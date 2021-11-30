 Skip to content
(The Tennessean)   Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary is moving forward on their Happy Even After program which will place dogs who have lost their owners in cottages, with a goal to be as much like a home environment as possible. Welcome to Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (tennessean.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Tootsie looking very dapper on his morning walk
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 843x1124]

Tootsie looking very dapper on his morning walk


sweet!!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 843x1124]

Tootsie looking very dapper on his morning walk
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 843x1124]

Tootsie looking very dapper on his morning walk


Very handsome boy!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image image 843x1124]

Tootsie looking very dapper on his morning walk


Hey that looks like Rowena's sweater
It's raining another 7 million mm tonight so not walk tonight probably, but this is from last week when I worked late and my sis sent a photo of her walking the pups.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 335x700]


OW MY LIVER!!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 736x732]


NOT SO LOUD!

You might summon the spirit of Q_J!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Last one for now, I promise...
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]


CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Arthur and Tootsie on our morning walk.  One of our walking friends made the coats for Arthur and Tootsie last winter.
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Rough life for Tootsie and Dyson.
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Slackers.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 736x732]

NOT SO LOUD!

You might summon the spirit of Q_J!


What do you think I was trying to do :-)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x637]Arthur and Tootsie on our morning walk.  One of our walking friends made the coats for Arthur and Tootsie last winter.


♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x637]
Rough life for Tootsie and Dyson.


♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x637]Slackers.


Ha!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
