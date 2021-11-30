 Skip to content
(Cleveland Plain Dealer)   Maybe passing out behind the wheel holding cocaine and vodka wasn't your best move, grandma   (cleveland.com) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The grandmother was charged with drug abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia, not using her turn signal and open container.

She must have been drunk.  All other grandparents normally just leave their turn signal on the whole time while driving.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The hell it wasn't, sonny!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was Dave Gahan riding shotgun with her?
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
fark.

Looks like I need to bail out mom again.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So she had coke in the car and was just charged with drug abuse?  Sounds pretty white to me.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Why do I suspect Grandma is in her 40s?

Also, forget Mexico. Ohio isn't sending their best.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The grandmother was charged with drug abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia, not using her turn signal and open container.

So driving a BMW.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: The grandmother was charged with drug abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia, not using her turn signal and open container.

She must have been drunk.  All other grandparents normally just leave their turn signal on the whole time while driving.


How is 'drug abuse' a charge?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Was Dave Gahan riding shotgun with her?


He's her best friend...
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Dr.Fey: The grandmother was charged with drug abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia, not using her turn signal and open container.

She must have been drunk.  All other grandparents normally just leave their turn signal on the whole time while driving.

How is 'drug abuse' a charge?


Maybe she was bogarting a joint.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Dr.Fey: The grandmother was charged with drug abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia, not using her turn signal and open container.

She must have been drunk.  All other grandparents normally just leave their turn signal on the whole time while driving.

How is 'drug abuse' a charge?


DLM
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"What about me? I'm old. When you're old you're crazy not to do it."
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Grandmothers are a lot different now from when I was young.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You're supposed to be handing Jesus there the wheel.
 
