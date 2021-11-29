 Skip to content
 
(National Review)   In Germany, you must be fully vaxxed to kill yourself   (nationalreview.com) divider line
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Or recovered. Assisted suicide shouldn't mean getting sick the doc or others who are helping you.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, surely vaccine side effects are no longer a concern, right?
 
Lifeless
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It called Death With Dignity.  If you don't live with dignity, you can do it the old-fashioned way.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Or recovered. Assisted suicide shouldn't mean getting sick the doc or others who are helping you.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: Well, surely vaccine side effects are no longer a concern, right?


I dunno.  I heard that if the vaccine finishes building the microchips, if you blow your brains out you'll just wake up and have hallucinations of Keanu Reeves telling you to be an anarchist.

/Do I have to say just kidding?
//Welcome to Cyberpunk 2077, samurai.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Somacandra: Or recovered. Assisted suicide shouldn't mean getting sick the doc or others who are helping you.


I'm pretty sure that article was engineered to identify Replicants because anyone with a little bit of empathy can see the problem pretty quickly.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well, duh.  You may be ready to shuffle off this mortal coil but that doesn't mean you can't still spread diseases to the people in the clinic that are helping you do it.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Gosh. Next thing you'll tell me that you're not allowed to speed on offramps.
 
