(Universal Hub)   With winter just around the corner, it's time to refresh your knowledge of the French Toast Snow Storm Alert System   (universalhub.com) divider line
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate snow related panic buying. Between the people who grab 5 gallons of milk than return 4, people asking for snow related clothing we never had, parents desperate for sleds and the people who need a snow blower even though we rarely get above a dusting. Then the next day when most places are closed sans the local Walmart and the board people who have nothing else to do come in and tell anyone whose working it's a shame that you have to be here on a day like this.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Flew in on the last plane before the big blizzard hit.  The cat sitter has run out of litter, taken lots of "samples" home.

Went to Costco.  The lot was surprisingly not crowded.  Filled up and came home to see all the local grocery stores on the news -- shelves bare.

Never could figure out where all that bread, milk, and eggs went -- in the next week where the roads finally got plowed and the grocery store parking lots got rid of all the piles of snow blocking parking.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

alechemist: I hate snow related panic buying. Between the people who grab 5 gallons of milk than return 4, people asking for snow related clothing we never had, parents desperate for sleds and the people who need a snow blower even though we rarely get above a dusting. Then the next day when most places are closed sans the local Walmart and the board people who have nothing else to do come in and tell anyone whose working it's a shame that you have to be here on a day like this.


You accept returned milk?!? I worked at a grocery store for 5 years, never once dealt with a returned milk, had a few leaky or dropped gallons that we swapped out for folks but never one where someone bought it, took it home, and then returned it. I'm pretty sure it would have been destroyed if they had, too much chance it was not kept at proper temps to risk reselling.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

robodog: alechemist: I hate snow related panic buying. Between the people who grab 5 gallons of milk than return 4, people asking for snow related clothing we never had, parents desperate for sleds and the people who need a snow blower even though we rarely get above a dusting. Then the next day when most places are closed sans the local Walmart and the board people who have nothing else to do come in and tell anyone whose working it's a shame that you have to be here on a day like this.

You accept returned milk?!? I worked at a grocery store for 5 years, never once dealt with a returned milk, had a few leaky or dropped gallons that we swapped out for folks but never one where someone bought it, took it home, and then returned it. I'm pretty sure it would have been destroyed if they had, too much chance it was not kept at proper temps to risk reselling.


That's like returning fruit, Kramer.  No one returns fruit.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

alechemist: I hate snow related panic buying. Between the people who grab 5 gallons of milk than return 4, people asking for snow related clothing we never had, parents desperate for sleds and the people who need a snow blower even though we rarely get above a dusting. Then the next day when most places are closed sans the local Walmart and the board people who have nothing else to do come in and tell anyone whose working it's a shame that you have to be here on a day like this.


Here in the frozen north we get major snowstorms several times a year. I never understood the panic buying because we have the infrastructure to get the roads cleared pretty quickly. Typically schools and businesses are closed for no more than one day. Anyone who doesn't have enough food in the house to feed the family for a day or two eats out way too often.

I really think it is something deep in the lizard portion of our brain that kicks in and overpowers logic.
 
