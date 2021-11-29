 Skip to content
 
Stefon: This video has EVERYTHING
23
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It really does just keep giving. Got to be staged, but I can't tell from the pixels.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cat makes it.
 
your cats butt
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I did not see MTVs Dan Cortez. Or midgets on skateboards.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
stockhead.com.auView Full Size
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I've seen far worse films with much longer durations
 
wedelw
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
yeah the gentle zoom in and out sorta makes me think it's staged.
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

wedelw: yeah the gentle zoom in and out sorta makes me think it's staged.


Some people can actually handle a cell phone camera, just fyi.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: [Fark user image image 425x255]


It's either fake or Jesus is watching over them. One or the other.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

wedelw: yeah the gentle zoom in and out sorta makes me think it's staged.


Traffic cam guys will often zoom in and out once they wake up to something weird going on, so let's not let that get in the way of believing in this obvious Christmas miracle.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I thought the fake part was a given. Just the way they were artificially fighting was obvious.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

your cats butt: I did not see MTVs Dan Cortez. Or midgets on skateboards.


Golly, I do miss Stefon. He needs to do a post-COVID spot.

(If we're ever post-COVID ...)
 
Jclark666
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

wedelw: yeah the gentle zoom in and out sorta makes me think it's staged.


The old woman has a bluescreen halo, its unmissable when she's "in front" of moving cars.  Also, when the focus changes on the actors, the cars are always in the same focus.

But I liked the cat.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Look, I'm going to be honest, I just watched it for the sweet Russian goth titties.
 
TUFAschistEH
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: The cat makes it.


Was the cat trying to help lol?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The cat made it for me.
/I'm gonna be honest, though, after watching the entirety I wished douchebro was a little slower getting into the road.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Even a doorman who only high-fives children of divorce?
 
Superjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I was waiting for it to end with a car plowing into them.
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Any guess as to what the hell she spilt?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Staged, no real drama, no real comedy, a video about nothing, Seinfeld has met his match.
 
mrparks
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: [Fark user image image 425x255]


It's real and it's fabulous.
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mrparks: Peter von Nostrand: [Fark user image image 425x255]

It's real and it's fabulous.


Begrudgingly given a funny.
 
