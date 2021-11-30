 Skip to content
(E! Online)   It's a new holiday special, Charlie Brown   (eonline.com) divider line
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it weird that I'm 40, have no kids and I still really want to subscribe to Disney+ to watch this and the new Fraggle Rock?
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kermit the forg: Is it weird that I'm 40, have no kids and I still really want to subscribe to Disney+ to watch this and the new Fraggle Rock?


Yes. Yes it is. How many bodies are buried in your crawl space, monster? Did YOU EAT THEIR FLESH FIRST!?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kermit the forg: Is it weird that I'm 40, have no kids and I still really want to subscribe to Disney+ to watch this and the new Fraggle Rock?


The weird part is that this premieres on Apple TV+
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kermit the forg: Is it weird that I'm 40, have no kids and I still really want to subscribe to Disney+ to watch this and the new Fraggle Rock?


Well, you're going to be 50% disappointed.

For Auld Lang Syne premieres Dec. 10 on Apple TV+.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It took me ages to realize that the script for each Peanuts special was literally back to back comic strips.

The only exception to that I know of is the "This is America, Charlie Brown" series which I quite liked but is expensive to buy.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kermit the forg: Is it weird that I'm 40, have no kids and I still really want to subscribe to Disney+ to watch this and the new Fraggle Rock?


You will be disappointed if you do that. 

/RTFA
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: kermit the forg: Is it weird that I'm 40, have no kids and I still really want to subscribe to Disney+ to watch this and the new Fraggle Rock?

The weird part is that this premieres on Apple TV+


10 bloody seconds.

/tiny fist and all that
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How Boomertastic.
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The world that existed when the first ones were made doesn't exist any more.  This will suck ass.  This will suck ass, and we will be lucky to live through it.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pass...it's on Disney, which means it will be all woke & PC
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel bad for the kids in the Peanuts universe, honestly. They've been 8 or 9 years old for over 60 years. Vampirism is a curse.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lucy is now a Qanon supporter, Linus has an onlyfans to keep them affording new blankets, Charlie is in prison for reasons, and Snoopy tries to bite anyone that comes near him, also for reasons?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: kermit the forg: Is it weird that I'm 40, have no kids and I still really want to subscribe to Disney+ to watch this and the new Fraggle Rock?

The weird part is that this premieres on Apple TV+


Though I should add that PBS has been airing the other Peanuts specials, so it might show up there at some point.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: Lucy is now a Qanon supporter, Linus has an onlyfans to keep them affording new blankets, Charlie is in prison for reasons, and Snoopy tries to bite anyone that comes near him, also for reasons?


Who hurt you?
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Irish People Watch Charlie Brown Christmas
Irish People Watch A Charlie Brown Christmas For The First Time
Youtube klC9xk1TjhY
 
cranked
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should do this, but with Star Wars.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will Franklin be sitting alone?
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mrs. JHFTP loves all the "Peanuts" crap. I think they are the most depressing pieces of shiat I have ever seen.

//She did win me over on "A Christmas Story" tho...
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't Charles Schultz specify that no new Peanuts material should be made after his passing? I seem to recall hearing that.

/grew up with Peanuts, was heartbroken when Schultz died
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p51d007: Pass...it's on Disney, which means it will be all woke & PC


Fark user imageView Full Size

Franklin sighs, shakes his head, and keeps on walking.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was when I noticed that Steven Spielberg is doing a reboot of West Side Story that I realized the entertainment world is completely done. Like kablooey
/don't even get me started on the unnecessary Beatles documentary
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kermit the forg: Is it weird that I'm 40, have no kids and I still really want to subscribe to Disney+ to watch this and the new Fraggle Rock?


Nope. The world needs more kindness and joy, and less acetaminophen.
 
Stavr0
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cranked: They should do this, but with Star Wars.


Without SWHS there would be no Boba Fett. Imagine that.

And to stay on topic: Don't mess with the football gag.
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: Lucy is now a Qanon supporter, Linus has an onlyfans to keep them affording new blankets, Charlie is in prison for reasons, and Snoopy tries to bite anyone that comes near him, also for reasons?


Age-related dog dementia is a real thing.
 
cranked
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stavr0: Without SWHS there would be no Boba Fett. Imagine that.


So you're saying they shot SWHS first?
 
Hawk24
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: It was when I noticed that Steven Spielberg is doing a reboot of West Side Story that I realized the entertainment world is completely done. Like kablooey
/don't even get me started on the unnecessary Beatles documentary


We won't. Because we'd rather not hear it anyway.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p51d007: Pass...it's on Disney, which means it will be all woke & PC


It's on Apple TV the other streaming service with a plus after it, not Disney.
That's good.
Then I saw WildBrain Studios is making it so I looked them up and found this.....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: kermit the forg: Is it weird that I'm 40, have no kids and I still really want to subscribe to Disney+ to watch this and the new Fraggle Rock?

The weird part is that this premieres on Apple TV+


Oh yeah, right...
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it's odd Charlie Brown calling these people his friends. They take every opportunity to put him down in some way. But yeah, Lucy has all the problems.
 
yeahyeahyeah i know
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kermit the forg: Is it weird that I'm 40, have no kids and I still really want to subscribe to Disney+ to watch this and the new Fraggle Rock?


Not at all.  Fraggle Rock was the shiat.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kermit the forg: Is it weird that I'm 40, have no kids and I still really want to subscribe to Disney+ to watch this and the new Fraggle Rock?


I can positively report that (because of Disney's borg-like acquisitions of so many intellectual properties) Disney+ is so much more than just Disney.  Also, classics.

However...

This will require an active subscription to Tim Apple's "television" service.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which Peanuts character is this?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kabloink: Which Peanuts character is this?

[Fark user image 300x170]


Rerun.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: kabloink: Which Peanuts character is this?

[Fark user image 300x170]

Rerun.


Rerun?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: Instead of doling out advice for five cents, Lucy finds herself in need of support. So she turns to Charlie Brown and asks, "How do you manage to keep going when life gets you down?"

So now instead of Lucy being the smart and strong one playing off a weak and naive Charlie Brown, we have her as a wokefied weak girl child seeking out advice from the strong and wise male child. Brilliant.

/facepalm
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

kabloink: Which Peanuts character is this?

[Fark user image 300x170]


Poochie, probably.
 
Mrs. Snipes [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: Mrs. JHFTP loves all the "Peanuts" crap. I think they are the most depressing pieces of shiat I have ever seen.

//She did win me over on "A Christmas Story" tho...


Yes. Lucy is such an asshole.

CSS: When I got my 2 cats, Max and Nikita, from the animal shelter, they had other "names" on index cards stuck to their cages. Nikita's was "Janetti" (wtf?) and Max's was "Linus".

The admin at my old job said, "You should keep the name 'Linus' and name the other cat 'Lucy'!"

I said I would not farkin' be doing that because I farkin' hate the Peanuts, mostly because Lucy is such an asshole. I think I used more cursing.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

yeahyeahyeah i know: kermit the forg: Is it weird that I'm 40, have no kids and I still really want to subscribe to Disney+ to watch this and the new Fraggle Rock?

Not at all.  Fraggle Rock was the shiat.


I guess we know Pepper Jack's FARK handle.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: kabloink: Which Peanuts character is this?

[Fark user image 300x170]

Poochie, probably.


I was looking through peanuts.fandom.com and it sort of looks like Joe Richkids caddie. There are way more characters than I knew existed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat_free
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

KB202:KB202: kermit the forg: Is it weird that I'm 40, have no kids and I still really want to subscribe to Disney+ to watch this and the new Fraggle Rock?

Nope. The world needs more kindness and joy, and less acetaminophen.


IDK, I think Peanuts holiday shows are relics and not a really good demonstration of kindness. Charlie Brown Christmas and Great Pumpkin have kids calling each other stupid, threats, put-downs and bullying, and for what? A guy tries his best to put on a Xmas show and it flops? Another kid believes in a holiday thing that doesn't exist?
 
drtgb
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I won't watch. Their voices will be all wrong.
 
ICDedPpl
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Woo!!! I guessed it correctly before clicking the link!

/WhatDoIWin?
 
genner
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ICDedPpl: Woo!!! I guessed it correctly before clicking the link!

/WhatDoIWin?


The disappointment of being right.
 
ChromaticKid
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Will this be the prequel story to... WEAPON BROWN

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Hawk24
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fat_free: KB202:KB202: kermit the forg: Is it weird that I'm 40, have no kids and I still really want to subscribe to Disney+ to watch this and the new Fraggle Rock?

Nope. The world needs more kindness and joy, and less acetaminophen.

IDK, I think Peanuts holiday shows are relics and not a really good demonstration of kindness. Charlie Brown Christmas and Great Pumpkin have kids calling each other stupid, threats, put-downs and bullying, and for what? A guy tries his best to put on a Xmas show and it flops? Another kid believes in a holiday thing that doesn't exist?


Kids can be cruel....they have always been that way. But kindness always wins out. Peanuts is actually a pretty damned realistic portrayal of childhood, at least as it existed and as I remember it from the 70s. Kids creating and living in their own little societies without constant parental supervision and learning to deal with bullies, smart kids, teachers, successes and failures.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Are we supposed to believe Lucy suddenly ISN'T a football-yanking Monster?
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

p51d007: Pass...it's on Disney, which means it will be all woke & PC


The fact that Lucy is the star should cue you in that she will have morphed into a 21st-C. Misunderstood Diva from the Fussbudget Biatch based on Charles Schulz's first wife that we mostly know and recognize.
 
