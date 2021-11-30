 Skip to content
(DW)   German police shut down unauthorised vaccination centre but not before 50 people received the unofficial vaccine invented by the doctor administering them   (dw.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Vaccination, Vaccine, German police, Immune system, Winfried Stcker, Medical experts, vaccination center, German media  
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's 7 parts my cum and 2 parts toilet water, now I know what you are thinking, wow that is farking gross  but hear me out, the toilet water is coming from the basin and not the toilet bowl.
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Doctor that isn't my arm"

"Well its not a needle either!"
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Couldn't be any worse than the one the "big pharma" boys came up with that has all sorts of
side effects...including DEATH.
 
Stantz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wow. You're dumb.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not gonna read that article... Was the "dr." Charging and was it made from gypsy's or Jehovah's?

I'm sure there's "Drs" doing this in the USA. TV hosts and horse paste are the least of it.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Is this a Bensane Garrison cartoon?
 
oukewldave
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wow. You're your dumb.


Sorry, pet peeve
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's more likely to be the recipe for ben garrison's shade of trump hair. Delicately aged to match the intended hue.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well yeah.  I mean, people are there because they don't know what's in the commercial vaccine & can't trust it.  They don't know what's in this doctor's shot either, but that's because he can't tell or big pharma will shut him down.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Wow. You're dumb.


Wonder who turned on the electric talky machine for him?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ahseeit.comView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's not like Germany has a history of unethical medical experimentation, right?

Right?

/Take the Big Pharma vax
//They can afford to pay out if it somehow farks you up
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And he also owns a real functioning airport, that, according to Wiki, serves 150k passengers a year.
 
Fishbein [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"illegal mystery COVID vaccine" isnt a good phrase to ever see.
 
