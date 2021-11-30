 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   I thought smoking weed was supposed to make you mellow   (audacy.com) divider line
37
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby's mom thought the rhythm method worked too...and, well here we are.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The conductor, whose name was not released

That is a weird name; I can see wanting to change it.

/ whole lots of nothing i have for you
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine being that stupid. It's almost painful. Enjoy jail idiot.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He wasn't high enough. He needed to have a smoke.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: The conductor, whose name was not released

That is a weird name; I can see wanting to change it.

/ whole lots of nothing i have for you


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Casey Jones would've wailed on the dude.

(You know that notion just crossed my mind.)
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't know of any drugs that work on everybody, unless we are calling cyanide a drug.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A white guy, mid 30's, in line with me at the dispensary wasn't wearing a mask. When I told he needed to mask up because it was the rule at the time, he immediately came toward me shouting he has a deviated septum and going full on George Liquor. I said "I've got one too and I'm masked up." That's when he got really mad and started with angry Cornholio "Are you threatening me?"

Dude, we're all here for weed, apparently everyone is slightly buzzed except you.

Oh he was also wearing a golf shirt tucked into his jeans so I'm sure anger management is only one of his problems.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently weed doesn't cancel out being a New York asshole.
 
buster_v
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The whole "weed mellows you out" thing is a crock.
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buster_v: The whole "weed mellows you out" thing is a crock.


Sure. And next you'll tell us alcohol doesn't make you beat your wife or turn into Florida Man.

/some stereotypes exist for a reason
 
tirob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weed not only makes you mellow, submitter, it empowers you, liberates you, and is healthful for the body, soul, and intellect. It also cures 172 diseases.  I learned this on Fark.

https://wayofleaf.com/cannabis/ailmen​t​s/172-conditions-that-medical-marijuan​a-can-help-cure
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Irving Maimway: A white guy, mid 30's, in line with me at the dispensary wasn't wearing a mask. When I told he needed to mask up because it was the rule at the time, he immediately came toward me shouting he has a deviated septum and going full on George Liquor. I said "I've got one too and I'm masked up." That's when he got really mad and started with angry Cornholio "Are you threatening me?"

Dude, we're all here for weed, apparently everyone is slightly buzzed except you.

Oh he was also wearing a golf shirt tucked into his jeans so I'm sure anger management is only one of his problems.


The problem with a significant number of unmasked people is that they'll shout and get up in your face if you mention it to them, making them an even bigger risk for spreading the disease.

So you have to ask yourself, 'is this a person who just forgot to put on a mask', or are they a raging asshole who's going to make things even worse if I remind them?

It's no wonder that people don't want to work in restaurants right now as I would expect that the people who want to dine in are more likely to be the second type; those trying to follow Covid recommendations would order take-out.

And of course companies who refuse them service just play into their whole stupid narrative about how vaccination is like the mark of the beast, and they're not going to put a name and/or number on their forehead.  (Unless it's on a red baseball cap)
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bigdog1960: He wasn't high enough. He needed to have a smoke.


Was going to say that.

He hadn't smoked enough yet!
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With a larger population, there is more ID10Ts in the mix. Add in a lack of civility being taught to modern generations and y'all have our society today.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Subby's mom thought the rhythm method worked too...and, well here we are.


Their Daddy was arhymtic.
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tirob: Weed not only makes you mellow, submitter, it empowers you, liberates you, and is healthful for the body, soul, and intellect. It also cures 172 diseases.  I learned this on Fark.

https://wayofleaf.com/cannabis/ailment​s/172-conditions-that-medical-marijuan​a-can-help-cure


I was wondering how long it would take you to show up.

/subby?
 
jso2897
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mikeyworld: With a larger population, there is more ID10Ts in the mix. Add in a lack of civility being taught to modern generations and y'all have our society today.


It's a great deal safer and more civil than the era I grew up in, actually. Compared to the 60s and 70s, we have little crime and violence today.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

buster_v: The whole "weed mellows you out" thing is a crock.


It's a matter of numbers.  Statistically, it makes people mellow, sure.  But when you deal with entire populations, you're going to get a certain number of unrepentant assholes.  There's not enough weed in the world to mellow these assholes.  Same deal with any other group of people.

There are a lot of different reasons a lot of people self medicate with various substances.  A whole lot of self medicated folks aren't very good at solving their root problems with their chosen substance over the long term.  Some are.  It all depends who you meet on any given day.
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Bathtub Cynic: Imagine being that stupid. It's almost painful. Enjoy jail idiot.


Being stupid is like being dead.  You're unaware and it only hurts those around you.
 
tirob
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: tirob: Weed not only makes you mellow, submitter, it empowers you, liberates you, and is healthful for the body, soul, and intellect. It also cures 172 diseases.  I learned this on Fark.

https://wayofleaf.com/cannabis/ailment​s/172-conditions-that-medical-marijuan​a-can-help-cure

I was wondering how long it would take you to show up.

/subby?


Wasn't me.
 
jso2897
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: buster_v: The whole "weed mellows you out" thing is a crock.

It's a matter of numbers.  Statistically, it makes people mellow, sure.  But when you deal with entire populations, you're going to get a certain number of unrepentant assholes.  There's not enough weed in the world to mellow these assholes.  Same deal with any other group of people.

There are a lot of different reasons a lot of people self medicate with various substances.  A whole lot of self medicated folks aren't very good at solving their root problems with their chosen substance over the long term.  Some are.  It all depends who you meet on any given day.


This - weed eases humdrum stress and the tenpoaral irritations of life. It will not cure real, profound anger issues.
 
ingo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mikeyworld: With a larger population, there is more ID10Ts in the mix. Add in a lack of civility being taught to modern generations and y'all have our society today.


This same complaint has been found on cuneiform tablets found in the ruins of Ur.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Oneiros: It's no wonder that people don't want to work in restaurants right now


Service sector managers just need to empower their employees with the ability to tell these people to GTFO.

"i WanT tO SpeAk tO yOuR mANaGeR!"

No.  GTFO.

/may not 100% help with the stress level, but hopefully helps some
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

tirob: Weed not only makes you mellow, submitter, it empowers you, liberates you, and is healthful for the body, soul, and intellect. It also cures 172 diseases.  I learned this on Fark.


Once again Canabevets strikes down a strawman with FURIOUS vigor.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

tirob: Weed not only makes you mellow, submitter, it empowers you, liberates you, and is healthful for the body, soul, and intellect. It also cures 172 diseases.  I learned this on Fark.

https://wayofleaf.com/cannabis/ailment​s/172-conditions-that-medical-marijuan​a-can-help-cure


By the way, you link does not say cure, it says help.
So you are also a lying liar that lies.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

neongoats: buster_v: The whole "weed mellows you out" thing is a crock.

Sure. And next you'll tell us alcohol doesn't make you beat your wife or turn into Florida Man.

/some stereotypes exist for a reason


According the great philosopher Christopher Wallace in his treatise on friendship, It's the ones that smoke blunts with ya, see your picture, now they wanna grab they guns and come and get ya.

Expanding on that concept, he describes a reverse scenario where he is mindful of false friendships: feel the rough, scandalous, the more weed smoke I puff, the more dangerous.

Perhaps marijuana plus a pair of timberlands makes men hypervigilant for transgressions.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jso2897: This - weed eases humdrum stress and the tenpoaral irritations of life.


The what, now?
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: jso2897: This - weed eases humdrum stress and the tenpoaral irritations of life.

The what, now?


They said "Weed makes it hard to type"
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Marijuana is a hallucinogenic which does not mix well with various forms of schizophrenia. It makes them the opposite of mellow.
 
farkalt
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

neongoats: buster_v: The whole "weed mellows you out" thing is a crock.

Sure. And next you'll tell us alcohol doesn't make you beat your wife or turn into Florida Man.

/some stereotypes exist for a reason


Booze isn't what makes Florida man eat faces or fark a roadkill dog carcass in front of a daycare center.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
greatseaurchinceviche.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

xanadian: Oneiros: It's no wonder that people don't want to work in restaurants right now

Service sector managers just need to empower their employees with the ability to tell these people to GTFO.

"i WanT tO SpeAk tO yOuR mANaGeR!"

No.  GTFO.

/may not 100% help with the stress level, but hopefully helps some



imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mrparks: gar1013: Subby's mom thought the rhythm method worked too...and, well here we are.

Their Daddy was arhymtic.


The difficulty being nobody knows which of 20-30 guys it actually is.
 
ryant123
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
> weed makes you mellow

Well, in some cases it makes people paranoid and farking crazy.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

tirob: Weed not only makes you mellow, submitter, it empowers you, liberates you, and is healthful for the body, soul, and intellect. It also cures 172 diseases.  I learned this on Fark.

https://wayofleaf.com/cannabis/ailment​s/172-conditions-that-medical-marijuan​a-can-help-cure


It made my penis 2 inches longer!  I'm gonna change the world with my 3" penis!
 
