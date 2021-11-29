 Skip to content
(Twitter)   News: China has seized control of Uganda's national airport. Not news: China has seized control of Uganda's national airport   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Let  them tire themselves out.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Meh, Israel did a better job of owning this airport out from under their noses.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
China owns a nice chunk of US real estate as well.   Again ... not news.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Uganda has always been part of China.
 
padraig
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It would be horrendously callous to call it Schadenfreude, considering our horrible mistreatment of the continent (I'm talking mainly Europeans here), but the way threw themselves in the arms of China, while giving the finger to former colonal powers, was very shortsighted. Everybody could tell the Chinese would rape the continent right from the start.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Did they free the hostages or fix the cable?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Uganda be kidding me!
 
