 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC 2 Fort Myers)   If you left a horse head and a decapitated alligator body in a local canal, Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley plans to file a lawsuit for copyright infringement   (nbc-2.com) divider line
11
    More: Florida, Naples, Florida, wild boar, Horse, closer inspection, United States, horse head, COLLIER COUNTY, Sheriff  
•       •       •

162 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Nov 2021 at 10:01 AM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There were horses being slaughtered for horse meat and I would hate for that to be this situation," he said.

Well, check the local elementary schools for "sloppy Joe week" and you'll locate the culprit.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
tse3.mm.bing.netView Full Size




"This is kind of unnerving a little bit because now I'm going to set cameras up," Steve Miller said, "I hope you get caught. That's all I know... I hope you get caught."
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We found the Headless Horseman's Horseless Head!
 
der Sittenstrolch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Great, now there's a horse with an alligator head running around somewhere.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Aren't all of her works public domain by now? Not the movie versions, maybe, but the original written works?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's a hell of an art project.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

UberDave: "There were horses being slaughtered for horse meat and I would hate for that to be this situation," he said.

Well, check the local elementary schools for "sloppy Joe week" and you'll locate the culprit.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Relax.

Who among us has never attempted to build for himself a mighty crocohorse?

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oh my god no! That means somewhere out there is a horse body with an alligator head on it! Some little kid is going to get on the wrong animal at the riding club ... oh no!
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
From the crazed wizard that brought us the owl bear?
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.