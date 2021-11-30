 Skip to content
(MSN)   Feds say Houston man spent $1.6 million in COVID-19 relief fund money on cars, strip clubs. The rest he just wasted   (msn.com) divider line
hugram [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
If I could have back all of the money I've spent on cars and strippers... I would spend it on cars and strippers.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Sounds like someone who deserves prison.

Those funds should have been set up to be incredibly easy to get, and with dire consequences for farking around.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Now he spends nine years of his life rotting in some Texas jail for a hell of a party. That's a dear price to pay .
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Sounds like he was helping with the stimulation package.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
I feel bad for this generation of strippers. They are just not that computer saavy to set up an Onlyfans page. So you get a bunch of high school dropouts that are still using Windows XP. And that's not sexy.
 
akya [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: I feel bad for this generation of strippers. They are just not that computer saavy to set up an Onlyfans page. So you get a bunch of high school dropouts that are still using Windows XP. And that's not sexy.


Oh really?
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
1 hour ago  
He said he spent $16 million on Charity
 
The5thElement
1 hour ago  
Won't somebody think about all the single moms he was helping? This is the holiday season. Could have at least waited until the day after Christmas to bust the guy.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Sounds like he was helping with the stimulation package.


Meh, lemme try again:

Stimulation package? More like "package" stimulation!

Tip yer waitresses...
 
jaivirtualcard
1 hour ago  
Should've done this through a hedge fund.
 
PvtStash
1 hour ago  
And he'd have gotten away with it too if it hadn't been for that pesky skin color racism thing.
I mean he learned it from watching you, successful white people in positions of power and authority doing stuff like this his whole life.
 
indy_kid
51 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Sounds like someone who deserves prison.

Those funds should have been set up to be incredibly easy to get, and with dire consequences for farking around.


"Just sign your name and pinky swear to use the money as intended. If you don't, the death penalty awaits."

Then televise the first one busted, or as many as needed to get the point across.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
47 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Gubbo: Sounds like someone who deserves prison.

Those funds should have been set up to be incredibly easy to get, and with dire consequences for farking around.

"Just sign your name and pinky swear to use the money as intended. If you don't, the death penalty awaits."

Then televise the first one busted, or as many as needed to get the point across.


I think people who do stuff like this either:

- think they're too smart to be caught
- don't care if they're caught
 
auntedrie
37 minutes ago  

PvtStash: I mean he learned it from watching you, successful white people in positions of power and authority doing stuff like this his whole life.


No, I had a Dad.
 
covfefe
29 minutes ago  

akya: Solty Dog: I feel bad for this generation of strippers. They are just not that computer saavy to set up an Onlyfans page. So you get a bunch of high school dropouts that are still using Windows XP. And that's not sexy.

Oh really?
[i1.wp.com image 500x735]


I'd angrily click it.
 
chitownmike
28 minutes ago  

Thunderboy: indy_kid: Gubbo: Sounds like someone who deserves prison.

Those funds should have been set up to be incredibly easy to get, and with dire consequences for farking around.

"Just sign your name and pinky swear to use the money as intended. If you don't, the death penalty awaits."

Then televise the first one busted, or as many as needed to get the point across.

I think people who do stuff like this either:

- think they're too smart to be caught
- don't care if they're caught


-have poor impulse control
 
Turbo Cojones
15 minutes ago  
Guess what?

Every one of those payments involves a certain measure of good ol Murican fraud.

And they call Mexicans corrupt for grabbing a 20 instead of writing a traffic ticket.
 
Turbo Cojones
8 minutes ago  
So in order to actually get caught they have to come close to setting themselves on fire in the state capitol while passing out $100 bills in the nude driving a Lamborghini.

Fine police work Lou.
 
HighlanderRPI
6 minutes ago  
I'm sure the auto dealers and stripers appreciated the relief and decreased financial worries from the unorthodox distribution of government funding.
 
