(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Hoodoo Gurus, The Stranglers, Squeeze, and The Wonder Stuff. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #283. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
37
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2 hours only?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Party pooper.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ANDizzleWI: 2 hours only?

[Fark user image 400x396]

Party pooper.


4 hours. oops. i'd ask the mods to fix but that's just quibbling at this point.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

today's show will be the usual four hours. headline was a typo.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yay!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hallo everyone
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like my iPod is networked!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standing by!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Incidentally.
On one of the latest The Tube uploads, there is a Hoodoo Gurus live set (5 minute mark)
The Tube (1982) S04E07
Youtube gTwMbAlJYrE
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Woohoo! I've got 4 hours of mindless photoshop work to do today! Bring on the tunes!
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I've only ever heard of the Wonder Stuff from this ...

Ween - 2/2/90 - Trenton, NJ - 11.Henry Rollins rants about Ween
Youtube 2QPK4oipDwE
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fredbox: I've only ever heard of the Wonder Stuff from this ...

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/2QPK4oip​DwE]


I saw the Wonder Stuff open for Siouxsie in '92
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Standing... no... sitting by!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

djslowdive: fredbox: I've only ever heard of the Wonder Stuff from this ...

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/2QPK4oip​DwE]

I saw the Wonder Stuff open for Siouxsie in '92


I got to see them on the Hup tour in Brighton.
That was a really fun night.
Managed to nick 8 cans of Newcastle Brown Ale from the makeshift bar thing
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My beloved Crystal Palace are on the telly box half way through the show so I'll have that on mute.
Not missing the opportunity to actually dance when Palace score
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Your favorite Gator got a new job!!!!
Shorter commute, better hours, more money, same quality time with my Fark Family.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Starting off w/ Danielle Dax! Nice.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Your favorite Gator got a new job!!!!
Shorter commute, better hours, more money, same quality time with my Fark Family.


Awesome and Congrats!!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Your favorite Gator got a new job!!!!
Shorter commute, better hours, more money, same quality time with my Fark Family.


CONGRATS! You should get some cake.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Your favorite Gator got a new job!!!!
Shorter commute, better hours, more money, same quality time with my Fark Family.


Go you!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: pc_gator: Your favorite Gator got a new job!!!!
Shorter commute, better hours, more money, same quality time with my Fark Family.

CONGRATS! You should get some cake.


Lets not start spouting lies now :p
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Pista: djslowdive: fredbox: I've only ever heard of the Wonder Stuff from this ...

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/2QPK4oip​DwE]

I saw the Wonder Stuff open for Siouxsie in '92

I got to see them on the Hup tour in Brighton.
That was a really fun night.
Managed to nick 8 cans of Newcastle Brown Ale from the makeshift bar thing


The Wonder Stuff are the reason Spirit of the West wrote this song: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v​=crIk87​-mPzY It's basically a recounting of the tour the 2 groups did together.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Your favorite Gator got a new job!!!!
Shorter commute, better hours, more money, same quality time with my Fark Family.


Congrats! Shorter commutes are the best.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Your favorite Gator got a new job!!!!
Shorter commute, better hours, more money, same quality time with my Fark Family.


Way to go!
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Madison_Smiled:

Way to go!

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I had some good news too.
Because of brexit my EU registration card expires at the end of this year & I had to re-apply for permanent residence in the yachting destination that I live in in Hungary or face having to go back to the shiat hole that is England.
Today I got the acceptance letter & my new residence card is coming in the mail soon.
So I am an incredibly happy goth today
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

djslowdive: NeoMoxie: pc_gator: Your favorite Gator got a new job!!!!
Shorter commute, better hours, more money, same quality time with my Fark Family.

CONGRATS! You should get some cake.

Lets not start spouting lies now :p


no no, that's not a lie, he should get cake.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pista: I had some good news too.
Because of brexit my EU registration card expires at the end of this year & I had to re-apply for permanent residence in the yachting destination that I live in in Hungary or face having to go back to the shiat hole that is England.
Today I got the acceptance letter & my new residence card is coming in the mail soon.
So I am an incredibly happy goth today


YAY!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wow. I have never heard this before.
Very Pete Murphy
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Pista: I had some good news too.
Because of brexit my EU registration card expires at the end of this year & I had to re-apply for permanent residence in the yachting destination that I live in in Hungary or face having to go back to the shiat hole that is England.
Today I got the acceptance letter & my new residence card is coming in the mail soon.
So I am an incredibly happy goth today


Yay!

You're a Hungary Goth!

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


/bad puns
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Pista: I had some good news too.
Because of brexit my EU registration card expires at the end of this year & I had to re-apply for permanent residence in the yachting destination that I live in in Hungary or face having to go back to the shiat hole that is England.
Today I got the acceptance letter & my new residence card is coming in the mail soon.
So I am an incredibly happy goth today


Congrats!

Man, we really are gonna need some cake.


/HAVE DAY
 
