(WTOP)   "Hi everyone, it's me, Influenza A (H3N2). I know you've been all obsessed over my cousin and his immediate family, but I just wanted to let you know I'm visiting for the holidays and am really looking forward to meeting you older folks"   (wtop.com) divider line
someonelse
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
*shrugs* Got the flu shot this year, as I always do. Because even when WFH, working sick sucks. And the flu (the real deal, I had it many years ago) sucks. Ain't nobody got time for that nonsense.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Whatever. It's just like COVID.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hey, you wanna see me tempt fate?  Do your worst.  There. I said it sarcastically, so I should be okay (cough cough)

If you want to try and scare me, come back with a scary name like Inflenza Decimatrix Flu.  Only shorter like IDecimate Flu.  Boom.  Now I'm scared.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This isn't going to stop until the planet shakes enough of us fleas off her back and some form of balance is reached. Yeah call me crazy but you screw with nature and nature screws you back.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Blah.  Still gotta get my flu shot this year.

I was putting it off 'til mid October (when Dr Fauci used to recommend it in interviews on WTOP years ago, so you don't have it wear off before the end of flu season), but was dealing with elections crap.

And then didn't want to mix vaccines when getting my Covid booster.

I guess it's time, though.  Too bad CVS's vaccine appointment registration is anti-asthma people.  (Have you had shortness of breath in the last 14 days?   Then you might have Covid, so we can't let you come in... but we'll happily make you hang around for 45 min while we fill your order)
 
Missicat [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Blah.  Still gotta get my flu shot this year.

I was putting it off 'til mid October (when Dr Fauci used to recommend it in interviews on WTOP years ago, so you don't have it wear off before the end of flu season), but was dealing with elections crap.

And then didn't want to mix vaccines when getting my Covid booster.

I guess it's time, though.  Too bad CVS's vaccine appointment registration is anti-asthma people.  (Have you had shortness of breath in the last 14 days?   Then you might have Covid, so we can't let you come in... but we'll happily make you hang around for 45 min while we fill your order)


Yikes. I am an asthma person and have had shortness of breath lately...but then I usually do this time of year. Got my prednisone prescription so it should clear up.
 
Monkey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Missicat: Oneiros: Blah.  Still gotta get my flu shot this year.

I was putting it off 'til mid October (when Dr Fauci used to recommend it in interviews on WTOP years ago, so you don't have it wear off before the end of flu season), but was dealing with elections crap.

And then didn't want to mix vaccines when getting my Covid booster.

I guess it's time, though.  Too bad CVS's vaccine appointment registration is anti-asthma people.  (Have you had shortness of breath in the last 14 days?   Then you might have Covid, so we can't let you come in... but we'll happily make you hang around for 45 min while we fill your order)

Yikes. I am an asthma person and have had shortness of breath lately...but then I usually do this time of year. Got my prednisone prescription so it should clear up.


Just lie. Its cvs not fbi.
 
bthom37
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Got my flu shot mid October.  Pharmacies, at least here, have gotten real efficient at vaccinations.  In and out in 10 minutes.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Already had my extra-strength flu vaccine.

/cuz I'm, like, old
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Oneiros: And then didn't want to mix vaccines when getting my Covid booster.


They offered me a flu shot while I was getting a Pfizer booster, and I said hell yeah.
 
