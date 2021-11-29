 Skip to content
(WCHS Charleston)   Pro-tip: You're drunk in the back seat of a car that has been pulled over for speeding and you don't want to go to jail. Do not call in an armed robbery in the neighborhood and go to jail for something way more serious   (wchstv.com) divider line
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, can't you be drunk in the back seat as long as you are not driving? Why would you go to jail?
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: OK, can't you be drunk in the back seat as long as you are not driving? Why would you go to jail?


That was my first question, followed by the thought that drunk people make bad decisions.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

labman: KarmicDisaster: OK, can't you be drunk in the back seat as long as you are not driving? Why would you go to jail?

That was my first question, followed by the thought that drunk people make bad decisions.


And frequently double down on them.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"The driver of the stopped vehicle passed the field sobriety tests and was cited for speeding before continuing his drive."

Nothing but a ticket or warning for speeding would have happened, but this guy decided to dial it up to 11.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I am guessing the driver was slightly drunk but managed to pass the field sobriety test. He may have pressured him into making that call to save his own ass.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

labman: KarmicDisaster: OK, can't you be drunk in the back seat as long as you are not driving? Why would you go to jail?

That was my first question, followed by the thought that drunk people make bad decisions.


DUI, since you were near the keys and the car was in motion on a public road.

/DIAF came from arrests as logically asinine
 
BigChad
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: OK, can't you be drunk in the back seat as long as you are not driving? Why would you go to jail?


Who said they weren't driving?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: labman: KarmicDisaster: OK, can't you be drunk in the back seat as long as you are not driving? Why would you go to jail?

That was my first question, followed by the thought that drunk people make bad decisions.

DUI, since you were near the keys and the car was in motion on a public road.

/DIAF came from arrests as logically asinine


Seems like it's very rare but could possibly happen. Definitely worth challenging.

Calling a fake robbery definitely is the worse of the two options he had.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: labman: KarmicDisaster: OK, can't you be drunk in the back seat as long as you are not driving? Why would you go to jail?

That was my first question, followed by the thought that drunk people make bad decisions.

DUI, since you were near the keys and the car was in motion on a public road.

/DIAF came from arrests as logically asinine


No, that is not what happened here. The driver got a speeding ticket, the drunk passengers who didn't call the cops had  no charges.  The dipshiat who called in a false report faces the serious charges.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Pretty sure I went to high school with the creep on the right

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The news release said both occupants who had been in the back seat denied it was their phone.
One of the occupants offered his phone as proof
"Oh, thanks a lot, Bob!"
 
Wobambo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is why I just drank at home when I was still drinking. Dude was probably black out drunk and had to have what happened explained to him while hungover. Great party. Wooo.
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Pretty sure I went to high school with the creep on the right

[Fark user image image 850x427]


Kanawha just is not catching a break in the news recently are they?
 
Salmon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Pretty sure I went to high school with the creep on the right

[Fark user image 850x427]


Does he have a lot of imitation crab meat?
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Really it's kind of an amazing fark up with a legit DD. You were so close... and failed so badly.
 
