(Marketwatch)   Moderna's COVID vax likely not terribly effective against Omicron according to Moderna's CEO. Efficacy of horse de-wormer, drinking bleach, and licking Justin Bieber's sweet balls are unaffected   (marketwatch.com) divider line
47
47 Comments
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fecking GREAT.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wow. Correct and honest answers from a corporation? Nice.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

question_dj: Wow. Correct and honest answers from a corporation? Nice.


He will be replaced after the closing bell today.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
hey hey hey don't go discouraging de-balling Justin Bieber.. he hasn't reproduced yet, (maybe? google isn't clear) and it would be a net positive for humanity if stays that way.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: question_dj: Wow. Correct and honest answers from a corporation? Nice.

He will be replaced after the closing bell today.


He gets to sell a whole new vaccine to 8 billion people. I think he'll be fine.

/Well, 3 billion who can afford it.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

khitsicker: hey hey hey don't go discouraging de-balling Justin Bieber.. he hasn't reproduced yet, (maybe? google isn't clear) and it would be a net positive for humanity if stays that way.


He always struck me as someone whose kids would be fine if they were raised by grandparents or someone else with whom they could form a secure attachment.  Plenty of good genes, just corrupted by the upbringing.

Ermm... which is a lot like COVID? ... *nods slowly* ... yes... I can make this work... COVID, much like Justin Bieber, had plenty of "good" genes to target, and we did, but its upbringing and implementation became a trainwreck of epic proportions, largely due to outside forces.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

koder: khitsicker: hey hey hey don't go discouraging de-balling Justin Bieber.. he hasn't reproduced yet, (maybe? google isn't clear) and it would be a net positive for humanity if stays that way.

He always struck me as someone whose kids would be fine if they were raised by grandparents or someone else with whom they could form a secure attachment.  Plenty of good genes, just corrupted by the upbringing.

Ermm... which is a lot like COVID? ... *nods slowly* ... yes... I can make this work... COVID, much like Justin Bieber, had plenty of "good" genes to target, and we did, but its upbringing and implementation became a trainwreck of epic proportions, largely due to outside forces.


Pretty good save
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Product sales from its coronavirus vaccine accounted for $4.81 billion of Moderna's $4.97 billion in revenue in the third quarter.

😳😳😳
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Product sales from its coronavirus vaccine accounted for $4.81 billion of Moderna's $4.97 billion in revenue in the third quarter.

😳😳😳


They literally only have one product.

One.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Back to masks then.  Cue the atmosphere people for the "Masks violate my 2nd Amendment" mumble.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Subby, if you want to true cure you have to fondle the right pair of smooth criminals.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I broke my friggin rib the other day. If I get covid while it's still hurting like this, I'm going to need to some powerful pain meds.
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There is literally no evidence for that yet, other than theoretical based on mutations.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They companies can have a new RNA template in production for omicron within weeks.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I just got my booster shot yesterday, and today I'm told that I'd have been better off staying home and smoking a joint.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: question_dj: Wow. Correct and honest answers from a corporation? Nice.

He will be replaced after the closing bell today.


I'll put 20 Qualooms on 'by lunch'   Plus they'll announce his 200 million dollar retirement package.  If you wanna quit a jerb, that's a lot better than sticking your feet in the soft serve machine down at Dairy Queen.

/He was a great leader.  A visionary that led the company to it's greatest earnings ever.  Whatever his name is, he'll be missed.
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: I just got my booster shot yesterday, and today I'm told that I'd have been better off staying home and smoking a joint.


Well, no time like the present...
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
3.6 Roentgen? Not great, not terrible.
 
Headso
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That kind of talk makes it sound like for many people the vaccine we got is going to be effective for like 3-6 months and once this spreads we're basically back to being unvaccinated until they come out with a new version in a couple months? I'm still planning on getting it as soon as possible but this is not the scenario I envisioned when getting vaccinated earlier this year, I just figured we'd always be on some vaccine schedule that is ahead of the game not playing catch up.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
#PFIZERPFAMPFOREVER
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Did anybody actually listen to the South African doctor that discovered this variant? I guess probably not. It seems the symptoms are incredibly mild and can be treated at home but feel free to panic if it makes you feel better though.
 
roguejuliet
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well, this was a fun read... what, with my arm still sore from my Moderna booster and all.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's cool he's honest and all, but why spread doom without the facts?

"This is gonna be bad" means what? Half as effective? 1/4? 3/4?

All are bad, one is a hell of a lot less concerning than the another.

If I was more suspicious I'd think market manipulation of some kind is the goal of stuff like this. But it's more likely the guy doesn't see his statements the way a lot of people will hear them. Scientists and the like often make such errors.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: FlashHarry: Product sales from its coronavirus vaccine accounted for $4.81 billion of Moderna's $4.97 billion in revenue in the third quarter.

😳😳😳

They literally only have one product.

One.


For now.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So the article says that they don't know yet, but some guy working on it told me, "it, like, doesn't look good." That's not a newsflash subby, that's garbage.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Getting booster today and was going to stick with Moderna. Guess it's time to go hybrid.
 
Headso
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Did anybody actually listen to the South African doctor that discovered this variant? I guess probably not. It seems the symptoms are incredibly mild and can be treated at home but feel free to panic if it makes you feel better though.


that is like that dr's anecdotes though about some of the people she found had it, hopefully that is true it would be great news..
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Headso: That kind of talk makes it sound like for many people the vaccine we got is going to be effective for like 3-6 months and once this spreads we're basically back to being unvaccinated until they come out with a new version in a couple months? I'm still planning on getting it as soon as possible but this is not the scenario I envisioned when getting vaccinated earlier this year, I just figured we'd always be on some vaccine schedule that is ahead of the game not playing catch up.


The flu vaccine is once a year and is targeted at the "best guess" variant a year in advance
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: NewportBarGuy: FlashHarry: Product sales from its coronavirus vaccine accounted for $4.81 billion of Moderna's $4.97 billion in revenue in the third quarter.

😳😳😳

They literally only have one product.

One.

For now.


Well... I'm not going to sh*t on them because if they can actually have viable treatments via mRNA outside of this vaccine that would be great. A gamechanger.

But I've been following biotechs long enough to not put any stock in anything they promise down the road.

This one works, which is fantastic. Will not hold my breath for them doing anything outside of this or variations of it.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Did anybody actually listen to the South African doctor that discovered this variant? I guess probably not. It seems the symptoms are incredibly mild and can be treated at home but feel free to panic if it makes you feel better though.


That was later clarified as the research definition of "mild". i.e. doesn't require a ventilator.
 
jso2897
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: It's cool he's honest and all, but why spread doom without the facts?

"This is gonna be bad" means what? Half as effective? 1/4? 3/4?

All are bad, one is a hell of a lot less concerning than the another.

If I was more suspicious I'd think market manipulation of some kind is the goal of stuff like this. But it's more likely the guy doesn't see his statements the way a lot of people will hear them. Scientists and the like often make such errors.


We've all seen the cartoon about what happens as scientific information gets filtered through the media.
 
FitzShivering
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: RTOGUY: Did anybody actually listen to the South African doctor that discovered this variant? I guess probably not. It seems the symptoms are incredibly mild and can be treated at home but feel free to panic if it makes you feel better though.

That was later clarified as the research definition of "mild". i.e. doesn't require a ventilator.


Source?  Would like to have this link at hand.
 
Lapdance
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Got both Pfizer shots back in the spring then the Booster abt a month ago and the Flu shot a week after that. I had No Problems with those. I think they said the Pfizer & the Booster should block it.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well crap. The Pfizer vaccine is probably not terribly effective either.
 
Derek Force
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
GardenWeasel:

The flu vaccine is once a year and is targeted at the "best guess" variant a year in advance

I thought they stopped doing that years ago?   The last bunch of flu shots I got were the 'we have no idea so we included all 4 in this shot' kind...
 
truthandjustice
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
How does that phrase just pop into someone's brain.
Subby?
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Andy Andy: There is literally no evidence for that yet, other than theoretical based on mutations.


And also, what do they mean by effective. Perhaps it may be less effective in preventing infections, but does it maintain a similar effectiveness of preventing death in the vaccinated.

If nearly none of the vaxxed die from this variant, I would still consider it very effective.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is what you get from a drama queen sitting in the CEO chair.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: FlashHarry: Product sales from its coronavirus vaccine accounted for $4.81 billion of Moderna's $4.97 billion in revenue in the third quarter.

😳😳😳

They literally only have one product.

One.


And it works really well so far.
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh man I just mixed and matched with Moderna instead of staying all Pfizer.
 
Derek Force
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Derek Force: GardenWeasel:

The flu vaccine is once a year and is targeted at the "best guess" variant a year in advance

I thought they stopped doing that years ago?   The last bunch of flu shots I got were the 'we have no idea so we included all 4 in this shot' kind...


Yup..  Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccine - vaccine is designed to protect against four different flu viruses, including two influenza A viruses and two influenza B viruses.
 
Derek Force
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jiggitysmith: Oh man I just mixed and matched with Moderna instead of staying all Pfizer.


I was gonna do the same when I read Moderna booster is a 1/2 dose, so I stuck with Pfizer, which was another full dose.   Still wouldnt mind them letting us get all of them just because....
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Did anybody actually listen to the South African doctor that discovered this variant? I guess probably not. It seems the symptoms are incredibly mild and can be treated at home but feel free to panic if it makes you feel better though.


So it's just a cold?

I mean, eventually it's going to mutate itself into something fairly innocuous. I'll be surprised (and thrilled) if it does so this soon.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FitzShivering: GardenWeasel: RTOGUY: Did anybody actually listen to the South African doctor that discovered this variant? I guess probably not. It seems the symptoms are incredibly mild and can be treated at home but feel free to panic if it makes you feel better though.

That was later clarified as the research definition of "mild". i.e. doesn't require a ventilator.

Source?  Would like to have this link at hand.


https://www.covid19treatmentguideline​s​.nih.gov/overview/clinical-spectrum/

According to this:

Mild Illness: Individuals who have any of the various signs and symptoms of COVID-19 (e.g., fever, cough, sore throat, malaise, headache, muscle pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of taste and smell) but who do not have shortness of breath, dyspnea, or abnormal chest imaging.

Moderate Illness: Individuals who show evidence of lower respiratory disease during clinical assessment or imaging and who have an oxygen saturation (SpO2) ≥94% on room air at sea level.

Severe Illness:Individuals who have SpO2 <94% on room air at sea level, a ratio of arterial partial pressure of oxygen to fraction of inspired oxygen (PaO2/FiO2) <300 mm Hg, a respiratory rate >30 breaths/min, or lung infiltrates >50%.

Critical Illness: Individuals who have respiratory failure, septic shock, and/or multiple organ dysfunction.
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Derek Force: jiggitysmith: Oh man I just mixed and matched with Moderna instead of staying all Pfizer.

I was gonna do the same when I read Moderna booster is a 1/2 dose, so I stuck with Pfizer, which was another full dose.   Still wouldnt mind them letting us get all of them just because....


I will say of all the shots, this one hurt like I had an under skin infection for a couple days and I felt a bit run down the next day.  The other two I had no reaction at all.
 
scanman61
‘’ less than a minute ago  

sxacho: I broke my friggin rib the other day. If I get covid while it's still hurting like this, I'm going to need to some powerful pain meds.


I had my nose broken in a car wreck once while I had a head cold.  Every time I sneezed I half expected my nose to come off.

The worst part was the anticipation of pain.  I'd feel another sneeze coming on and I knew how much it was going to hurt.
 
