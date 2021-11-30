 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   Pregnant Librarian killed in Road rage incident where she intentionally hit a man's motorcycle with her SUV, and drove off, the motorcyclist called the cops and followed her home, she pulled a gun, but he was also packing. Only one possible state   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
She was hungry or had to pee.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
In before the Fark jump-to-conclusions brigade chimes in.

My predictions for this thread:

1. False assertion that the motorcyclist started it
2. Insistence that no normal person would follow a hit and run driver, so it must have been a biker gang
3. She was scared for her life, which somehow makes it ok to go home, get a gun, and point it at a person she hit with her car

Also predicted: a whole lot of nuh-uh from people who can't be bothered to read the article or quotes posted from the article.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Here, this may save some of you some time

Fark user image
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If that witness wasn't there, he'd be screwed.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Pete, meet Repeat.
 
Shagbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Again?
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
In related news, dozens of grammarians were killed in a TFH-reading incident.

/Also, wasn't this already covered? I vaguely remember seeing something similar. Between Fark repeats and Florida being Florida, it's hard to tell.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Pinche Mateo: She was hungry or had to pee.


Fark user image
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: /Also, wasn't this already covered?


Naw it's a daily event down there.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well, there was no way her kid was gonna turn out any better, so in a f*cked up sense this is a win for society.
 
bthom37
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's America.

Create the situation requiring self-defense, then claim self-defense.  It's the Zimmerman/Rittenhouse/etc. defense.

Dude was just dumb enough to shoot a pregnant woman, which is the only reason he might catch charges.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dave and the Mission: In before the Fark jump-to-conclusions brigade chimes in.

My predictions for this thread:

1. False assertion that the motorcyclist started it
2. Insistence that no normal person would follow a hit and run driver, so it must have been a biker gang
3. She was scared for her life, which somehow makes it ok to go home, get a gun, and point it at a person she hit with her car

Also predicted: a whole lot of nuh-uh from people who can't be bothered to read the article or quotes posted from the article.


Didn't we already have that thread back when this was news?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
so double homicide?  or was the baby okay?
 
bthom37
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

austerity101: Well, there was no way her kid was gonna turn out any better, so in a f*cked up sense this is a win for society.


That 5 month old fetus had it coming?

Huh.  That's a new one.
 
neongoats
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Stupid assumption that will be made over and over in this thread: the concept that bikers are honest, upstanding citizens with no reason to lie, when most of the time it's the opposite that's true. Except when they're orthodontists of course, they take their evil out on their clients.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Don't we all feel more polite now?
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: so double homicide?  or was the baby okay?


That baby was going to go down for felony murder anyway. it was there and did nothing to stop the crime.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
robodog
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Dashcams people, or in the case of bikers, helmet cams. It makes it a lot easier to have incontrovertible proof of your claim. And in the case of a hit and run accident just say the plate letters and numbers out loud a few times and let the police and your insurance deal with it, no need to go after someone who obviously has no intention of following the law.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Those Who Do Not Learn History Are Doomed To Repeat It On FARK.
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm waiting for the "if the fetus had a gun" argument...
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Apparently, this happens more often than I realized.
 
Crypto Dentist
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dave and the Mission: Here, this may save some of you some time

[Fark user image image 425x633]


Never noticed it says "loose," not "lose."
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Dave and the Mission: 3. She was scared for her life, which somehow makes it ok to go home, get a gun, and point it at a person she hit with her car


That won't be an issue, if you kill someone they never have the opportunity to say they were scared.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This again?

farked around, found out.

"OMG I just ran down this poor guy, better leave before I have to face consequences. OMG consequences, better threaten them with what I failed to do earlier, OMG I'm dead"
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It might have been a happier ending with moar gunz, it certainly couldn't hurt.
 
GoldDude
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm guessing the motorcyclist is white, given the cops didn't shoot first and ask questions later?
 
HoratioGates
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bthom37: It's America.

Create the situation requiring self-defense, then claim self-defense.  It's the Zimmerman/Rittenhouse/etc. defense.

Dude was just dumb enough to shoot a pregnant woman, which is the only reason he might catch charges.


I need to see what the confrontation at the house was like.  If he followed her there and was waiting for the police, in my book that's okay.  If he's banging on the door, that's different.

And for f's sake, if someone follows you to your house and you are afraid don't go outside.  Stay inside and wait for the police.  

And that's all assuming we are getting an honest account.  The problem with homicide is only one side gets to tell their story.

Welcome to the polite society the gun enthusiasts have been promising us.
 
