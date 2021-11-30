 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   Sanity restored in the world as CVS bans greeting cards with images of great apes on them   (currently.att.yahoo.com) divider line
45
    More: Facepalm, Ape, Hominidae, Chimpanzee, Gorilla, unnatural images of great apes, Orangutan, product recalls, great apes  
bekaye [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
CVS bans greeting cards with images of great apes on them

Fark user imageView Full Size


Boy are they going to be surprised when they find out the banned all of their cards with people on them.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Grape ape?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Kwijibo???
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bekaye: CVS bans greeting cards with images of great apes on them

[Fark user image 664x326]

Boy are they going to be surprised when they find out the banned all of their cards with people on them.


Came here to say this.  Any image of a human that is not butt-ass naked is an "unnatural image of a great ape".
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I send Christmas Cards with pictures of grey drapes.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Phew... as long as they still upcharge 3-400% on everything else in the store.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Anyone remember "Lance Link: Secret Chimp"
They used a variety of techniques....gum, wires, electric shocks to get the chimps to 'act'

Lancelot Link E01 ~ There's No Business Like Snow Business
Youtube D3ctZI9_oyo
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I assume that Real America will react to this monumental change with the same calm, reasoned approach they took with Dr. Seuss books, Aunt Jemima, and Uncle Ben's.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What about Great Capes?
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I think Clint Eastwood did more to make people think monkeys can be pets than any greeting card.
 
skyotter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
the pharmacy chain banned cards featuring great apes wearing costumes, displayed in studios, or interacting with humans

I'm okay with the first two, but the third would include some of my favorite pictures of Jane Goodall.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Mile-long receipts out for Harambe.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
As long as I can still buy postcards of chimpanzees, I'm ok with this.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Phew... as long as they still upcharge 3-400% on everything else in the store.


I see you've been to their pharmacy.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Guess I'll have to settle for mediocre apes and dynamite monkeys this year.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How about so-so apes?
 
alitaki
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well as long as there are no other pressing issues...
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

???
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kbronsito: How about so-so apes?


That's why they put the ban in.  The so-so and the average apes sued for discrimination.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ape X predator?
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
But not the gibbons.

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Picture of CVS CEO
funnyasduck.netView Full Size

They finally made a monkey out of him?
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So this is what PETA is up to these days?
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Mile-long receipts out for Harambe.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

blodyholy: As long as I can still buy postcards of chimpanzees, I'm ok with this.


images.genius.comView Full Size
 
Tabletop
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Just means more job opportunities for gibbons. Finally their lesser ape status is paying off.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: So this is what PETA is up to these days?


If it distracts them from kidnapping and killing pets, all the better.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What a victory! Brought to you by the group even animal lovers hate.
 
jayphat
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Did anyone read that clickbait shiat all the way through? First, their source is PETA. Second, they published it without getting confirmation from the company. Hell, I work for the company and this is the first I've heard of it. Pretty sure this is just free advertising for PETA regarding their "influence."
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i should throw more blood to get my way.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: blodyholy: As long as I can still buy postcards of chimpanzees, I'm ok with this.

[images.genius.com image 640x640]


Thank you for proving nothing is too obscure for Fark :)
 
noitsnot
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Fano: Picture of CVS CEO
[funnyasduck.net image 540x833]
They finally made a monkey out of him?


Rock me Dr. Zaeus
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What I came in here expecting: "ZOMG PETA is out of CONTROL!!"
What I found: Jokes, how humans are also great apes, no PETA hate.

I like Fark.

PETA definitely deserves some hate, but maybe not for this.
 
Creoena
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well, it's a good start.  Hopefully, all other greeting cards are banned by the new year.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i would've posted my previous comment with an image of the cat reading a newspaper, but he wouldn't give me his authorization.
sez i cant haz.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gilatrout: But not the gibbons.

[th.bing.com image 320x240]


Many parts are edible!
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: blodyholy: As long as I can still buy postcards of chimpanzees, I'm ok with this.

[images.genius.com image 640x640]


"I mock you with my monkey pants!"

Ah, the episode that also gave us "Don't warn the tadpoles!"
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What about Just Okay Apes that aren't so great?  Can we still make fun of them?
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: gilatrout: But not the gibbons.

[th.bing.com image 320x240]

Many parts are edible!


Oh hell, I thought that was Euell Gibbons. Never mind.
 
Fano
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Great Apes are friendly and enjoy people type activities"
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Tomahawk513: What I came in here expecting: "ZOMG PETA is out of CONTROL!!"
What I found: Jokes, how humans are also great apes, no PETA hate.

I like Fark.

PETA definitely deserves some hate, but maybe not for this.


PETA members deserve to have their faces and genitals ripped off by an enraged chimpanzee.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tomahawk513: What I came in here expecting: "ZOMG PETA is out of CONTROL!!"
What I found: Jokes, how humans are also great apes, no PETA hate.

I like Fark.

PETA definitely deserves some hate, but maybe not for this.



Yeah, that's where I am, too:  but maybe not for this.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
As long as I can still buy gorilla meat and my local purveyor.
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 1 minute ago  

phalamir: bekaye: CVS bans greeting cards with images of great apes on them

[Fark user image 664x326]

Boy are they going to be surprised when they find out the banned all of their cards with people on them.

Came here to say this.  Any image of a human that is not butt-ass naked is an "unnatural image of a great ape".


There's a number of pictures of naked humans that I'd classify as "unnatural images" as well...

/fark is not your personal erotica site, etc etc...
//I was gonna initialize that, but... finypes?  Nah...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Solty Dog: I think Clint Eastwood did more to make people think monkeys can be pets than any greeting card.


Gorillaz - Clint Eastwood (Official Video)
Youtube 1V_xRb0x9aw
 
