Photographer accused of drugging his subjects. Fark: he photographs insects
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You probably don't want to know how they got puppies and kittens to remain perfectly still for the long exposure times required for primitive film plates.

/nope
//Chuck Testa
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Photographer dude found a loophole:

Methods of stilling insects that involve...chemically spraying...or killing them for the purposes of taking an image are not permitted in submitted images for the awards.

Apparently, since stilling insects by placing them near a source of the same chemical used in killing jars isn't technically spraying them, he'll get away with it.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have to move from bug powder to Mugwamp jism for full effect,
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Normal practice is to kill them but drugging them is unethical?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't choose buglife. Buglife chose me.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this guy sexually assaults bugs, and then screws them over on the royalties from pictures of them in compromising photos? There needs to be a law. A You Can't Rape Bugs Law.  We'll call it 'Buzzy's Law' to remember the courage of one particular mosquito victim.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's bugging the people criticizing him, isn't it better to leave them alive?
 
acouvis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh for the.... Is there any actual indication he's actually harming them at all?  Just to point out, beekeepers "drug" their bees all the time...

https://www.buddhabeeapiary.com/blog/​w​hy-do-beekeepers-use-smoke
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amateur. In honors Bio in highschool I killed all my fruit flies AND got High as a kite leaving whatever chemicals open when I was supposed to just give em a nap and count sepia eyes for a genetics course.

RIP fruit flies you made it 3 generations and now I wish to be able to kill each and everyone of you at will like I was able to do in highschool.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile most people blithely kill every spider, moth, or beetle they find in their house.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
James's colorful winning photo shows a "Cabbage White Butterfly on Knapweed."

What a white butterfly on knap weed might look like...


 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AstroJesus: So this guy sexually assaults bugs,



 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

 
Mindlock
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: So this guy sexually assaults bugs, and then screws them over on the royalties from pictures of them in compromising photos? There needs to be a law. A You Can't Rape Bugs Law.  We'll call it 'Buzzy's Law' to remember the courage of one particular mosquito victim.


You think that's bad, but did you know that the Government forcibly sterilizes countless bugs every year by exposing them to radiation against their will?
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What if you just stick USB cables up their ass?


Surprise Butt Charging!

 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This doesn't bug me.
 
