 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WSMV Nashville)   Opryland limits weekend access due to COVID. Graceland still available for contracting Elvis' lingering social diseases   (wsmv.com) divider line
10
    More: Obvious, Week-day names, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Gaylord Entertainment Company, Nashville, Tennessee, Opryland USA, Grand Ole Opry, resort campus access, General Jackson  
•       •       •

218 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Nov 2021 at 2:05 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The sign said OPRYLAND LEFT, so we turned the car around and went home.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Just when I finally worked up the nerve to spend a weekend in Boston.  Uggh.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The hotel is known for its Christmas displays both inside and outside the hotel building. Thousands of people visit the hotel to view the display.

"We invite and welcome visitors without room or event reservations to arrive on site prior to 2 p.m.

Yes, because outdoor Christmas lights look so nice before 2pm.
 
leftshue
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

solokumba: The sign said OPRYLAND LEFT, so we turned the car around and went home.

[Fark user image 850x570]


Man, you found an ancient map... most of the rides we used to hit aren't on there at all, but there are a lot more random little music stages.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

leftshue: solokumba: The sign said OPRYLAND LEFT, so we turned the car around and went home.

[Fark user image 850x570]

Man, you found an ancient map... most of the rides we used to hit aren't on there at all, but there are a lot more random little music stages.


I thought the theme park part of it closed up years ago?

/went there in the 70's
//was walking around one time and asked some random guy what time it was and then realized it was Charlie Daniels
 
oldweasel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

chevydeuce: leftshue: solokumba: The sign said OPRYLAND LEFT, so we turned the car around and went home.

[Fark user image 850x570]

Man, you found an ancient map... most of the rides we used to hit aren't on there at all, but there are a lot more random little music stages.

I thought the theme park part of it closed up years ago?

/went there in the 70's
//was walking around one time and asked some random guy what time it was and then realized it was Charlie Daniels


Theme park is gone, it's now a mega-mall and the Hotel :(
 
leftshue
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

chevydeuce: leftshue: solokumba: The sign said OPRYLAND LEFT, so we turned the car around and went home.

[Fark user image 850x570]

Man, you found an ancient map... most of the rides we used to hit aren't on there at all, but there are a lot more random little music stages.

I thought the theme park part of it closed up years ago?

/went there in the 70's
//was walking around one time and asked some random guy what time it was and then realized it was Charlie Daniels


Oh it did.  1997. But they'd added quite a bit between that map and shutting down.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Walker: The hotel is known for its Christmas displays both inside and outside the hotel building. Thousands of people visit the hotel to view the display.

"We invite and welcome visitors without room or event reservations to arrive on site prior to 2 p.m.

Yes, because outdoor Christmas lights look so nice before 2pm.


If you aren't contributing to the electric bill why do you think you have a right to be on private property?
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I loved going to Opryland when I was a kid back in the 70s, but it was torn down and now there's a stupid hotel in its place.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

leftshue: solokumba: The sign said OPRYLAND LEFT, so we turned the car around and went home.

[Fark user image 850x570]

Man, you found an ancient map... most of the rides we used to hit aren't on there at all, but there are a lot more random little music stages.


From 1972 till 1978 I would go maybe 2 times a year. Once with family and once with friends. I dug the indoor laser light show because it was air-conditioned. Most of the other stages were outside in the heat. Screw that.
During the 70's it was well maintained and a very nice park. I never visited after 1979 for some reason. I didn't even know they had closed it in 1997.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.