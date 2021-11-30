 Skip to content
 
(Slate)   The U.S. government is wasting billions on wildfire policy that doesn't work when they could simply be purchasing a brand new rake for every citizen and mandating a couple of hours each week spent in the closest forest   (slate.com) divider line
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There will be no more forest fires if we cut down and sell all the trees!"

From an article that was not at all ghost-written by a sentient logging truck.
 
Locklear
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The town of Grizzly Flats, California, was largely destroyed in this year's Caldor Fire, while the wealthier South Lake Tahoe was mostly unharmed, partly for the reason that Tahoe residents could afford to fireproof their homes.

TWX
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I admit that I don't know the solution and to offer an uneducated opinion would not be especially useful, but I also know that any advice that comes from an industry that would clear-cut whole forests while leaving just a vestige of a copse along the highway to try to hide the true effects of such a logging policy from the general public should be treated with the utmost suspicion.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Pffft.  The rising ocean levels will put the fires out, duh.
 
Sir Paul
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
South Lake Tahoe already burned with the Angora fire, the rebuild acknowledged the forest, and that forest still has char and ash in it.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I appreciate that this article makes suggestions on how to save towns and dwellings while letting fires burn, rather than the usual comments of "we just have to let everyone lose their homes."
 
