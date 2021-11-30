 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   WHO Nu Xi would piss off the Chinese   (cnn.com) divider line
    Strange, Greek alphabet, unwieldy scientific name of B.1.1, new variant, best practices, coronavirus variants, naming of new human diseases, letters of the Greek alphabet, Scientific names  
posted to Main » on 30 Nov 2021 at 1:53 PM



AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was an informative article, at home we were wondering how they got from delta to omicron
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nu would lead to confusion, and Xi is a dick to pronounce?
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Nu would lead to confusion, and Xi is a dick to pronounce?


Yet over 1 billion people seem to have a good handle on it.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Only 8 to go . . . 

i.insider.comView Full Size
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
... and in doing that we see their loyalties.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

Soon ...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
NOAA stopped using Greek letters for hurricanes this year because we're too stupid to understand them.

https://www.npr.org/2021/03/24/980463​8​26/the-2021-hurricane-season-wont-use-​greek-letters-for-storms
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wish everyone was this responsible

What it's like to be called Isis: 'People ask, where's your machine gun?'
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
IDK, but shiat's gonna get weird when we get to Omega
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x711]
Soon ...


Dagnummit...
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: Gubbo: Nu would lead to confusion, and Xi is a dick to pronounce?

Yet over 1 billion people seem to have a good handle on it.


But the Chinese don't pronounce Xi the same way the Greeks do.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Also good job Subby.
 
nytmare
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"And if even newer variants emerge, there are nine more letters in the Greek alphabet. The next one is Pi."

Odds on skipping Pi as well?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Only 8 to go . . . 

[i.insider.com image 850x637]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


I would love my COVID Gangnam style
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Nu would lead to confusion, and Xi is a dick to pronounce?


Nu's on first?
 
Headso
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"And WHO best practices for naming new diseases suggest 'avoiding causing offense to any cultural, social, national, regional, professional or ethnic groups.' "

Some other article I read about it said it was something they adopted in 2015, so it does kind of align with the wokness run amok time frame, I'm willing to believe it is based on that and not because of China.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
this is a nice sentiment and all
"'avoiding causing offense to any cultural, social, national, regional, professional or ethnic groups.'

but mechanically will be an impossible game rule to really adhear to. teh in reality outcome is, you are just picking and chosoeing who you don't care about offending and who you do.

becasue
cultures come into existcne on their own spontainiously, culture is an emergant property that you cannot contorl in this way to prevent a new culture from comming into existence that you now also need to not offend.

mechancilly in reality this createas a situuaiot that you can reach a positon of no more progress, becasue it is possible for there ot be a culture that you will offend no mater what you do, even choosing not to do a thing is a choice you make that can offend some culture's sense of right.


That rule is miposible, that rule is not reasonable to act like is a rule you follow. Good spirit of intent to have, but relaity is reality and to ignore it is to invte problmes.

Keep saying that is the urle, while you still have to take actions in the world, and it wil eventually become clear, that's not a fooking rule at all, you just pick and choose who matters ot you and who does not.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

beezeltown: IDK, but shiat's gonna get weird when we get to Omega
[2.bp.blogspot.com image 500x225]


The Edgar Winter Band?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

nytmare: "And if even newer variants emerge, there are nine more letters in the Greek alphabet. The next one is Pi."

Odds on skipping Pi as well?


Fark user imageView Full Size


"Never skip the pie!"
 
Lifeless
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Every variant is the Xi variant, it's his country's failings in public policy that leads to these outbreaks in the first place
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Why not ask people if something is offensive to them, rather than assuming it is?
 
rfenster
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
China is doing everything right in regards to Covid-19.

With a population of over 1.4 Billion people, China has had less than 5,000 Covid-19 deaths.

The rest of the world should take notice and model their Covid-19 responses after China's.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yeah, nobody cares about the Omish.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

rfenster: China is doing everything right in regards to Covid-19.

With a population of over 1.4 Billion people, China has had less than 5,000 Covid-19 deaths.

The rest of the world should take notice and model their Covid-19 responses after China's.


Wrong.

They have engineered covid to start raising the dead. Even ones who didn't die of Covid. So the number is going negative as we speak.
 
Headso
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

rfenster: With a population of over 1.4 Billion people, China has had less than 5,000 Covid-19 deaths.


Way worse than North Korea, a country of 26 million and not even a single case of Covid-19.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Today I discovered that there are valid and invalid numbers for Social Security. A SSN that starts with 666 for example, is invalid.

Sometimes we humans make too big of a deal over symbolism.
 
Swagz
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

rfenster: China is doing everything right in regards to Covid-19.

With a population of over 1.4 Billion people, China has had less than 5,000 Covid-19 deaths.

The rest of the world should take notice and model their Covid-19 responses after China's.


Based on numbers reported by the CCP?
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Atomic Jonb: Gubbo: Nu would lead to confusion, and Xi is a dick to pronounce?

Yet over 1 billion people seem to have a good handle on it.

But the Chinese don't pronounce Xi the same way the Greeks do.


That would be a feature, not a bug.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My Gamma Eta is not amused.
 
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: Today I discovered that there are valid and invalid numbers for Social Security. A SSN that starts with 666 for example, is invalid.

Sometimes we humans make too big of a deal over symbolism.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: TommyDeuce: Only 8 to go . . . 

[i.insider.com image 850x637]

[Fark user image 425x353]
[Fark user image 425x472]

I would love my COVID Gangnam style


Here is hoping that you get COVID Gangnam style\

Cheers!
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: This was an informative article, at home we were wondering how they got from delta to omicron


FTFA: They did use those letters, but those variants died out before they became newsworthy.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: rfenster: China is doing everything right in regards to Covid-19.

With a population of over 1.4 Billion people, China has had less than 5,000 Covid-19 deaths.

The rest of the world should take notice and model their Covid-19 responses after China's.

Wrong.

They have engineered covid to start raising the dead. Even ones who didn't die of Covid. So the number is going negative as we speak.


Raising the dead?  Probably to fight in the upcoming war.  J'accuse la Chine!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Imagine the outrage if they had named it "Becky".
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

nytmare: "And if even newer variants emerge, there are nine more letters in the Greek alphabet. The next one is Pi."

Odds on skipping Pi as well?


I never skip that.

/explains why I'm so fat
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

nytmare: "And if even newer variants emerge, there are nine more letters in the Greek alphabet. The next one is Pi."

Odds on skipping Pi as well?


If I did that, I wouldn't be so fat!

/hyuk yuk yuk yuk
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Gubbo: Nu would lead to confusion, and Xi is a dick to pronounce?

Nu's on first?


No, Xi's on first.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
goddammit
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cannibalparrot: AppleOptionEsc: Gubbo: Nu would lead to confusion, and Xi is a dick to pronounce?

Nu's on first?

No, Xi's on first.


Combine Nu and Xi.  Then  you could have NI!!!
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ok snowflakes.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Some Ting Wong?
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

PvtStash: this is a nice sentiment and all
"'avoiding causing offense to any cultural, social, national, regional, professional or ethnic groups.'

but mechanically will be an impossible game rule to really adhear to. teh in reality outcome is, you are just picking and chosoeing who you don't care about offending and who you do.

becasue
cultures come into existcne on their own spontainiously, culture is an emergant property that you cannot contorl in this way to prevent a new culture from comming into existence that you now also need to not offend.

mechancilly in reality this createas a situuaiot that you can reach a positon of no more progress, becasue it is possible for there ot be a culture that you will offend no mater what you do, even choosing not to do a thing is a choice you make that can offend some culture's sense of right.


That rule is miposible, that rule is not reasonable to act like is a rule you follow. Good spirit of intent to have, but relaity is reality and to ignore it is to invte problmes.

Keep saying that is the urle, while you still have to take actions in the world, and it wil eventually become clear, that's not a fooking rule at all, you just pick and choose who matters ot you and who does not.


Your typos have to be a schtick, right? Should I farkie you?
 
rfenster
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: Imagine the outrage if they had named it "Becky".


Too soon.
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: Today I discovered that there are valid and invalid numbers for Social Security. A SSN that starts with 666 for example, is invalid.

Sometimes we humans make too big of a deal over symbolism.


I think you mean superstition.
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geralt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm having trouble understanding, it's all Greek to me.
 
dywed88
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Headso: "And WHO best practices for naming new diseases suggest 'avoiding causing offense to any cultural, social, national, regional, professional or ethnic groups.' "

Some other article I read about it said it was something they adopted in 2015, so it does kind of align with the wokness run amok time frame, I'm willing to believe it is based on that and not because of China.


It has long been a topic of discussion.

But the proximate causes where swine flu and MERS.

Swine flu caused people to kill and dispose of hogs for no reason while MERS was used in anti-Arab / Muslim crap.

But we have also seen plenty of anti-Asian actions as a result of COVID. If it is encouraging bigotry that is reason enough to set up a policy to avoid it. And you also have a risk that someone will decide they don't want to be blamed for the next disease so they hide it until it pops up elsewhere (basically how the Spanish Flu got its name, but deliberately).
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They're worried about a Greek letter, transliterated into the Roman alphabet, and a Chinese family name, also transliterated into the Roman alphabet, albeit pronounced differently. I wonder: have the cross-checked all the possible ways to offend people? How can we be sure Omicron, transliterated into Hindi, doesn't resemble a national leader's name in Swahili when also transliterated into Hindi? Just by way of example.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: NOAA stopped using Greek letters for hurricanes this year because we're too stupid to understand them.

https://www.npr.org/2021/03/24/9804638​26/the-2021-hurricane-season-wont-use-​greek-letters-for-storms


Or how about instead of forcing people to recognize an alphabet or set of characters that the public doesn't normally use which could cause confusion, we just use names that are simple, and easily recognized and remembered by pretty much everyone.
 
