 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KXLH Helena)   Large, non-native tortoise found in Montana. State fish and game officials aren't sure how it got here, but plans to relocate it are slowly moving forward   (kxlh.com) divider line
10
    More: Silly, Montana, Tortoise, Great Falls, Montana, Montana Fish, U.S. state, FWP Region, gopher tortoise, Cascade County, Montana  
•       •       •

327 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Nov 2021 at 3:50 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Tortoise quotes as saying he would have like to see Montana.
 
jtown
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jtown: [Fark user image image 850x427]


Let me tell you about my mother!
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Tortoise quotes as saying he would have like to see Montana.


We should start go fyund me for tortoise to get him recreational vehicle.

/ I give it one chansh in three.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Montana is loaded with shell-ebrities with second homes there.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
wanted to raise a crop of dental floss.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He rode his bike to Montana.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"....and damned if we know how it got there!"
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
There's a hare on the Pacific coast gloating like a motherfarker now.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well, I bet he got there very slowly.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.