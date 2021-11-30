 Skip to content
(People Magazine)   Malala Yousafzai has graduation ceremony for her degree in philosophy, politics and economics from University of Oxford, making her better educated than nearly every man currently running Afghanistan   (people.com) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Combined.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Little Goth Riding Hood
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If there was a switch with her life or death on one side and all of the men in the Taliban on the other, I'd flick them to dead without losing a moment's sleep.

This would also apply if she hadn't just finished an education and was a trailer trash woman somewhere.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Maybe Biden will invade Afghanistan again to put her into power?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If she was running Afghanistan, she should change the name to Malalaland.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
She didn't give a fark about an Oxford coma.
 
jimjays
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well said, subby.
 
wxboy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Better educated doesn't necessarily mean better at anything else. Although in this case there's definitely no reason to think it's not true.
 
crumblecat
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Don't think I've ever seen anyone wear a graduation robe with the hood up. But it looks great
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ah yes, the great universities: Oxford, Cambridge and Hull.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Maybe Biden will invade Afghanistan again to put her into power?


Malala is Pakistani.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

crumblecat: Don't think I've ever seen anyone wear a graduation robe with the hood up. But it looks great


It's definitely a very good look.
 
virgo47
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
In a world where Ivy League businessmen didn't instigate insurrections that may be poignant.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
..and America
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jaytkay: mikaloyd: Maybe Biden will invade Afghanistan again to put her into power?

Malala is Pakistani.


All the stan countries are the same

/being sarcastic
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Malala Yousafzai graduates with a degree from Oxford, making her better educated than nearly every man person currently running Afghanistan and the Republican party.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Malala Yousafzai graduates with a degree from Oxford, making her better educated than nearly every man person currently running Afghanistan and the Republican party.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
At least they have their guns and freedom!
 
anfrind
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Don't worry, once Priti Patel sees this article, she will make sure Malala gets deported to India post haste.
 
Third rate whore in Toronto
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
mikaloydMaybe Biden will invade Afghanistan again to put her into power?  My thoughts as well. At the very least people could see the future. Now  they are on the edge of disaster.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
She should lead a coup of Afghanistan. Nhave her mobilize all the women into a military that takes out all the men.  Make Afghanistan an Afghani Amazon refuge.  A place for women by women.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
'Some Latin was said and apparently I have a degree'

You go, girl!
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oh please, that's not even a challenge subby. The Taliban are like Republicans: They don't like them teachers, much less lady teachers.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Third rate whore in Toronto: mikaloydMaybe Biden will invade Afghanistan again to put her into power?  My thoughts as well. At the very least people could see the future. Now  they are on the edge of disaster.


She's not from Afghanistan unless Pakistan moved recently.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
And, I might well add, the World.
 
