(Some Guy)   Why are millennials so tired all the time? I mean despite twelve hours of work and/or school and twelve hours of social media and/or video gaming it's a mystery   (nylon.com) divider line
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
TFA, first sentence: When 22-year-old rapper Post Malone was asked earlier this month why he'd gotten the words "Always Tired" tattooed in elaborate script on his face,

Maybe Millennials are tired of people thinking they're still 22? Millennials are 25-40 now.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JessieL: Maybe Millennials are tired of people thinking they're still 22? Millennials are 25-40 now.


Nonsense. "Millennial" means "a person who is some amount of years younger than me who in my mind regularly engages in behavior or holds beliefs that I find unacceptable or inappropriate except as a means for assuring myself that I'm a member of one of the last generations to possess any degree of common sense, which is for me one of the only sources of pride I have in life." See also, "hipster."
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any article that references The Sharpie Prank Rapper has zero credibility.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA, first sentence: When 22-year-old rapper Post Malone was asked earlier this month why he'd gotten the words "Always Tired" tattooed in elaborate script on his face,

Got dangit!  I said I wanted "I was Tried"!  Boy, do I got regerts!
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because the cocaine is not as good as the old days.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
because we have kids now?  Hell, some millennials are grandparents.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: JessieL: Maybe Millennials are tired of people thinking they're still 22? Millennials are 25-40 now.

Nonsense. "Millennial" means "a person who is some amount of years younger than me who in my mind regularly engages in behavior or holds beliefs that I find unacceptable or inappropriate except as a means for assuring myself that I'm a member of one of the last generations to possess any degree of common sense, which is for me one of the only sources of pride I have in life." See also, "hipster."


Just yesterday someone tried to defend saying ok boomer as a state of mind rather than actually being remotely in that generation
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because being self-entitled all day long might make one exhausted?
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The word millennial has all lost all meaning at this point.

Is it really that difficult to research this and be able to differentiate between Millenials and Gen Z before writing a blog post?

/your blog sucks Subby
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have you gone outside? Followed the news?

Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone forget the Willennials. They just want to get jiggy wit it in the Miami summertime
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whenever I see Post Malone, I'm reminded of the episode of "Atlanta" where they end up in a frathouse at Georgia Southern.

The fratboy tells Paperboi that him and Post Malone are his favorite rappers and Brian Tyree Henry is such a good actor that you can see the pain in his face to be compared to Post Malone.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You think you're tired now
But wait until three
Laughing at the Christmas lights
You remember from December
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Have you gone outside? Followed the news?

What's depressing about the planet slowly becoming uninhabitable for humans while we argue about whether or not Nazis are bad?
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: Everyone forget the Willennials. They just want to get jiggy wit it in the Miami summertime


Parents just don't understand.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: JessieL: Maybe Millennials are tired of people thinking they're still 22? Millennials are 25-40 now.

Nonsense. "Millennial" means "a person who is some amount of years younger than me who in my mind regularly engages in behavior or holds beliefs that I find unacceptable or inappropriate except as a means for assuring myself that I'm a member of one of the last generations to possess any degree of common sense, which is for me one of the only sources of pride I have in life." See also, "hipster."


Damn, dig that knife in a little deeper wouldya?


Bugerz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm...Why are Millennials always tired? Well, in my case at least, maybe it was living through the greatest recession since the great depression that dumped my ass in the unemployment line that was then followed up by some orange lunatic moron putting tariffs on soy beans destroying the storage side of the farming industry I worked in at the time only to then be tossed on my ass again because of COVID shutting down ALL THE FARKING GYMS IN THE FARKING COUNTRY SO I'VE SPENT MY ENTIRE ADULT LIFE NOW UNABLE TO HOLD A SINGLE FARKING JOB FOR MORE THAN 5 FARKING YEARS BECAUSE OF SOME MAJOR FARK UP THAT COULD HAVE BEEN PREVENTED.

But hey, I get to look forward to whatever climate change is going to do over the next 40-50 years of my life.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JessieL:

We have full time jobs and it takes two incomes to raise a family comfortably and we don't have the family support because our parents retired and moved away and the cost of living is increased compared to 30 years ago?

Or maybe because we're still in the throes of a global pandemic or we finished school right around the time that the market fell out in 08 and some never found a job for what they went to school for.

Or avocado toast. Spending too much on avocado toast.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your future.

mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No other generation in the history of mankind has been tired felt that it's okay to tattoo words just below their eyes.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: JessieL: Maybe Millennials are tired of people thinking they're still 22? Millennials are 25-40 now.

Nonsense. "Millennial" means "a person who is some amount of years younger than me who in my mind regularly engages in behavior or holds beliefs that I find unacceptable or inappropriate except as a means for assuring myself that I'm a member of one of the last generations to possess any degree of common sense, which is for me one of the only sources of pride I have in life." See also, "hipster."


Really liking gen z for the most part. Hoping that my generation will be the first to start contributing to non-geriatric rule and introducing new ideas before they're past retirement age and gen z can then roll with that, build on it.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: You think you're tired now
But wait until three
Laughing at the Christmas lights
You remember from December


You're reading the lyrics wrong.    What he means is that by three, you'll be candy flipping so hard on acid and ecstasy you won't even remember having been tired.   At least, that's my recollection of my experiences with the Cure.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mofa:

Okay not words but there's that.
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Because being self-entitled all day long might make one exhausted?


But enough about Boomers.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: JessieL: Maybe Millennials are tired of people thinking they're still 22? Millennials are 25-40 now.

Nonsense. "Millennial" means "a person who is some amount of years younger than me who in my mind regularly engages in behavior or holds beliefs that I find unacceptable or inappropriate except as a means for assuring myself that I'm a member of one of the last generations to possess any degree of common sense, which is for me one of the only sources of pride I have in life." See also, "hipster."


I wish Hipster was that. Sadly Hipster is a person (no age level required) that does activities and/or sells products that are considered "quirky" or outrageously unusual for the purposes of "Look at me!" attention grabbing (e.g. Writing your "magnum opus" on a mechanical typewriter at the outdoor table of the local "artisan" coffee house). Usually the products they sell are just things that are "repurposed" (aka, found, purchased or stolen) from other people, cultures, and/or subcultures and sold at a much higher than reasonable markup with  mostly unnecessary marketing terms (such as "small batch", "gluten free", "organic", and the aforementioned "artisan". As a group, "Trust Fund Hipsters" are people who rely on their parents' wealth to do things like gentrify a poor neighborhood while pretending to be Progressive and/or "Woke", but really show their true colors when selling-out their self-described values for cash (like Kyrsten Sinema) by kicking out the people they claim to support from the neighborhood they now inhabit.

/For me I should be glad that Hipsters have somehow kept my favorite hobby, since I was a child of pinball playing alive
//Though I am also mad that they have made the hobby unaffordable (some new machines are going as high as $20,000 for the "super-premium" price, and the entry level is going up from $6,500.00) in the event I wanted to buy my own pinball machine(s), instead of driving out of my area to find various pinball arcades and other venues that have pinball machines who can afford those crazy prices
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kozlo: mofa:

Okay not words but there's that.


Just another form of communicating aggression :)
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Congratulations. You've managed to mix up the words "tired" and "resting." That's not easy to do! There's privilege in getting to rest a lot. There's no privilege in being tired.
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not a millennial issue.   100% of adults not named Dwayne Johnson spend a sizable amount of their day complaining about how tired they are.
 
The Brains
‘’ 1 hour ago  

noitsnot: Because the cocaine is not as good as the old days.


Maybe not, but the speed is much more potent. And everywhere.

(Thought I was hanging out with Molly but it turned out to be her cousin Crystal instead)

Get yer Molly from hippie chicks, not hoodrats is what I'm saying. They know the difference.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
odinsposse:
What's depressing about the planet slowly becoming uninhabitable for humans while we argue about whether or not Nazis are bad?

it must be exhausting to think everyone that disagrees with you is a Nazi.  the planet was always going to become uninhabitable, did you not pay attention when plate tectonics was taught?
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Youtube xMXb4Wv1WJY
 
NilartPax
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kozlo: JessieL:

We have full time jobs and it takes two incomes to raise a family comfortably and we don't have the family support because our parents retired and moved away and the cost of living is increased compared to 30 years ago?

Or maybe because we're still in the throes of a global pandemic or we finished school right around the time that the market fell out in 08 and some never found a job for what they went to school for.

Or avocado toast. Spending too much on avocado toast.


Smart AND funny!  We need another option, so this post can be a trifecta.
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
12 hours of work and/or school
12 hours of social media and/or gaming

Those are the same 12 hours
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asciibaron: odinsposse:
What's depressing about the planet slowly becoming uninhabitable for humans while we argue about whether or not Nazis are bad?

it must be exhausting to think everyone that disagrees with you is a Nazi.  the planet was always going to become uninhabitable, did you not pay attention when plate tectonics was taught?


It's also exhausting when someone responds to valid complaints with a smug non sequitur.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kozlo: JessieL:

We have full time jobs and it takes two incomes to raise a family comfortably and we don't have the family support because our parents retired and moved away


one can work remotely now and live anywhere, so why not live some place cheaper and have a higher quality of life?

and please don't ever complain about family support to a GenXer, you have zero idea of what being a latch key kid at age 10 was like.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Does it have anything to do with living in a world that feels increasingly dominated by the sh*ttiest, stupidest, worst people any of us have ever imagined?

Are they maybe tired of negotiating every day through a minefield of bullsh*t and intentionally awful behavior from a group of people who seem to have nothing but time on their hands to engage in their never-ending crusade to make everything worse at all times?
 
rideaurocks
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

asciibaron: odinsposse:
What's depressing about the planet slowly becoming uninhabitable for humans while we argue about whether or not Nazis are bad?

it must be exhausting to think everyone that disagrees with you is a Nazi.  the planet was always going to become uninhabitable, did you not pay attention when plate tectonics was taught?


Read the post you replied to again, and feel shame
 
asciibaron
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

JessieL: asciibaron: odinsposse:
What's depressing about the planet slowly becoming uninhabitable for humans while we argue about whether or not Nazis are bad?

it must be exhausting to think everyone that disagrees with you is a Nazi.  the planet was always going to become uninhabitable, did you not pay attention when plate tectonics was taught?

It's also exhausting when someone responds to valid complaints with a smug non sequitur.


vague?  you clearly do not understand plate tectonics.  and it should be painfully obvious an almost zero percent of people you have ever come in contact with are Nazis.

this exhausts the shiat out me.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
asciibaron:

Noted. Because by the 90s latchkey kids were a thing of the past. The thing that irks me personally is that my parents complained that my grandparents moved away and wouldn't support them with little ones, then they went and did the exact same thing to me and my siblings.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

rideaurocks: asciibaron: odinsposse:
What's depressing about the planet slowly becoming uninhabitable for humans while we argue about whether or not Nazis are bad?

it must be exhausting to think everyone that disagrees with you is a Nazi.  the planet was always going to become uninhabitable, did you not pay attention when plate tectonics was taught?

Read the post you replied to again, and feel shame


if people are arguing about who is or isn't a Nazi, they are wasting their farking time, hint, there are a near zero amount of Nazis.    you should feel shame for trying to justify that bullshiat.
 
Bugerz
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Bugerz: *initial rant*


Then my parents are always asking "Why don't you 3 kids ever have money" and the answer that "Well the monthly 15 minute psych visit that costs $350 to get your next 30 days of pills that cost $120/mo and the $80/hr therapist for a minimum of 8 hours a month that insurance refuses to cover because it's 'above set price range' that they are allowed to set is eating what farking money should be left over." is apparently not an excuse. Also, because a psych should apparently only cost $200/15m visit, pills should only cost $30/mo, and therapists should only cost $55/hr that the insurance company gets to set. THE FARKING MONEY I SPEND DOESN'T GO TOWARDS MY INSURANCE DEDUCTIBLE OF $8500 A FARKING YEAR EITHER!

I ALSO WANT TO BEAT MY FARKING COWORKER SENSELESS WHO ONLY SEEMS TO UNDERSTAND MAXIMUM LEVEL POUNDING IS THE ONLY FARKING WAY TO USE A KEYBOARD! IT'S 10 HOURS A DAY OF THIS SHIAT AND MOVING DESKS AWAY FROM THIS FARKING MADNESS ISN'T POSSIBLE BECAUSE WE STICK ALL YOU DRAFTERS TOGETHER SHIAT IS THE EXCUSE MANAGEMENT FARKING GIVES IS BULLSHIAT! Oh yea, HE'S ALSO VOCAL ENOUGH ABOUT HOW MUCH HE HATES HIS JOB I CAN HEAR HIM WHEN I'M VISITING THE FARKING ENGINEERS 40 FEET AWAY!

But hey managers, you enjoy your glass walled offices that are separated from us plebes by a solid 30 feet thanks to that break room no one uses.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

kozlo: JessieL:

We have full time jobs and it takes two incomes to raise a family comfortably and we don't have the family support because our parents retired and moved away and the cost of living is increased compared to 30 years ago?

Or maybe because we're still in the throes of a global pandemic or we finished school right around the time that the market fell out in 08 and some never found a job for what they went to school for.

Or avocado toast. Spending too much on avocado toast.


If you spent the last decade waiting for your dream job that's on you. My adult life started off with the tech crash and cruised right on into the great recession. Rather than settle for working menial jobs and complaining I just changed careers. There are lots of good paying jobs out there if you're willing to take a chance.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

kozlo: asciibaron:

Noted. Because by the 90s latchkey kids were a thing of the past. The thing that irks me personally is that my parents complained that my grandparents moved away and wouldn't support them with little ones, then they went and did the exact same thing to me and my siblings.


you parents haven't failed you, they realized their lives aren't you.  you need to person up and adult.  when you turn 18 your parents owe you nothing, it's your turn.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

asciibaron: kozlo: JessieL:

We have full time jobs and it takes two incomes to raise a family comfortably and we don't have the family support because our parents retired and moved away

one can work remotely now and live anywhere, so why not live some place cheaper and have a higher quality of life?

and please don't ever complain about family support to a GenXer, you have zero idea of what being a latch key kid at age 10 was like.


My uncle told me yesterday he's moving back to Los Angeles (from Delaware).  He's sick of all the conservative racists that live around him.  Living in a cheaper place does not equate a higher quality of life.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Fano: Pocket Ninja: JessieL: Maybe Millennials are tired of people thinking they're still 22? Millennials are 25-40 now.

Nonsense. "Millennial" means "a person who is some amount of years younger than me who in my mind regularly engages in behavior or holds beliefs that I find unacceptable or inappropriate except as a means for assuring myself that I'm a member of one of the last generations to possess any degree of common sense, which is for me one of the only sources of pride I have in life." See also, "hipster."

Just yesterday someone tried to defend saying ok boomer as a state of mind rather than actually being remotely in that generation


Well now, people like Paul Ryan, Madison Cawthorn and the rest prove that the 'I've got mine, fark you' mindset knows no generational bounds. It's just that saying 'Ok, asshole who has no concept of reality or peoples struggles but is more than willing to say how it's all their fault and you would have done everything perfect' doesn't roll off the tongue as well as 'Ok, Boomer.'
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

JessieL: Maybe Millennials are tired of people thinking they're still 22? Millennials are 25-40 now.


20's: Yoga pants show off my cute azz
30's: Yoga pants tighten up the flab around my thighs
40's: Yoga pants are the only thing that expand to hold my big old butt
 
Gramma
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

kozlo: asciibaron:

Noted. Because by the 90s latchkey kids were a thing of the past. The thing that irks me personally is that my parents complained that my grandparents moved away and wouldn't support them with little ones, then they went and did the exact same thing to me and my siblings.


My mom always said "I raised my kids, I'm not raising yours".  Of course, I had moved halfway across the country so it wasn't really a consideration but she felt the need to let me know anyway.
 
Tman144
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Also

kozlo: JessieL:

We have full time jobs and it takes two incomes to raise a family comfortably and we don't have the family support because our parents retired and moved away and the cost of living is increased compared to 30 years ago?

Or maybe because we're still in the throes of a global pandemic or we finished school right around the time that the market fell out in 08 and some never found a job for what they went to school for.

Or avocado toast. Spending too much on avocado toast.


Also, the untreated sleep apnea caused by being the fattest generation in the history of humanity.
 
DittoToo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I basically got two hours back when I switched to WFH full time. One of those was deducted from my alarm clock. It has been nice.
 
wild9
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm tired because I spend 9 hours at work. I'm not allowed to skip my lunch break and leave at 4 instead of 5. Some days it's 10 or 11 hours.

I'm tired because my job can be done remotely instead of spending 2 hours a day commuting.

I'm tired because more than 50 percent of my income goes to keeping a roof over my head.

I'm tired because of stagnant wages and having to jump ship to a new company every few years just to keep up with inflation.

I'm tired because two weeks off a year isn't enough to recharge my batteries (mental and physical) when I use that time for appointments for the kiddos.

I'm sure there are plenty more reasons that folks can add.

/Upper end millennial
 
