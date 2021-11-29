 Skip to content
 
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Here is a video reminder on why you stop at rail road crossings. Stop well away from them and not "I'm not touching you" away from them   (wjactv.com) divider line
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What is it with car hauler trailers on semi's and train crossings? There are enough other lowboy trailers out there that don't get high centered as frequently.

Is the car hauling industry hiring a greater percentage of dumbasses or what?
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again?
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MST3K - Last Clear Chance
Youtube Naix-f6KSIg

40% of all accidents account for nearly half of all accidents.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The train came to a stop but had very little damage.

Police say the driver of the truck is responsible for the crash.

Do either of the sentences need to be in the article, or can they just be assumed unless otherwise stated?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The driver does have a valid commercial truck license.

Did. Did have.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The driver was probably distracted by teens doing handstands.
 
woodjf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stephen Hawkins.
 
scotzrewl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkPanda: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Naix-f6K​SIg]
40% of all accidents account for nearly half of all accidents.


"Trains are holy, blameless creatures!"
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

roddikinsathome: Again?


Yes, again.

Apparently, there's no shortage of idiot truck drivers.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanebo: What is it with car hauler trailers on semi's and train crossings? There are enough other lowboy trailers out there that don't get high centered as frequently.

Is the car hauling industry hiring a greater percentage of dumbasses or what?


I wonder if trucking companies are having a hard time finding competent drivers. I had a truck driver too afraid to back up to the loading dock platform between the guide markers, so he unloaded his delivery about fifteen feet or so from the platform, then tried to muscle the jack up a small incline on the platform. It seemed like he hadn't made many deliveries.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: The driver does have a valid commercial truck license.

Did. Did have.


Exactly what I was going to say.
 
princhester
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Subby's headline makes no sense.  The truck got stuck on the tracks. That's not "I'm not touching you" away.   That's "I'm touching you damn hard" away.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

skinink: Wanebo: What is it with car hauler trailers on semi's and train crossings? There are enough other lowboy trailers out there that don't get high centered as frequently.

Is the car hauling industry hiring a greater percentage of dumbasses or what?

I wonder if trucking companies are having a hard time finding competent drivers. I had a truck driver too afraid to back up to the loading dock platform between the guide markers, so he unloaded his delivery about fifteen feet or so from the platform, then tried to muscle the jack up a small incline on the platform. It seemed like he hadn't made many deliveries.


I watch a few of the heavy wrecker channels on YouTube and there seem to be quite a number of truck drivers who would appear to be woefully inexperienced.
 
anuran
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Dumb Ways to Die
Youtube IJNR2EpS0jw
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Naix-f6K​SIg]
40% of all accidents account for nearly half of all accidents.


Could you identify this bucket full of your brother?
 
Xai [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What gets me, even if he didn't want to drive the 2.2 miles to the next crossing to safely cross, was that he could just phone the railroad operator (the number is on the crossing arm on a blue sign) and ask for permission to cross with his load that he wasn't sure would clear the crossing and they would tell him when it was safe to do so. 

5 minutes to make a phone call or risk millions of dollars in damages... hmm...
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Bootleg: The train came to a stop but had very little damage.

Police say the driver of the truck is responsible for the crash.

Do either of the sentences need to be in the article, or can they just be assumed unless otherwise stated?


Maybe the train dude was like, fk this I got freight to deliver.

Could also be the train dudes fault as he could've stopped in time but had personal beef with the asshole and decided to just slice the truck in half instead.

/bored and got nuthin to do
//this was the best I could come up with
///I know it sucks
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

princhester: Subby's headline makes no sense.  The truck got stuck on the tracks. That's not "I'm not touching you" away.   That's "I'm touching you damn hard" away.


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You know, I always wondered about that whole "never shift gears on a railroad" my dad beat into me when I was learning to drive.

Like, it really doesn't matter to most cars or jeeps. But on a semi hauling a heavy load? I can see where that is an appropriate thing to learn early.
 
phishrace
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That was a disappointing video. Filmed from a distance and blurry AF.  And whomever decided that the default video size for a trainwreck should be thumbnail is an idiot. Not satisfying at all.

To wash the bad taste out of my mouth, I watched the gif below.

forgifs.comView Full Size
 
Grognard
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: The driver does have a valid commercial truck license.

Did. Did have.


Came here to say this... beaten to the punch it appears.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Grognard: Archie Goodwin: The driver does have a valid commercial truck license.

Did. Did have.

Came here to say this... beaten to the punch it appears.


Literally everybody who has ever worked in transportation had that same thought at the same time!
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The people around here are so stupid, that if you stop before a railroad crossing, someone will go around you and pull into the gap.

At some point, this will be very entertaining.
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Maybe he didn't want to live by their rules any longer....could anyone go for some flapjacks?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

scotzrewl: ArkPanda: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Naix-f6K​SIg]
40% of all accidents account for nearly half of all accidents.

"Trains are holy, blameless creatures!"


no, they can be quiet hunters that sneak right up on you !
i had one do that 41 years ago.
sure the sound of the train was covered up by my car not having a muffler. so what.
trains should have baseball cards stuck in its wheels so you can hear them.
or something like that.
yes i got away, but did not walk away from it.
 
bud jones
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

princhester: Subby's headline makes no sense.


welcometofark.jpg
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bootleg: The train came to a stop but had very little damage.

Police say the driver of the truck is responsible for the crash.

Do either of the sentences need to be in the article, or can they just be assumed unless otherwise stated?


Somebody was padding their word count.
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well Doc, it's destroyed. Just like you wanted.

i.stack.imgur.comView Full Size
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Wanebo: Is the car hauling industry hiring a greater percentage of dumbasses or what?


The entire trucking industry is.

Whoooole lotta dangerous dumbasses driving huge loads out there every day. Scraping the bottom of the barrel.
 
ansius
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Wanebo: What is it with car hauler trailers on semi's and train crossings? There are enough other lowboy trailers out there that don't get high centered as frequently.

Is the car hauling industry hiring a greater percentage of dumbasses or what?


It's like the more vicious but underneath version of the 11' 8+8 bridge.
 
