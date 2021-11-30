 Skip to content
(News 5 Cleveland)   School district releases personal info about their entire senior class to the public, including grades and test scores; is about to learn about a federal law called FERPA   (news5cleveland.com) divider line

waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hahaha. And they teach people. So, bright.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FERPA DERPA FERPA DERPA FERPA DERPA HAY!!!

static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Students have been told that disclosing the information in these documents violates the Student Code of Conduct and will subject them to discipline.

Good luck with that.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"As a result, the district immediately notified the students and parents directly affected by the mistake and is working with them to reset their Google Mail passwords to prevent further unauthorized access."

Lol, wut?  How the fark does that help anyone in this situation?  Some dumbass sent all of the student's personal information to everyone.  Unless their school records for some unfathomable reason contained their e-mail addresses and passwords this won't do jack shiat.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You know, as stupid a mistake as this is, at least they didn't include the SSN or financial info.

This is a good example of why you limit sensitive info only to where it is needed, because eventually someonw is going ti fark up.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: "As a result, the district immediately notified the students and parents directly affected by the mistake and is working with them to reset their Google Mail passwords to prevent further unauthorized access."

Lol, wut?  How the fark does that help anyone in this situation?  Some dumbass sent all of the student's personal information to everyone.  Unless their school records for some unfathomable reason contained their e-mail addresses and passwords this won't do jack shiat.


It'll make a few parents slightly less angry because they see the school doing something, even if it's pointless.  A lot of damage control is maintaining the appearance of doing everything you can to fix it.

In other words, sometimes it actually helps in a minor way to lock the doors on a barn long after the horse is gone.
 
planes
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Some secretary in the Principal's office is in serious trouble. If they windup needing a goat, she's it.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

planes: Some secretary in the Principal's office is in serious trouble. If they windup needing a goat, she's it.


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

GRACE!!!!
 
janzee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This probably happens because schools have really old hardware/software.
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Runaround
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My wife and I happen to live in Bay Village where this happened and have a 5th grader. We use an online portal called PowerSchool for this stuff. I don't know any families with a senior. I'm wondering why they had to send an email in the first place when we can look this stuff up ourselves.
 
