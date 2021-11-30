 Skip to content
 
59
wegro [TotalFark]
What a frivolous lawsu...woman who suffered multiple amputations...oh. Never mind.
 
King Something
$69,420
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
$74,999.
 
Marbleisheavy
999,999.88 on rollback
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 dollar and she had to buy them a new nail?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
wegro: What a frivolous lawsu...woman who suffered multiple amputations...oh. Never mind.


Did she not get a tetanus shot or something?  Holy shiat!
 
skyotter
"Amputations, prosthetics, and a wheelchair for life" ?
 
inglixthemad
Still not worth it... I'd rather have my foot than a "free" 10 million (probably 6 or so million after lawyer fees if it's a "standard" 1/3 the judgment) dollars.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
I'm going with eight doubloons made of pewter
 
gnarlywizzard
I wholeheartedly support filing annoying lawsuits against huge corps
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
gnarlywizzard: I wholeheartedly support filing annoying lawsuits against huge corps


It doesn't make any difference to the huge corps. They just pass the cost onto the rest of us.
 
Ashelth
OldRod: wegro: What a frivolous lawsu...woman who suffered multiple amputations...oh. Never mind.

Did she not get a tetanus shot or something?  Holy shiat!


Tetanus toxin is neurological that sounds like it was necrotic.
 
moothemagiccow
What was it Tracy Morgan said?
Glad he got hit by a Wal-Mart truck and not Jim's Moving truck
 
Nick Nostril
Looks like it's ramen noodles five nights a week for the Walton family!
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
Ashelth: OldRod: wegro: What a frivolous lawsu...woman who suffered multiple amputations...oh. Never mind.

Did she not get a tetanus shot or something?  Holy shiat!

Tetanus toxin is neurological that sounds like it was necrotic.


Its a misnomer and vast oversimplification that tetanus is CAUSED by cutting yourself with something rusty.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Ashelth: OldRod: wegro: What a frivolous lawsu...woman who suffered multiple amputations...oh. Never mind.

Did she not get a tetanus shot or something?  Holy shiat!

Tetanus toxin is neurological that sounds like it was necrotic.


Oh, good point
 
talkertopc
OldRod: wegro: What a frivolous lawsu...woman who suffered multiple amputations...oh. Never mind.

Did she not get a tetanus shot or something?  Holy shiat!


The article does not say but even if she did, nothing is 100% effective.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
Tree fiddy
 
KB202
OldRod: wegro: What a frivolous lawsu...woman who suffered multiple amputations...oh. Never mind.

Did she not get a tetanus shot or something?  Holy shiat!


The whole anti-vax movement has been great for reminding adults they are supposed to get tetanus and measles boosters.
 
gyruss
wegro: What a frivolous lawsu...woman who suffered multiple amputations...oh. Never mind.


Yeah, I'm not seeing anything about this being specifically a pain and suffering judgement, so most of it will be eaten up by her medical bills and the cost of planning to spend the rest of her life in a wheelchair. Those are open ended expenses spanning potentially decades even if she gets a prosthetic.

Never, ever take the first lump sum they offer, it's always just an opening gambit to make your problem go away cheap.
 
ChrisDe
"Losing most of leg" is burying the lede.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
I wonder if she'll ever step foot in a Walmart again.
 
zjoik
$less than total costs of lawyer + ongoing medical fees + time off work
 
AstroJesus
 According to the Urban Dictionary, a rusty nail is
'The act of performing anal sex and urinating at the same time. Upon removal resembles a rusty nail.'

I hope this adds to the enjoyment of your experience here.


....
 
doctorguilty
We Ate the Necco Wafers: $74,999.


You're closest without going over.
 
dothemath
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Nice"
 
whidbey
HOLY SHEEPSHIAT
 
robodog
God healthcare in this country sucks. I stepped on a rusty nail when I was about 15 while working on something in the back yard. I went and got my tetanus shot almost immediately. It was only a few weeks later when it hadn't healed and was inflamed that I pushed on it and a bunch of puss and a piece of rubber from my shoe came out. My point was I got immediate treatment because I came from a middle class family, she probably required amputation because she didn't have health insurance and so didn't seek medical treatment until it was so far gone that sepsis had kicked in and it led to amputation being the only solution, but even that was too late so they had to perform 2 more (!) amputations. It would have been cheaper and better for everyone for her to get the same kind of treatment I got. We need single payer like 30 years ago but tomorrows the best we can do, let's not wait another 20 years to debate medical care in this country please.
 
hardinparamedic
This is what we get with raising entire generations of people to believe an old lady got millions for spilling "lukewarm" coffee on herself and went and blew it on blackjack and hookers.

People who think every lawsuit against corporate America is a frivolous cash grab.
 
hardinparamedic
Nick Nostril: Looks like it's ramen noodles five nights a week for the Walton family!


They can burn so many more kids that way!
 
hugram [TotalFark]
RIP.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
AstroJesus: According to the Urban Dictionary, a rusty nail is
'The act of performing anal sex and urinating at the same time. Upon removal resembles a rusty nail.'

I hope this adds to the enjoyment of your experience here.


Im sure the 14 year old sexpert who came up with this gave the old "rusty nail" to one of his moms SELF Magazine's.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
I cut on my at hand while shopping at Lowe's.  It was from a damaged piece of metal.  Employee was talking to a customer when I interrupted him and said he'd be with me in a minute.  I showed him the blood running down my arm and that got his attention.  He took me to the back to bandage the cut.  I had to prompt him to spray some disinfectant on the cut.  We filled out some paperwork and I left.  Corporate called me a couple of days later to see how I was doing.  It was healing nicely and I let them know their first aid training was less than first rate.  They ended up sending me $500 for my troubles, which covered the cost of the freezer I was looking at when I got cut, plus a few hundred dollars left over to stock it.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
I mean realistically what probably happened here is she possibly had other underlying issues and this was the straw that broke the camels back, treatment wasn't what it should have been and there are probably dozens of people you could point a finger at for farking up to let it get this far, but its easy to get a jury to say walmart has a rusty nail aisle
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
LineNoise: Ashelth: OldRod: wegro: What a frivolous lawsu...woman who suffered multiple amputations...oh. Never mind.

Did she not get a tetanus shot or something?  Holy shiat!

Tetanus toxin is neurological that sounds like it was necrotic.

Its a misnomer and vast oversimplification that tetanus is CAUSED by cutting yourself with something rusty.


No, tetanus is caused by bacteria. They can live anywhere, even on your skin pre injury.

Injuries from a rusty nail for example just have more surface area and leave debris that's hard to clean out. any cut or puncture could potentially cause tetanus though.

Getcher vaccines.
 
Headso
dothemath: [Fark user image 225x225]
"Nice"


there's also an episode of that where he won't go to the hospital when he has an infection iirc.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
I guessed $1.
 
MilesTeg
UncleDirtNap: gnarlywizzard: I wholeheartedly support filing annoying lawsuits against huge corps

It doesn't make any difference to the huge corps. They just pass the cost onto the rest of us.


Funny how some people don't get this. The cost of every lawsuit whether it be against a private business or municipality gets passed on to everyone else. The people it hurts the most are those who are already on the lower rung where every dollar counts or services get cut due to budget hits.
 
MythDragon
doctorguilty: We Ate the Necco Wafers: $74,999.

You're closest without going over.


You stole my joke!
decider.comView Full Size

/The price is wrong, biatch!
 
noitsnot
Suspect is legless - I repeat - legless.
 
ICDedPpl
WOO!!!! I guessed it correctly before I clicked the link!

/WhatDoIWin?
 
MythDragon
mrshowrules: I guessed $1.


Family Guy- The Price Is Right Bidding (HQ)
Youtube mdQTtdcOFP4
 
Poegressive
bighairyguy: I cut on my at hand while shopping at Lowe's.  It was from a damaged piece of metal.  Employee was talking to a customer when I interrupted him and said he'd be with me in a minute.  I showed him the blood running down my arm and that got his attention.  He took me to the back to bandage the cut.  I had to prompt him to spray some disinfectant on the cut.  We filled out some paperwork and I left.  Corporate called me a couple of days later to see how I was doing.  It was healing nicely and I let them know their first aid training was less than first rate.  They ended up sending me $500 for my troubles, which covered the cost of the freezer I was looking at when I got cut, plus a few hundred dollars left over to stock it.


Never, ever accept the first offer!  You had them dead to rights with lackadaisical training and improper medical care.  They failed to properly diagnose and treat you, nor did they escort you to a properly trained individual who could. In essence, they were practicing medicine without a license.  That would really get corporate's attention.  You were probably one of hundreds of people that year with an in-store injury that were lucky to heal just fine, but we can't let these big corporations keep getting away with carelessness.
 
bababa
LineNoise: I mean realistically what probably happened here is she possibly had other underlying issues and this was the straw that broke the camels back, treatment wasn't what it should have been and there are probably dozens of people you could point a finger at for farking up to let it get this far, but its easy to get a jury to say walmart has a rusty nail aisle


I wouldn't be surprised if she had diabetes, because injuries to a foot can lead to amputations fairly easily in diabetics. However, her underlying conditions are irrelevant in a lawsuit. You take your victim as you find them. If someone is hurt by something you do or fail to do, you cannot get out of your legal responsibility by saying the victim was weak.
 
Rob4127
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
Poegressive: bighairyguy: I cut on my at hand while shopping at Lowe's.  It was from a damaged piece of metal.  Employee was talking to a customer when I interrupted him and said he'd be with me in a minute.  I showed him the blood running down my arm and that got his attention.  He took me to the back to bandage the cut.  I had to prompt him to spray some disinfectant on the cut.  We filled out some paperwork and I left.  Corporate called me a couple of days later to see how I was doing.  It was healing nicely and I let them know their first aid training was less than first rate.  They ended up sending me $500 for my troubles, which covered the cost of the freezer I was looking at when I got cut, plus a few hundred dollars left over to stock it.

Never, ever accept the first offer!  You had them dead to rights with lackadaisical training and improper medical care.  They failed to properly diagnose and treat you, nor did they escort you to a properly trained individual who could. In essence, they were practicing medicine without a license.  That would really get corporate's attention.  You were probably one of hundreds of people that year with an in-store injury that were lucky to heal just fine, but we can't let these big corporations keep getting away with carelessness.


Sorry, but I couldn't risk losing my 5% discount.
 
SoCalChris
robodog: God healthcare in this country sucks. I stepped on a rusty nail when I was about 15 while working on something in the back yard. I went and got my tetanus shot almost immediately. It was only a few weeks later when it hadn't healed and was inflamed that I pushed on it and a bunch of puss and a piece of rubber from my shoe came out. My point was I got immediate treatment because I came from a middle class family, she probably required amputation because she didn't have health insurance and so didn't seek medical treatment until it was so far gone that sepsis had kicked in and it led to amputation being the only solution, but even that was too late so they had to perform 2 more (!) amputations. It would have been cheaper and better for everyone for her to get the same kind of treatment I got. We need single payer like 30 years ago but tomorrows the best we can do, let's not wait another 20 years to debate medical care in this country please.


This sounds like a good plan, but won't you think of the insurance company's profits? We can't let them miss out on being an useless middle-man sucking up wealth while adding no value.
 
IndianaLiberal
She's probably diabetic. Foot and leg wounds often don't heal in diabetics. Infection sets in, followed by gangrene, followed by amputation(s) to save her life. Poor woman would probably prefer to have her leg.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
LineNoise: I mean realistically what probably happened here is she possibly had other underlying issues and this was the straw that broke the camels back, treatment wasn't what it should have been and there are probably dozens of people you could point a finger at for farking up to let it get this far, but its easy to get a jury to say walmart has a rusty nail aisle


Not that it matters unless she herself was negligent in seeking care, but that's a nice unfounded assumption in defense of corporate negligence you've got there.
 
Erma Gerdd
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
