(Daily Dot)   Just a reminder: I'm lovin it is a company slogan, not the job description   (dailydot.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Hey! I'm waiting in your f*cking line, a**hole?': Customer yells at McDonald's workers who were allegedly 'doing the nasty' while they waited in drive-thru for 20 minutes

Great case for how important punctuation is. Examine:

* Hey! I'm waiting in your farking line, asshole!
* Hey, I'm waiting in your farking "line," asshole.
* Hey, I'm waiting in your "farking line...." Asshole?
 
Funk Brothers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just reopen the dining room for farks sake. They've been closed since March of last year.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Abacus9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No wonder Grimace always looks so happy.
 
corseil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is unprofessional. When I worked at McDonald's we always waited until after closing and had sex in the parking lot like civilized people.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4 days of the week I get a sausage egg McMuffin and sometimes with a coffee for breakfast. Everybody on the morning shift has it rung up already when I approach the register.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They were just making more secret sauce.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Had to make more special sauce
 
Excelsior
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"One Big Mac, hold the sauce."
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Food, f*cks, and fun.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Ronald is totally fired

adscam.typepad.comView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'll be Burger King and you be McDonald's. I'll have it my way, and you'll be lovin' it.
 
Funk Brothers
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: 4 days of the week I get a sausage egg McMuffin and sometimes with a coffee for breakfast. Everybody on the morning shift has it rung up already when I approach the register.


That sounds so unhealthy. I usually eat oatmeal or cereal or Nutella on toast w/Greek Yogurt for breakfast. Orange juice is my choice of drink.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You don't want to aggravate the people making the food you're about to eat.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Funk Brothers: Jake Havechek: 4 days of the week I get a sausage egg McMuffin and sometimes with a coffee for breakfast. Everybody on the morning shift has it rung up already when I approach the register.

That sounds so unhealthy. I usually eat oatmeal or cereal or Nutella on toast w/Greek Yogurt for breakfast. Orange juice is my choice of drink.


I'm 51, like I give a damn. I also smoke and drink.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Abacus9: No wonder Grimace always looks so happy.


No, Grimace is the one who takes anal sex with no lube.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They waited 20 minutes?
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Concert tickets is all I ever wait for.
Fast food? Why? Just drive to one with less cars. If I pull up and the people don't ask me something within a minute I drive off
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
First off, no way in hell am I waiting 20 minutes in line for farking McDonald's.

Second, is there any actual evidence that the workers were farking in the back?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Second, is there any actual evidence that the workers were farking in the back?


Ummm.. because it's on TikTok

Now apologize.
 
Birnone
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Shaggy It Wasn't Me (Official Music Video) (uncensored)
Youtube T_x6QmuJdms
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Neondistraction: Second, is there any actual evidence that the workers were farking in the back?

Ummm.. because it's on TikTok

Now apologize.


Apologize for asking a question? I'll do no such thing.

The only video that loaded for me in TFA was one of some guy yelling at people behind him to back up, and I'm not going to go searching for it on tiktok.  I already read TFA, that's going above and beyond for fark.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I might wait a minute or two for an answer to order, but 20 minutes to place one? Hell no. I don't care to wait that long.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: jaivirtualcard: Neondistraction: Second, is there any actual evidence that the workers were farking in the back?

Ummm.. because it's on TikTok

Now apologize.

Apologize for asking a question? I'll do no such thing.

The only video that loaded for me in TFA was one of some guy yelling at people behind him to back up, and I'm not going to go searching for it on tiktok.  I already read TFA, that's going above and beyond for fark.


I was being sarcastic. Who would believe anything on that stupid platform.
 
Valter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I've met and worked with people who f'd on the job.

I am not going to eat their food unless I watch them wash their hands in person.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The working man gets farked every day at work. God forbid WE should do the farking
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle - Let's Burn This Motherfucker Down!!
Youtube dUn5-8EC_DQ
 
Fano
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And he's even got his own dance, on TikTok
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm beginning to wonder about this whole TikTok thing. And not just because I wear an onion on my belt, as was the fashion.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: I'm beginning to wonder about this whole TikTok thing. And not just because I wear an onion on my belt, as was the fashion.


Damn kids these days.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Two all beefy tatas, special sauce, slapping, squeals, Trojans, KY, on yoga pants covered buns!
 
