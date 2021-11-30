 Skip to content
 
(MPR News)   Passengers arriving from Florida are requested to exit security and collect their baggage *before* starting a brawl and smashing each other with airport furniture   (mprnews.org) divider line
31
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure this is the video:

https://np.reddit.com/r/PublicFreakou​t​/comments/r5dt76/fight_breaks_out_at_m​inneapolis_airport/
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just like air travel in the 50's. Ah, nostalgia.
 
dogdaze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Florida tag is everywhere
 
Tman144
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The incident happened just before midnight, as passengers were getting off a Frontier flight from Orlando, Fla.

I flew Frontier from CA to WA and was ready to fight someone after I got off that uncomfortable, shiatty plane. A Frontier flight from FL to MN that landed around midnight (meaning it felt like 1:00 or 2:00 to people from FL)? Surprised no one died.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The red zone is for loading and unloading only. There's no fighting in the white zone.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wxboy: The red zone is for loading and unloading only. There's no fighting in the white zone.


Just get the damned abortion Jennifer
 
milkandcheese
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: Pretty sure this is the video:

https://np.reddit.com/r/PublicFreakout​/comments/r5dt76/fight_breaks_out_at_m​inneapolis_airport/


... yep.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frontier Airlines. Florida people. It's definitely not news.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: skyotter: Pretty sure this is the video:

https://np.reddit.com/r/PublicFreakout​/comments/r5dt76/fight_breaks_out_at_m​inneapolis_airport/

... yep.


How in da fuq did no one get immediately arrested for that.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And none of them are wearing masks.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: Pretty sure this is the video:

https://np.reddit.com/r/PublicFreakout​/comments/r5dt76/fight_breaks_out_at_m​inneapolis_airport/


Wow, Reddit mods certainly cleared up that thread since it was Boobiesed. The comments sounded like a Fark Central Time Lunch thread.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They must've been fun at Epcot center.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wxboy: The red zone is for loading and unloading only. There's no fighting in the white zone.


That fight was impressive, but not as impressive if they were fighting, while dragging Tyson and Ali up and down that airport for an hour.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad to see the TSA continuing to keep the traveling public safe.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: BigNumber12: skyotter: Pretty sure this is the video:

https://np.reddit.com/r/PublicFreakout​/comments/r5dt76/fight_breaks_out_at_m​inneapolis_airport/

... yep.

How in da fuq did no one get immediately arrested for that.


Not threatening actual airport security?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: BigNumber12: skyotter: Pretty sure this is the video:

https://np.reddit.com/r/PublicFreakout​/comments/r5dt76/fight_breaks_out_at_m​inneapolis_airport/

... yep.

How in da fuq did no one get immediately arrested for that.


If any of them had a water bottle or bag of beef jerky, they would've really been in for it!
 
lincoln65
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
As a Minnesotan I support attributing dumb things that happen in our state to Florida.

Like when they took down our bridge
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That fight was simmering the whole flight.

too bad none of them knew how to throw punches
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That's it?!
I was promised more travel fracases over the thanksgiving period!!
 
Snort
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Low budget airlines get low budget passengers.
 
nobody11155
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Democrats going to democrat.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: Frontier Airlines. Florida people. It's definitely not news.


Like someone in the Reddit thread mentioned, not many Florida people travel to MN in November.  They were probably on vacation in Florida and returning home to Minn.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Florida and Frontier Airlines. This is not surprising at all. Only Spirit Airlines could be worse.
 
jackshaft77
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I believe the legal term for black on black violence in MN is "Mutual Combat". Or is it IL? Hmm either way cops weren't able to get their licks in so no charges needed.
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Someone needs to tell these people about the benefits of trepanation
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Surprised no one got knocked out cold.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Maybe they were solicited.
Fight Scene From Airplane!
Youtube f4CizzE-zZo
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I've been there several times for a connection and I mostly remember walking and walking.  Bad layout.

On the plus side, the old Northwestern lounge had a beer tap with unlimited pours.  I enjoyed my connections.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 minute ago  

skyotter: Pretty sure this is the video:

https://np.reddit.com/r/PublicFreakout​/comments/r5dt76/fight_breaks_out_at_m​inneapolis_airport/


That white dude just standing there all nonchalant.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Oh, but I'm in an unloading zone...
 
