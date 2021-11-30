 Skip to content
(WAFF Huntsville)   Woman charged for helping her corrections deputy boyfriend smuggle drugs into county jail. Based on her mugshot, it was meth   (waff.com) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nothing says it's her boyfriend.  But, meth.....yeah.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Get a brain, Butler.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Matthew Moran?
Subby needs a brain to miss that one.
 
Keystone Copout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Butler a nickname for how she transports drugs?
 
Milk D
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


//obligatory
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a woman?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keystone Copout: Is Butler a nickname for how she transports drugs?


With the ladies, it's usually called the 'prison purse.'

Or so Fark has taught me.
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 1 hour ago  
20 year old CO??

Guy hasn't even had his first  legal bar drink yet.

It wasn't only his poor decision-making at fault.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it just me or does she look like Patti the daytime hooker from My Name Is Earl?
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very rude to always assume meth subby..

clicks TFA

My bad...its meth
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just guessing here but this is not her first trip to stir.
 
PyroStock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geggy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.com

Couldn't kick the habit.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gonna be fun when your fellow inmates learn you used to be a CO.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another jerb a drone can do better.

The Story of Jane Henry - Prison Mule

Jane Henry was a hard working prison mule.  Legend has it, she could get anything in to the Broward County Jail.  Anything - if'n the price was right, of course.

Well, folks, time's change and these here drones started doing the work of them Prison Mules.  One by one, them prison mules lost the work and they had ta' get jerbs at the Dollar General and such like.  But not Jane Henry.  No sir.   She said "I can haul more 'n any drone 'n do it faster."

So a big race was organized betix the drone fellers and Jane Henry.  They started out light.  Just a little smack.  Jane was out an running.  She got through with a pat down and won that round easily.   But as the race went on, the stuff got tough.  Cell phones n' knives.  Stuff that would set on the metal detector.  The drones don't got no worry about them metal detectors, but Jane.  She did.  But Jane was a crafty mule and would show them cops her pierced belly button.   And if them cops asked, she'd admit other parts were pierced.  Even the hardest cop in the place wouldn't want to put a wand to that area.

By noon, them drone fellers were feeling the pinch.  The cops were out on the smoke breaks and the drone couldn't get in to the yard for the drop.  But Jane, she just kept on going.  She'd change clothes, wigs and ID.  No cop got any wiser.  So them drone guys got themselves a plan.  Fentanyl.  They said they was taking a load of F in to the yard and Jane had to do the same.  Now Jane had hauled the F a hunnered times and thought this was an easy run.  But them drone guys slit the baggies and when she cooched it, well, right there in Receiving she felled over dead.

The drone fellers claimed victory and what's the loss of some dumb mule, they said.  But Jane Henry was a mule among the mules.  Let me tell ya that.  Them drones may have won but Jane Henry will live on in the hearts of eve'y confined man that ever got a hit of H or callin' home on an illegal cell phone.

Jane Henry.  The Mule drivin' woman.
 
The Brains
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. Go to arrests.org
2. Look up everyone you can think of that might have gone to jail

Found out that one cousin was a sex offender, that someone who stole from me was arrested for shoplifting.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much do correctional officers get paid? A 20 year old first year guard? What's that, like $13hr for a job where people are throwing shiat and piss in your face and maybe shanking you?

I'd have a side hustle too.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i can't imagine wanting to tweak in jail.  i know there's a strong need to just pass the time but...  nope.  not seeing it.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Is "deputy boyfriend" the guy you have on the side when the regular boyfriend is at work?
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What a moran looks like. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I've never seen a deputy with a beard
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fotodork
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Came here for Moran's reference. I'm fulfilled.
 
stuffy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Guess corrections officers don't need to pass an eye exam.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

stuffy: Guess corrections officers don't need to pass an eye exam.


This one needs a white cane.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

KingKauff: Is it just me or does she look like Patti the daytime hooker from My Name Is Earl?


I actually looked that actress up in reference to the mugshot but my search was the movie Domino - the meth head mom with her son's arm in the freezer.
 
heavymetal
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

CasperImproved: 20 year old CO??

Guy hasn't even had his first  legal bar drink yet.

It wasn't only his poor decision-making at fault.


I live in an adjacent county. It is because they do not want to pay them, so they get what they can. He is probably some fark-up kid who has a parent who worked there in some capacity, and got him a job . That is usually how it works around here.

Subby is correct, it was meth.
 
czei [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Keystone Copout: Is Butler a nickname for how she transports drugs?

With the ladies, it's usually called the 'prison purse.'

Or so Fark has taught me.


Her purse must be extra-large then.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
But I was told there would be no meth.
 
