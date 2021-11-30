 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Officers "stood outside the cell of a suicidal detainee under constant supervision wearing George Michael masks and danced outside the cell whilst staring at the detainee"   (bbc.com) divider line
30
    More: Asinine, Prison, Topological space, cell of a suicidal detainee, category B prison, Mr Tulley, constant supervision, George Michael masks, defenceless detainee  
•       •       •

1380 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Nov 2021 at 12:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Artist's depiction:
Smell of Reeves and Mortimer - Stars in Their Eyes
Youtube __MUf2Qv6_U
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
G4S.

Blackwater on a budget.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure these are just the extremely rare "bad apples" people tell me are almost as elusive as Sasquach.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What does regular police brutality not do it for them? Is it like Porn where if you don't pause for a couple of weeks you have to go into the weird fetishes?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
In prison you gotta' have faith, faith, faith
 
booztravlr [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
tse1.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

GranoblasticMan: I'm sure these are just the extremely rare "bad apples" people tell me are almost as elusive as Sasquach.


G4S is private security.  They are the dregs and scum that can't be cops and are too rotten for the private military contractors.

I know some guys in G4S and they are right where they belong.
 
wage0048
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Here's the US response:
"I Learned It By Watching You" Anti-Drug PSA
Youtube Y-Elr5K2Vuo
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: GranoblasticMan: I'm sure these are just the extremely rare "bad apples" people tell me are almost as elusive as Sasquach.

G4S is private security.  They are the dregs and scum that can't be cops and are too rotten for the private military contractors.

I know some guys in G4S and they are right where they belong.


Ah, the joys of outsourcing to the lowest bidder.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Tiger Beat George Michael, or junkie cruising public toilets George Michael?
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
♫ ♫ ♫ ♫ ♫ ♫ ♫ ♫ ♫ ♫ ♫ ♫ ♫
I'd love to see you naked, baby
I'd like to think that sometime, maybe
Tonight, if that's alright, yeah
Hey, you're just too funky for me
I gotta get inside of you (won't let you go)
I won't let you, no-no
Hey, you're just too funky for me
 
mononymous
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That is truly bizarre, but you've got to admire the commitment to the bit.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
These guys have far too much down time. Grab a broom.
 
stuffy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Shocking when ordered to herd people like cattle you stop seeing them as human.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: GranoblasticMan: I'm sure these are just the extremely rare "bad apples" people tell me are almost as elusive as Sasquach.

G4S is private security.  They are the dregs and scum that can't be cops and are too rotten for the private military contractors.

I know some guys in G4S and they are right where they belong.


No, they really aren't.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: GranoblasticMan: I'm sure these are just the extremely rare "bad apples" people tell me are almost as elusive as Sasquach.

G4S is private security.  They are the dregs and scum that can't be cops and are too rotten for the private military contractors.

I know some guys in G4S and they are right where they belong.


It sounds to me like they're on the wrong side of the cell door.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: These guys have far too much down time. Grab a broom.


Um...
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/p​ublic-safety/broomstick-hazing-lawsuit​-damascus/2021/08/12/fb45fe90-df2b-11e​b-b507-697762d090dd_story.html
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: These guys have far too much down time. Grab a broom.


I shudder to think what they'd do with it. Taking a page out of the NYPD's handbook doesn't sound too farfetched for this lot.
 
Valter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Am I still on Earth? What the fark did I just read?
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
1. Who?
2. Very good mask, if you can tell that they're staring at you.
 
mrspeacock
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I wasn't aware George Michael masks were available.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The one bit of George Michael kind of distracts from the rest of the story.  Sadly on Fark, the George Michael bit is all that matters.  Oh well.  I don't need a welcome to fark here, since I'm certainly not surprised.

We could be the other predictable thing talking about how all law enforcement people are pigs just waiting for an opportunity to illustrate it.  I mean predictable, sure, but probably true nonetheless.

Ah, what the hell...

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
oldfool
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mrspeacock: I wasn't aware George Michael masks were available.


You'll find one in the conservatory along with a candlestick
Go on in
 
macadamnut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I still struggle to understand why they were doing what they were doing. He was a defenceless detainee.

And there's your answer.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sounds like they took a few pointers from the good ol US military at Abu Ghraib. No one does sexual humiliation like Christian based leaders of the free world.
 
ko_kyi
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Let's go to the videotape!
 
ko_kyi
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
George Michael Sports Machine Open, 8/21/1988
Youtube sCC3RQsGitg
 
Pert
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Artist's depiction:
[YouTube video: Smell of Reeves and Mortimer - Stars in Their Eyes]


First thing I thought of.

Done in one.

Came to post this.

Etc.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I love when people harass and torture those less fortunate. It makes me feel less bad about the impending doom.

Leave the less fortunate alone for farks sake. They are not coming to your country for a change of scenery they are trying to find a better and safer existence for themselves and their families. How about you help them out. Help find them work, I'll bet they are willing. Help them find housing, I'll bet they are grateful.

Help them be productive members for their families and communities. Just shiatting in them hurts your cause.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.