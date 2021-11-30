 Skip to content
(WTOP)   Maryland lawyer sentenced to 40 years in prison for not working on Wall St. while stealing from elderly woman   (wtop.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Criminal law, Law, Crime, Jonathan Robbins, Sentence, Prison, Montgomery County judge, high life  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does he have a mansion? A Maryland mansion? Does he plan on touring anytime soon?
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They also said he continued "

wTOP news..
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew it would be Montgomery county.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Prosecutors said Robbins lived the high life for six years on the woman's money, moving from a modest townhouse into a 6,600-square-foot house on 2.5 acres in Potomac, buying furniture, computers, artwork and watches

1.8 million is a lot of money - no doubt.  But it's not mansion in prime real estate with money leftover to buy lots of other stuff money.  Is it?
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Prosecutors said Robbins lived the high life for six years on the woman's money, moving from a modest townhouse into a 6,600-square-foot house on 2.5 acres in Potomac, buying furniture, computers, artwork and watches

1.8 million is a lot of money - no doubt.  But it's not mansion in prime real estate with money leftover to buy lots of other stuff money.  Is it?


1.8 doesn't get you much in Montgomery county if you're also buying all that other stuff.  It's actually not a lot of money.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
1.8 million?  I could swindle that in one PPE "loan".

Anyone interested in getting in on the ground floor of the Biden-net?  It's like the internet but it doesn't have any reference to a certain person and NeoCon sites are told to "Shut up, man."

It runs completely from Hunter Laptop #236 which is safely in a computer repair shoppe (fancy, no?) in Ukraine.
 
lymond01
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: SirEattonHogg: Prosecutors said Robbins lived the high life for six years on the woman's money, moving from a modest townhouse into a 6,600-square-foot house on 2.5 acres in Potomac, buying furniture, computers, artwork and watches

1.8 million is a lot of money - no doubt.  But it's not mansion in prime real estate with money leftover to buy lots of other stuff money.  Is it?

1.8 doesn't get you much in Montgomery county if you're also buying all that other stuff.  It's actually not a lot of money.


Unless that "modest townhouse" you are selling is a brownstone in DC.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: 1.8 million?  I could swindle that in one PPE "loan".

Anyone interested in getting in on the ground floor of the Biden-net?  It's like the internet but it doesn't have any reference to a certain person and NeoCon sites are told to "Shut up, man."

It runs completely from Hunter Laptop #236 which is safely in a computer repair shoppe (fancy, no?) in Ukraine.


Biden derangement syndrome is so sad to see in the elderly.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
On Monday, Montgomery County judge sentenced Jonathan Robbins to 40 years in prison - with all but 12 years suspended -

So sentenced to 40 but he only has to do 12?  And he shows no remorse and prosecutors wanted at least 20 years?  And if they do good conduct, he can be out in 6.  Gee, any time served?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
At least have the decency to start an Evangelical church and get the old lady with dementia to give the money to it. Then, the church buys the minister a nice car and a new home.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: On Monday, Montgomery County judge sentenced Jonathan Robbins to 40 years in prison - with all but 12 years suspended -

So sentenced to 40 but he only has to do 12?  And he shows no remorse and prosecutors wanted at least 20 years?  And if they do good conduct, he can be out in 6.  Gee, any time served?


Presumably he has the ability to pay back all of what he stole, hence the upcoming restitution hearing. Six years in prison, on top of almost certainly being permanently disbarred from the practice of law, is not exactly a slap on the wrist.
 
RatBomb
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Anybody remember that story from several years ago about an undercover cop who saw an opportunity, struck up a relationship with a guy to make bets on sporting events (these details are close enough as I remember them...) and over time got the guy to bet more and more, until he reached an amount that made the bet a felony...at which point the cop got a no-knock warrant and raided the guys house and presumably had him tossed in prison? Anyone know how that turned out?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: On Monday, Montgomery County judge sentenced Jonathan Robbins to 40 years in prison - with all but 12 years suspended -

So sentenced to 40 but he only has to do 12?  And he shows no remorse and prosecutors wanted at least 20 years?  And if they do good conduct, he can be out in 6.  Gee, any time served?


Yes but he has 28 years hanging over his head for the rest of his life.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I would kill to have this be the biggest problem in my life.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark, wrong thread. Lol.
 
Screaming Candle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Harry Freakstorm: On Monday, Montgomery County judge sentenced Jonathan Robbins to 40 years in prison - with all but 12 years suspended -

So sentenced to 40 but he only has to do 12?  And he shows no remorse and prosecutors wanted at least 20 years?  And if they do good conduct, he can be out in 6.  Gee, any time served?

Yes but he has 28 years hanging over his head for the rest of his life.


And likely a complete loss of any ability to work in his field. The rest of that will be on probation so if he sneezes, he gets put back in time out.

Personally, I'd love to give this guy the "Vlad the Impaler" treatment for what he did, but here we are.
 
