 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Pennsylvania prosecutor makes Hail Mary pass to US Supreme Court, asking for Bill Cosby to be put back in prison   (nbcnews.com) divider line
12
    More: Followup, Supreme Court of the United States, Crime, Bill Cosby's indecent assault conviction, Jury, U.S. Supreme Court, Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, United States, Pennsylvania Supreme Court  
•       •       •

480 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Nov 2021 at 10:46 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HawkEyes
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Cosby is upset that somebody used sneaky tactics to get him to do something he didn't want to do.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Put the old broad who lied on Emmett Till in prison first.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's not going to work, they used mushmouth to make the arguments to the court.

2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They won't touch that.
 
trippdogg
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
As much as I dislike the creepy old weirdo, he seems to have a solid case.  I would be surprised if SCOTUS went anywhere near it.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Don't elections have consequences? Why would the Supreme Court overturn this? I feel like they could enjoy some stigginit.
 
adamatari
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm not in favor of the death penalty but I do hope old rapey Cos can shuffle off the mortal coil posthaste.

I think the prosecutor did a normal good job, which with a normal defendant would have been fine, but Cosby has money for the good lawyers so they'll find every technicality. Dude admitted to a bunch of rapes. He is a serial rapist. It's lucky his "Spanish fly" didn't accidentally kill anyone (at least that we know) since he was also drugging people.

I can't think of things bad enough to say about Cosby that are worse than the facts.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Cosby will likely be going back to prison.

If Ghislane somehow doesn't get corona virus twice to the back of the head, while the gaurds are napping and the cameras are "malfunctioning", she is going to have to give up some celebs who are old and on the outs.  What better sacrifice than Cosby?  He doesn't have any influence anymore.  And he is old.  The ideal sacrifice to keep the populace appeased, and she won't have to rat out a real big cheese that could get her two rounds of corona virus to the back of the head.  All she has to do is keep her mouth shut on the big cheeses, and she will likely live long enough to get cosby back in prison.
 
GopherGuts
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
stop trying to cheer me up, subby
 
zjoik
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AmbassadorBooze: The Cosby will likely be going back to prison.

If Ghislane somehow doesn't get corona virus twice to the back of the head, while the gaurds are napping and the cameras are "malfunctioning", she is going to have to give up some celebs who are old and on the outs.  What better sacrifice than Cosby?  He doesn't have any influence anymore.  And he is old.  The ideal sacrifice to keep the populace appeased, and she won't have to rat out a real big cheese that could get her two rounds of corona virus to the back of the head.  All she has to do is keep her mouth shut on the big cheeses, and she will likely live long enough to get cosby back in prison.


No Gitmo?
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.