edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So many questions...
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
991 kids shot to death in 2019
1,375 in 2020
On pace to top that this year (1,165 as of 10/11 was the most recent number I could find)

Nice work, everyone.  If we keep working on our aim, we can probably top 1,500 next year.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Naido: 991 kids shot to death in 2019
1,375 in 2020
On pace to top that this year (1,165 as of 10/11 was the most recent number I could find)

Nice work, everyone.  If we keep working on our aim, we can probably top 1,500 next year.


Are the guns OK?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought he was supposed to aim for the boyfriend...?
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She shouldn't draw on her pa.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Can you make a quadcopter out of one, like the cat thing?
 
Monocultured
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The real question Texans are asking themselves is whether or not they can still get the 10k Abbott Puritan bucks by turning him in for late term abortion.
 
imaconnect4guy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This could only happen from negligence, so why the fark aren't they charging the father?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So Alec Baldwins Hunter Safety course is the new normal?
 
JRoo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I was scared for a minute that it might have been drugs that killed her but then I found out it was guns and I was like, whew, thank God.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Kyle Rittenhouse already had a kid? That was fast.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

imaconnect4guy: This could only happen from negligence, so why the fark aren't they charging the father?


Throw the book at him. Negligence, child endangerment, reckless discharge of a firearm, manslaughter, etc.

If you want to own a gun, fine, but there should be serious consequences when you f*ck up.
 
Trik
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Jesus, what a horror story.
 
