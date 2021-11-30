 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News.com.au)   That's a bold strategy, Cotton - Ghislaine Maxwell's defence: "But Epstein was worse"   (news.com.au) divider line
6
    More: News, Jury, trial of Maxwell, Human sexual behavior, Age of consent, Prosecutor, Bobbi Sternheim, alleged victims, aggressive civil defence attorneys  
•       •       •

199 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Nov 2021 at 5:25 AM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her defense lawyer..
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Why do they always look evil?

F*ck, she looks like she just finished stomping a puppy to death...
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Sure, I trafficked in child sex slaves, but I didn't have sex with them myself!'
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
In other words.

"I'm guilty as fark, but whatabout..."

Not exactly a unique strategy, hell I see it on Fark every damn day.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So her strategy is:

"They were all above the age of 16 which is the age of consent where this all happened, so it was legal"

and

"Jeffery Epstein is the real criminal here. Even though everything we did was legal, he was the real bad guy. You just want to blame me for the really bad stuff he did. Which was legal. But he did all the illegal stuff. Not me."
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well by that metric, princess, we can all just run amok since we aren't murdering, raping, and eating babies six times a day like that cannibal in Russia (Chikatilo?). That isn't how this works.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Demetrius: So her strategy is:

"They were all above the age of 16 which is the age of consent where this all happened, so it was legal"

and

"Jeffery Epstein is the real criminal here. Even though everything we did was legal, he was the real bad guy. You just want to blame me for the really bad stuff he did. Which was legal. But he did all the illegal stuff. Not me."


To be fair, what other defense do they possibly have? She did that shiat and may she rot in hell.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.