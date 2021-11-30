 Skip to content
(Google)   Create a Google Doodle for someone (or something) that Google would never do a Doodle for   (google.com) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/not mine, no voting
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I have no photoshop skills, this is something I hacked together with Paint and I bet it's been done before.

Either way, I call it, 'It looks like you're searching the web'
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TrollingForColumbine [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yammering_Splat_Vector [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yammering_Splat_Vector [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cosmiquemuffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
June 12, 1994

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisispete
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
In celebration of showering after your morning poop.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MOPAR BLUE [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
