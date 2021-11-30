 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   Maybe the anglerfish just wanted to enjoy a day at the beach, Linda. You ever think about that?
20
1378 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Nov 2021 at 10:20 PM



kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [th.bing.com image 750x499]


I feel seen.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [th.bing.com image 750x499]


Don't be obtuse
 
spiritplumber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look up anglerfish reproduction.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolfBlitzer: kdawg7736: [th.bing.com image 750x499]

Don't be obtuse


uh...cute. But it's angler-fish. You took the bait.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: RolfBlitzer: kdawg7736: [th.bing.com image 750x499]

Don't be obtuse

uh...cute. But it's angler-fish. You took the bait.


Oh. I'm sorry.
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it dead? I would imagine so, but...???
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spiritplumber: Look up anglerfish reproduction.


Huh. TIL about parasitic reproduction. "the male becomes parasitic and never releases from his mate again, feeding from her blood, and becoming little more than a sperm factory."

See honey, at least I leave you alone afterwards.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  

VigoDeCarpathia: spiritplumber: Look up anglerfish reproduction.

Huh. TIL about parasitic reproduction. "the male becomes parasitic and never releases from his mate again, feeding from her blood, and becoming little more than a sperm factory."

See honey, at least I leave you alone afterwards.


I've known some guys like that.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cookiedough
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if it rose from the deep, why didn't it go all blobby and um, flaccid from lack of pressure?
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool.
I'd pay a fair bit of money to send that to a taxidermist so I could display it on my mantel.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, I really like the usage of Linda in the headline. She's like the Karen of the ocean gawkers
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spiritplumber: Look up anglerfish reproduction.


Courtesy of The Oatmeal
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size

s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size

s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size

s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size

s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size

s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

MythDragon: spiritplumber: Look up anglerfish reproduction.

Courtesy of The Oatmeal
[s3.amazonaws.com image 700x539]
[s3.amazonaws.com image 700x1483]
[s3.amazonaws.com image 700x843]
[s3.amazonaws.com image 700x976]
[s3.amazonaws.com image 700x1420]
[s3.amazonaws.com image 700x916]


That is horrifying and yet still better than my retirement plan.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bumfuzzled: MythDragon: spiritplumber: Look up anglerfish reproduction.

Courtesy of The Oatmeal
[s3.amazonaws.com image 700x539]
[s3.amazonaws.com image 700x1483]
[s3.amazonaws.com image 700x843]
[s3.amazonaws.com image 700x976]
[s3.amazonaws.com image 700x1420]
[s3.amazonaws.com image 700x916]

That is horrifying and yet still better than my retirement plan.


actually letting guys fuse their balls into you can be quite lucrative.
 
Stochastic Cow
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Mandatory:

True Facts About The Angler Fish
Youtube Z-BbpaNXbxg
 
docilej
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Maybe the fish went to San Diego just to whack it?
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

