(BBC-US)   Biden says no need for lockdown if Americans wear their masks and get vaccinated. So expect a Christmas lockdown then   (bbc.com) divider line
42
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
""In Florida, we will not let them lock you down," Mr DeSantis said. "We will not let them take your job. We will not let them harm your businesses. We will not let them close your schools."

While Mr Biden once again urged Americans on Monday to wear masks, he has come under fire for flouting his own rules."

2 sides of the same coin
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Going into self imposed lockdown...Arrived today.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
At this point, the only people who are only just getting vaccinated now are kids who couldn't before, and people who have had someone close to them die of Covid and are now spooked into it.  The rest aren't going to get vaccinated unless you hold them at gunpoint -- and even then there are some patriots who would literally rather die.

So, good luck with that.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm watching the briefing right now, I'll post some screenshots from Dr. Fauci's slideshow after it wraps up because I missed it live.

CDC Director: "We have far more tools to fight the variant today."

She said we are sequencing 1 out of 7 PCR tests, leading the world in surveillance.
 
Flincher
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
All I want for Xmas are less repugnant voters.

Help us Omi-Cron, your are our only hope.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
webct_god
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: At this point, the only people who are only just getting vaccinated now are kids who couldn't before, and people who have had someone close to them die of Covid and are now spooked into it.  The rest aren't going to get vaccinated unless you hold them at gunpoint -- and even then there are some patriots who would literally rather die.

So, good luck with that.


You left out the ones who are coming up on their third shot. But, whatever.
 
flood222
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Flincher: All I want for Xmas are less repugnant voters.

Help us Omi-Cron, your are our only hope.


Population reduction, at warp speed!!!
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Flincher: All I want for Xmas are less repugnant voters.

Help us Omi-Cron, your are our only hope.


FEWER
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
ugh, stop expecting people to do the right thing.  We have a two year track record of that not happening.

This is up there with cdc director walensky trying to get people to vaccinate with the incentive that they can now attend a movie theatre without a mask on.

They already were attending movies without masks!

How about we stop enforcing people to pay taxes and just let them decide if they want to or not?  Does that sound dumb too?
 
odinsposse
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: At this point, the only people who are only just getting vaccinated now are kids who couldn't before, and people who have had someone close to them die of Covid and are now spooked into it.  The rest aren't going to get vaccinated unless you hold them at gunpoint -- and even then there are some patriots who would literally rather die.

So, good luck with that.


This severely underestimates the stupidity of regular people. The US has been administering something like 800,000 vaccinations a day since this summer. It's not all kids and people freaked out by a recent death. A lot of it is dumb and lazy people who just haven't gotten around to it.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure you only have to wear a mask when you are on camera.
 
oldfool
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
All you are getting for Christmas is dead. Happy New Year!
 
COVID19
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I've been Omicroning my way around the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Austria for weeks, and you only noticed me NOW? Cool. Guess I'll be visiting Florida for Christmas, again.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Cynical headlines give me life.
 
shill1253
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Any talk of free money.  You know?  For the economy and Merica!  Build Back Better Bucks(tm)
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Or, how about we just lockdown the antivaxxers and anti maskers?  Out in public with no mask? You get to lock down in a quarantine camp for 6 months to whenever Covid is over.  You have a mask, but you don't have your shot?  Same thing.

Problem solved.
 
Flincher
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

blondambition: Flincher: All I want for Xmas are less repugnant voters.

Help us Omi-Cron, your are our only hope.

FEWER


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
bronskrat
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: [Fark user image 551x366]


90% of old people look alike. That could be anyone in Florida.
 
Lvl 19 bureaucrat
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
wait, we're going to lockdown over this variant?

"Covid symptoms linked to the new omicron variant have been described as "extremely mild" by the South African doctor who first raised the alarm over the new strain."

https://www.cnbc.com/2021/11/29/omicr​o​n-covid-variant-symptoms-heres-what-we​-know-so-far.html

but y tho?
 
Breaker Breaker [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: [Fark user image 551x366]

Very bad photoshopping. You can see the pixels around the neck where his face was placed.
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Just got off a plane where I had to ask my seat partner to put her mask on. Damn, don't put me in that position, just pretend for an hour or two you are an adult
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

odinsposse: Psychopusher: At this point, the only people who are only just getting vaccinated now are kids who couldn't before, and people who have had someone close to them die of Covid and are now spooked into it.  The rest aren't going to get vaccinated unless you hold them at gunpoint -- and even then there are some patriots who would literally rather die.

So, good luck with that.

This severely underestimates the stupidity of regular people. The US has been administering something like 800,000 vaccinations a day since this summer. It's not all kids and people freaked out by a recent death. A lot of it is dumb and lazy people who just haven't gotten around to it.


got my booster this morning.

Yesterday I was talking with one of the workers at the liquor store I frequent.  I pulled out my vax card with my wallet and he liked the plastic lanyard thing I had it in.  He told me he just got his first shot recently.  I told him I had extra card protectors and would give him one next visit.

He is a black male immigrant.  I didn't want to ask him why he is only now getting vaccinated, but if giving him the protector helps encourage him to get a 2nd dose, then that is what I can do.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Or, how about we just lockdown the antivaxxers and anti maskers?  Out in public with no mask? You get to lock down in a quarantine camp for 6 months to whenever Covid is over.  You have a mask, but you don't have your shot?  Same thing.

Problem solved.


One of my Twitter follows went in front of the Turlock, CA school board meeting (after all the Qnuts had their say) and proposed isolation to Zoom for those who can't follow the rules, and got pushback from one of the Qnut board members.
https://twitter.com/phaneritic/status​/​1465554587817893889
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Today I learned from the darkest gray farkied farkers that Biden didn't wear a mask one time so nobody else should ever have to follow any Covid related heath guidelines or restrictions ever.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

make me some tea: I'm watching the briefing right now, I'll post some screenshots from Dr. Fauci's slideshow after it wraps up because I missed it live.

CDC Director: "We have far more tools to fight the variant today."

She said we are sequencing 1 out of 7 PCR tests, leading the world* in surveillance.


*South Africa not included
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Any talk of free money.  You know?  For the economy and Merica!  Build Back Better Bucks(tm)


the child tax credit thing has some major flaws.

One, inconsistent amount of money paid out. My wife and I opted to take half now, and half at tax time.

so far the monthly payouts have been all over the place...this past month? $38...that's it compared to the $300 and $350 the previous months.  If someone was really hoping/planning for something in the same range, then $38 is just bad PR.

plus the software to sign-up for direct deposit has yet to work.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: odinsposse: Psychopusher: At this point, the only people who are only just getting vaccinated now are kids who couldn't before, and people who have had someone close to them die of Covid and are now spooked into it.  The rest aren't going to get vaccinated unless you hold them at gunpoint -- and even then there are some patriots who would literally rather die.

So, good luck with that.

This severely underestimates the stupidity of regular people. The US has been administering something like 800,000 vaccinations a day since this summer. It's not all kids and people freaked out by a recent death. A lot of it is dumb and lazy people who just haven't gotten around to it.

got my booster this morning.

Yesterday I was talking with one of the workers at the liquor store I frequent.  I pulled out my vax card with my wallet and he liked the plastic lanyard thing I had it in.  He told me he just got his first shot recently.  I told him I had extra card protectors and would give him one next visit.

He is a black male immigrant.  I didn't want to ask him why he is only now getting vaccinated, but if giving him the protector helps encourage him to get a 2nd dose, then that is what I can do.


A few weeks ago I was at the grocery store and there was a woman in the self-checkout line talking on her phone. The conversation was "My brother's really mad about this so I guess I'm going to have to get the shot. I'm just so scared. Well I'm not really sure what I'm scared of."

That lady's brother is a hero.
 
jso2897
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: [Fark user image 551x366]


Says the guy who supported a different aged, senile white man for the same office.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jso2897: BeotchPudding: [Fark user image 551x366]

Says the guy who supported a different aged, senile white man for the same office.


Biden is definitely the fewer of the two old white guys.
 
metric
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Reminds me of this tweet:
Fark user imageView Full Size


People do not actually think, they receive ideas in chunks that they conform to the narrative already set in their brains. That's how Critical Race theory was artfully manipulated into the boogey man:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: make me some tea: I'm watching the briefing right now, I'll post some screenshots from Dr. Fauci's slideshow after it wraps up because I missed it live.

CDC Director: "We have far more tools to fight the variant today."

She said we are sequencing 1 out of 7 PCR tests, leading the world* in surveillance.

*South Africa not included


Dr. Fauci says to a reporter to beware of "breadcrumbs" reports out of South Africa right now, they are anecdotal only. We won't really have any good data for a couple few weeks.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: the child tax credit thing has some major flaws.

One, inconsistent amount of money paid out. My wife and I opted to take half now, and half at tax time.

so far the monthly payouts have been all over the place...this past month? $38...that's it compared to the $300 and $350 the previous months.  If someone was really hoping/planning for something in the same range, then $38 is just bad PR.

plus the software to sign-up for direct deposit has yet to work.


I just want  my salt tax cap raised back to even something close to what it was before. I'm farking pissed the democrats aren't fighting harder on it, because it screws lots of blue state folks.

Oh, and also not giving what is the middle class in high cost of living areas by closing off back door Roths with a kick in the nuts because the numbers involved sound like everyone doing it is rich to people in flyover.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: jso2897: BeotchPudding: [Fark user image 551x366]

Says the guy who supported a different aged, senile white man for the same office.

Biden is definitely the fewer of the two old white guys.


I think they're both one white guy.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: At this point, the only people who are only just getting vaccinated now are kids who couldn't before, and people who have had someone close to them die of Covid and are now spooked into it.  The rest aren't going to get vaccinated unless you hold them at gunpoint -- and even then there are some patriots who would literally rather die.

So, good luck with that.


While mostly true when I was getting my booster at CVS, 2 people were getting vaccinated for the first time. They were non-whites, so more than likely not Trumpers.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bronskrat: BeotchPudding: [Fark user image 551x366]

90% of old people look alike. That could be anyone in Florida.


He was house hunting with Nancy Pelosi.  MTG said so!
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Breaker Breaker: BeotchPudding: [Fark user image 551x366]
Very bad photoshopping. You can see the pixels around the neck where his face was placed.


But Biden is wearing his trademark black turtleneck and silver necklace.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jumac
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
you want to get those who are stead fast on not getting a shot.  come down on them hard.

get the state to do a full vaccine mandate. make the penalty  something like up to $1000.00 fine and/or 6 months in jail for each offense.  Correct me if wrong but if your in jail you have no say on if you get a vaccine or not(baring any medical reasons).  Which means they can get the vaccine over and done with themself or end up in jail and have the jail staff do it for them.   For kids its simple after the parent is found guilty in court have the court order it done even if its someone from CPS coming and taking the kids in.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mike_d85: Nurglitch: jso2897: BeotchPudding: [Fark user image 551x366]

Says the guy who supported a different aged, senile white man for the same office.

Biden is definitely the fewer of the two old white guys.

I think they're both one white guy.


Three midgets in a trench coat.
 
LL316
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Do it.  Saving lives is more important than protecting the feelings of snowflakes.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Or, how about we just lockdown the antivaxxers and anti maskers?  Out in public with no mask? You get to lock down in a quarantine camp for 6 months to whenever Covid is over.  You have a mask, but you don't have your shot?  Same thing.

Problem solved.


Define out in public? Wearing masks in a restaurant or bar in my opinion is stupid since you just take the shiat off anyway. Wearing it at a park or walking around is pretty dumb. On any mass transit, ride-share, movie theater, shopping mall, grocery store or retail store? Wear a mask. It should be absolutely mandatory for mass-transit.
 
