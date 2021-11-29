 Skip to content
 
(Fark)   December is almost here - How the hell did that happen??? Time to start planning ahead for spring. Let's all commiserate in your Fark Gardening thread for Tuesday November 30, 2021   (fark.com) divider line
budawold [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I've noticed poinsettias on sale

TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I'm pondering the notion of getting some cannabis clones instead of starting from seeds like I usually do. What is your preference and why?
 
croesius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Just got the final windows secured on the greenhouse.

The front panels are hinged, but now I need to figure out some kind of latch system.

Have a couple of really nice days in a row this week so I'm gonna try and finish off what I can. Once I seal up the roof a bit I think it'll be ready for spring!
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I got some dormant spray on the fruit trees just before the freeze started.
I've already started thinking about which veggies I'll grow. Onion seeds will be started in late January. I'll need double the amount this year. Last year's might not see me through the month.
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I'm in 7b. I want a mulchess flower bed so I thought I'd go with creeping thyme to cover the floor and attract pollenators. Am I better off buying 100 plants, or should I buy a shiat ton of seeds and try to spread seed in the spring?

Earlier this year, I tried to grow trays from seeds and they all died and the trays grew moldy.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Why is it so far off the ground
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Earguy: I'm in 7b. I want a mulchess flower bed so I thought I'd go with creeping thyme to cover the floor and attract pollenators. Am I better off buying 100 plants, or should I buy a shiat ton of seeds and try to spread seed in the spring?

Earlier this year, I tried to grow trays from seeds and they all died and the trays grew moldy.


Weeds will out-compete the seeds. I'd get well started plants.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
December is my month off from doing anything like that.

January is when I will start perusing the seed catalogs.

Oh who am I kidding I got so many plans for the spring. Most of it's just pulling things out and making my yard simpler to maintain.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
And it's not a lot but there are some empty spots that would normally have annuals in them that I'm going to be putting perennials in
 
croesius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

I hate bending down, and this will allow me to wrap the underside in canvas to seal off the windchill and use for storage.

TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Far out man. That's a great idea and would work well for a wide array of fruits and veggies
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I need to start researching native options for a couple spots. When Mom & I cleaned everything up for fall we dug up a bunch of hastas that just never did very well, so I need something else to go where they were.

Whatever I pick will be going under an overhang so it has to tolerate me forgetting to water it. And it's full sun in the morning, full shade in the afternoon. It's a tricky spot.

Other than that I'll be doing sunflowers again 'cuz I loved those this year. And then it'll be various annuals for the boxes and pots. So probably a bunch of petunias and baby petunias because those just keep flowering and are hard for me to kill. Probably torenia too since that seemed ok with my lack of gardening ability as well.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Waiting on cherry seeds to germinate
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Going to head to dollar general for a couple of boxes of marigold seeds. Had time to kill while taking mom to the cancer center last year, was surprised how well the seeds did compared to the plants I bought from lowes.
 
AsparagusFTW
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Will start hot pepper seeds in a few weeks. Started them Jan 31 last time. Still too late. Probably Jan 1 this year.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The headline is northern hemisphere propoganda!
 
dryknife
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I found some acorns that I may try to sprout over the winter.
I think they are bur oaks - I dunno, but the acorns are almost as big as golf balls.
Never have seen any like them before. Would hurt your head if you were under the tree when one fell.
 
