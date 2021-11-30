 Skip to content
 
(New Scientist)   One in 10 US Black men put in solitary confinement before turning 32 including a further alarming amount that had over 15 days stays, meeting UN criteria for torture   (newscientist.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Decimating statistic
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
no international response to this atrocity and from the domestic side a disturbing sentiment that its justified.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quick, put more police in black neighborhoods for my prison stocks!

Look at the quality of education in black neighborhoods vs white neighborhoods. You'll be shocked, I'm sure.

It's a problem that we can solve but choose not to.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And 48% of the prison population is Dyslexic when they only make up ~20% of our general population.

🎵
Go down, Moses
Way down in Egypt land
Tell old Pharaoh
To let my people go!
🎵
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Decimating statistic


FarkPedantApproved.jpg
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Don't you dare talk about CRT!
- American conservatives
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

alechemist: no international response to this atrocity and from the domestic side a disturbing sentiment that its justified.


History has shown the world is fine with committing atrocities in your own country, it's only if you go outside your borders that people actually start to worry. And the US was founded on the opression of non-white peoples.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

alechemist: no international response to this atrocity and from the domestic side a disturbing sentiment that its justified.


The rest of the world likes American (and Russian and Chinese) money so they keep their mouths shut about how many people we lock up and how.

Americans themselves are psychopaths who wish harms and death on others until it comes for them. We are basically a nation of children and I think the rest of the world should really start treating us as such.
 
Meat's dream [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
America only has enough blood to keep one amendment erect at a time.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Meat's dream: America only has enough blood to keep one amendment erect at a time.


This here may be Comment Of The Year.
 
Creoena
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Bathtub Cynic: Americans themselves are psychopaths who wish harms and death on others until it comes for them. We are basically a nation of children and I think the rest of the world should really start treating us as such.

Children wish harm and death on others?  I think you need to find different children.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
neglect is abuse
 
rohar
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's only a matter of time before American blacks start applying for asylum in Canada and Europe.

...ang getting it.
 
