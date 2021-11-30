 Skip to content
 
(Frederick News Post)   Today's MadLibs headline: "74-year-old cancer survivor who runs pot-bellied pig sanctuary sets Maryland powerlifting record"   (fredericknewspost.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for him 👍
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Good for him 👍


Her.
 
daffy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
She is very strong in every way. Her story is great.
 
Greil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Farm Strength is real.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'd think power lifting would be scary shiat with potential osteoporosis issues for older women - hell older men too but women are a lot more prone to it.  Good for her, if she can do it safely then more power to her

/I know, it's not a ton of weight
//with age and calcium loss though...
///hope she consulted a doc
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.