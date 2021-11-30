 Skip to content
(WJLA Washington DC)   Man steals erectile dysfunction drugs when insurance won't pay for them, refuses a chance to avoid prosecution by returning them to the pharmacy, will do hard time   (wjla.com) divider line
30
    More: Dumbass, Bethesda man, Erectile dysfunction, worth of erectile dysfunction, Cops, pharmacy  
•       •       •

30 Comments
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Johnny Cash Greatest Hits 2021 | Best Songs Of Johnny Cash FULL ALBUM
Youtube 0Q0CIgrlu38
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That brings a stiff penalty.  Hopefully he just gets fined a few caps or it'll blow up in his face, vault dweller.
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He'll be flaccid is jail, as God intended
 
apathy2673
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
cost seems oddly specific...$369.
Fark user imageView Full Size

jeez
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sentenced to four hours.  But your hands are tied.  And the chicks or dudes NTTATWWT can only point and giggle.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A millennial, unwilling to pay...

Give me a break...

/boomer
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Men have rights to their bodies that will not be denied... It seems...
 
jso2897
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"A millennial"?
Who gives a f**k what pseudo "generation" he belongs to?
F**k the media with this bullshiat.
 
skyotter
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Stealing a prescription WITH YOUR NAME AND ADDRESS ON IT doesn't seem like the brightest move.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Police say that the suspect in question was easily identified by, uh... "a prominent feature."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ScottRiqui [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Unemployed, thirty-six years old, lives with his mother, can't sleep and can't get it up without meds?  I can't even bring myself to make fun of him.
 
Snort
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's gotta be at least 3 pills retail.
 
cgremlin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Bad enough to be dealing with ED, but now the whole county knows about it.  Us too.
 
King Something
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Penis.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He'll beat it in court.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Returned the prescription medication? Is that a thing or is it just the spirit of the thing? Hell, grocery stores around here won't take returns on unopened canned dog food.
 
nytmare
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
In other news, pharmacies will still resell medication that has a broken chain of custody due to being stolen and in another person's possession.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What a dick.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is who I picture behind every regular Poltab handle.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jso2897: "A millennial"?
Who gives a f**k what pseudo "generation" he belongs to?
F**k the media with this bullshiat.


WJLA is a Sinclair-owned, operated, and complicit station.  If there's shiat to be thrown, they'll throw it.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: Returned the prescription medication? Is that a thing or is it just the spirit of the thing? Hell, grocery stores around here won't take returns on unopened canned dog food.


They weren't going to resell the meds, they just didn't want to prosecute (for some reason or another) and were trying to give him an out.
 
King Something
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: Returned the prescription medication? Is that a thing or is it just the spirit of the thing? Hell, grocery stores around here won't take returns on unopened canned dog food.


Probably just the spirit of the thing. "Return the dick pills and we'll pretend you never stole them in the first place" -- like that, except the part where they would have binned the pills instead of restocking them.
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jso2897: "A millennial"?
Who gives a f**k what pseudo "generation" he belongs to?
F**k the media with this bullshiat.


OK, Boomer.
 
jso2897
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TrashcanMan: jso2897: "A millennial"?
Who gives a f**k what pseudo "generation" he belongs to?
F**k the media with this bullshiat.

OK, Boomer.


Yes, actually, and you can bite me.
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
According to court records, the 36-year-old is unemployed and lives with his mother, roughly half a mile from the Giant grocery store where the alleged theft occurred.

What does he need dick pills for? He's not getting laid.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
boner pills i understand (for some men), but this guy needs insomnia meds to fall asleep right after sex.
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jso2897: "A millennial"?
Who gives a f**k what pseudo "generation" he belongs to?
F**k the media with this bullshiat.


Hey they gotta keep us peasants fighting about something right?
 
Rhino Jockey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Let the punishment fit the crime
 
imbrial
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I hope he doesn't get off too easily, he's a hardened criminal

/penis
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Here is my question.  Did he need the boner pills to jerk off?  Or does he just have some serious game?

Hey baby, want to come back to my mom's house?

(He does say it with a great deal of charm)
 
