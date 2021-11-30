 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   Man with Tesla face tattoo charged with felony DUI. Sad: He was driving a 1992 GMC Safari minivan when busted   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
40
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brilliant strategy... the Musk Fanboys will jump to his defense!
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a joke about bi-polar in there somehow.
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thesmokinggun.comView Full Size


Of all the things going on with this dude's head his eyebrows have my attention.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Headso: [thesmokinggun.com image 325x406]

Of all the things going on with this dude's head his eyebrows have my attention.


Is that the kids call fleek?
 
Headso
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Headso: [thesmokinggun.com image 325x406]

Of all the things going on with this dude's head his eyebrows have my attention.

Is that the kids call fleek?


on fleek
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What planet is he from?
 
bughunter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I thought fleek was when you blink and a little drop of tears shoots out embarrassingly.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Headso: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Headso: [thesmokinggun.com image 325x406]

Of all the things going on with this dude's head his eyebrows have my attention.

Is that the kids call fleek?

on fleek


Kids are taking all kinds of things these days. I wouldn't be surprised if they were also on fleek.
 
Headso
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

bughunter: I thought fleek was when you blink and a little drop of tears shoots out embarrassingly.


no it's when your eyebrows are snatched.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Something tells me that this guy can't even afford a toaster, much less a Tesla.  I suspect the tattoo is there because he saw it somewhere and thought it looked cool, or that it means something completely different to him.
 
mainsail
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Headso: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Headso: [thesmokinggun.com image 325x406]

Of all the things going on with this dude's head his eyebrows have my attention.

Is that the kids call fleek?

on fleek


On something, anyway.
 
dothemath
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Are his ears supposed to be that long?
 
docilej
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
At least he avoided any local parade routes
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Headso: [thesmokinggun.com image 325x406]
Of all the things going on with this dude's head his eyebrows have my attention.

How to say "I'll never have an office job" without saying "I'll never have an office job."
 
August11
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Judging from his spreadsheet of moving violations, I don't think any sane judge would let this guy behind the wheel of any vehicle for a long, long time.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Headso: [thesmokinggun.com image 325x406]

Of all the things going on with this dude's head his eyebrows have my attention.


Wow. That is a COLLECTION of bad decisions.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What the hell happens to people?
 
GoldDude
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dothemath: Are his ears supposed to be that long?


It's hair gel...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: Headso: [thesmokinggun.com image 325x406]
Of all the things going on with this dude's head his eyebrows have my attention.
How to say "I'll never have an office job" without saying "I'll never have an office job."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What times are these when you can't trust someone with a face tattoo?
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'll admit to being disappointed. I wanted to see the car tattooed on his face rather than just the logo.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Clearly you all have never heard of
WWE's
Ultimate Warrior
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dothemath: Are his ears supposed to be that long?


I don't see anything right about the dude.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm surprised he didn't use the mind meld trick on the cop, or at least the shoulder pinch.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Production of the GMC Safari was discontinued in 2005.


Certainly the most important piece of information in the article.
 
kendricd
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

kabloink: What planet is he from?


Wisconsin!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Headso: [thesmokinggun.com image 325x406]

Of all the things going on with this dude's head his eyebrows have my attention.


I don't think those are his, they were stolen from a muppet.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You know what they say, get your facial tattoo for the car you want, not the car you have.
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I was expecting him to have a tattoo of a deceased scientist :/
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You know you are getting older when you look at the youngsters and are thankful you came up before people got into whatever non onion-belty things they are currently into.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Maybe he is from the future because he really seems to like Rocky XV
 
handsome boy model
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

August11: Judging from his spreadsheet of moving violations, I don't think any sane judge would let this guy behind the wheel of any vehicle for a long, long time.



It's Illinois.  Having a revoked license stops almost no one in The Land of Lincoln.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Shocking how current styles generate so much charged resistance by you old people.
 
Brooksider
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: doctorguilty: Headso: [thesmokinggun.com image 325x406]
Of all the things going on with this dude's head his eyebrows have my attention.
How to say "I'll never have an office job" without saying "I'll never have an office job."

[Fark user image 550x557]


Uhm about that......
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Meth is a hell of a drug.
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: [Fark user image image 498x231]


Nice
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kabloink: What planet is he from?


His real name is Zod.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He's got that "Never want to work a day in my life" thing going on.
 
