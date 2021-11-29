 Skip to content
 
(WHDH Boston)   An 82 year old and an 83 year old go hunting, since you're reading this on Fark   (whdh.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Meat that old is really tough unless you stew it for a long time.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They fix the cable?

Although being that old, I bet the VCR still blinks 12:00.
 
Willie_One_Eye [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Got him right in the Lyndeborough.
Who needs editors?
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't most states require that guns are unloaded before you transport them in a car?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Billy Liar: Don't most states require that guns are unloaded before you transport them in a car?


Yeah. This is why.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Forget about it, it's Cow Hampshire.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think that's three accidental hunter shootings in under 24 hours here on Fark.
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🤭
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: Billy Liar: Don't most states require that guns are unloaded before you transport them in a car?

Yeah. This is why.


But there's no such thing as an unloaded gun. Paradox!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was good he called 911, but he shouldn't have field dressed him.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They eat some bacon, smoke a cigarette and beat their wives before pounding a handle of rot gut whiskey?
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When can we expect someone to come in and explain how important it is to unload and how they do it every time and how they keep their gun in a nuclear bunker type safe etc etc
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dad is 86. He's not a hunter and never has been.  But I farking love that old bastard.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AN 82 YEAR OLD was SHOT in the HUNT?!
 
TWX
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: They fix the cable?

Although being that old, I bet the VCR still blinks 12:00.


2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


What part is supposed to blink?
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They got COVID?
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: They fix the cable?

Although being that old, I bet the VCR still blinks 12:00.


They haven't gotten past peeling the film off the display screen, so it's stuck on 12:08.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Guns: Still safer than a Takata airbag.
 
