(10 News)   One day, this Maserati, its naked female driver, and a toddler, drove into a bar. Well, a pole, actually   (10news.com) divider line
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it doing 185?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Drunk, or fleeing a sheiks house?
 
moto-geek
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Naked female drives into pole. Are you sure it wasn't the other way 'round?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Weird combo
 
Dave2042
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What is this, some kind of joke?
 
Oak
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: Was it doing 185?


She'll lose her license, and then she won't be able to drive.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Naked lady walks into a bar with a poodle under one arm, and a three foot salami under the other. She lays the poodle on the bar. Bartender says, I suppose you don't need a drink. Naked lady says...

/from memory so might not be exact
 
kb7rky
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Oak: harleyquinnical: Was it doing 185?

She'll lose her license, and then she won't be able to drive.


Came in here to say this.

Leaving satisfied.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Odds she's white and will get a warning?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Oak: harleyquinnical: Was it doing 185?

She'll lose her license, and then she won't be able to drive.


No worries. She'll get a limo, and ride in the back.
 
