington, crew members, Boat, Capt. Tilton  
•       •       •

1332 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Nov 2021 at 5:05 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cue the 80s movie references
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Falling off of a ferry is serious business as apparently any vessel that large can suck a person into the propeller blades, and that just seems like a nasty way to go.
 
reagabeast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You have to work at falling off a ferry.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Chima Cum?

Plenty of seamen on that boat for sure.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

reagabeast: You have to work at falling off a ferry.


Not as hard as you have to work to save somebody who fell off a ferry...
 
freetomato
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

reagabeast: You have to work at falling off a ferry.


I was gonna say.... I was actually on that very same ferry a few years ago and remember looking over the edge. You'd have to climb to get over it, if I recall.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

reagabeast: You have to work at falling off a ferry.


Yeah. You aren't going to slip and fall off because its wet out.

Falling down the narrow-ass stairs between the car deck and the passenger deck is unfortunately a lot easier as the permanent gouge in my shin bone can attest.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Cue the 80s movie references


Are you implying he's getting too old for this shiat?
 
reagabeast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

LarrySouth: reagabeast: You have to work at falling off a ferry.

Not as hard as you have to work to save somebody who fell off a ferry...


Touché
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Chima Cum?

Plenty of seamen on that boat for sure.



Once again, the indomitable Sir Digby has said what I wanted to say, but better.
 
dothemath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He should have dropped everyone off and then picked her up on the way back.
 
reagabeast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: reagabeast: You have to work at falling off a ferry.

Yeah. You aren't going to slip and fall off because its wet out.

Falling down the narrow-ass stairs between the car deck and the passenger deck is unfortunately a lot easier as the permanent gouge in my shin bone can attest.


It's more likely you'd die of embarrassment sh*ting yourself as you getting stuck trying to get out of your car when it's parked too close to the wall.

It's okay, Dad. I won't ever tell anyone.
 
daffy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That is a great last day!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Chimacum

Something something subby's mom said last night.
 
Iczer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

freetomato: reagabeast: You have to work at falling off a ferry.

I was gonna say.... I was actually on that very same ferry a few years ago and remember looking over the edge. You'd have to climb to get over it, if I recall.


Well, you could just walk off the deck also, but you know there's those pesky chains showing toy that... you know... your dumbass shouldn't be wandering around there...

And it's not easy beyond that as you stated. The railings at the passenger deck are over waist height, and the vehicle deck has voids that are also pretty tall.
 
dallylamma
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Good work Skipper
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

freetomato: reagabeast: You have to work at falling off a ferry.

I was gonna say.... I was actually on that very same ferry a few years ago and remember looking over the edge. You'd have to climb to get over it, if I recall.


But the real question is, did they recover her phone so that she could post the really awesome selfie?
 
reagabeast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The ferries are having a hard enough time keeping their sh*t in one sock firing all the anti-vaxxers. This woman's cry for help probably screwed up the route for HOURS-
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
DoctorCal:

AlgaeRancher: Cue the 80s movie references
Are you implying he's getting too old for this shiat ship

Missed opportunity
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nobody had this up yet? Seriously?
 
reagabeast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There's also a "till I kum" ferry. 😉
 
AlwaysRightBoy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

reagabeast: The ferries are having a hard enough time keeping their sh*t in one sock firing all the anti-vaxxers. This woman's cry for help probably screwed up the route for HOURS-


I work the NYC/Jersey shore ferries, you can't even work with full vaccination documentation.

We train damn hard for these situations in all kind of weather, could be why my company saved this guy named Sully and all his passengers a while back in the Hudson.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Iczer: Well, you could just walk off the deck also, but you know there's those pesky chains showing toy that... you know... your dumbass shouldn't be wandering around there...


Or just get too impatient
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Cue the 80s movie references

Screw that noise. This was the plot of one of the last episodes of the Emergency! TV series from the '70s ("Most Deadly Passage").

/ They spent fifteen minutes on a ladder rescue inside the brand-new Kingdome
 
johndalek
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

reagabeast: The ferries are having a hard enough time keeping their sh*t in one sock firing all the anti-vaxxers. This woman's cry for help probably screwed up the route for HOURS-


It must have. Bremerton is running one ferry service right now.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.