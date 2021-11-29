 Skip to content
(Edmonton Journal)   Gimme a large fentanyl pizza with extra meth   (edmontonjournal.com) divider line
KCinPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee, I wonder how the fentanyl got to Edmonton?
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I actually wanted extra anchovies, though...
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KCinPA: Gee, I wonder how the fentanyl got to Edmonton?


They called in for delivery.
 
algman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that a premium topping?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No pineapple, WTF eh
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was about to call BS on the cop math, but a quarter kilo of fentanyl probably is worth about that much.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And we're arguing about pineapple.
 
sithon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But how was their pizza?
 
palelizard
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wait, I can get a fentanyl pizza? Why has no one told me this before?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

palelizard: Wait, I can get a fentanyl pizza? Why has no one told me this before?


Go into nearly any pizza shop and wink when you ask for extra anchovies. 9 times out of 10 you will get drugs.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Worst. Meal Replacement Plan. Ever.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Is tin foil a common container for fentanyl? That picture made me think they were trying to sell, breadsticks or something
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Give me a deep dish of that!
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Morons.  You sell 'shrooms out of a pizza joint.  That way you have plausible deniability:


"See, Officer...no drugs here, just pizza toppings."
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Who ordered the fentanyl pizza with extra meth?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

hugram: Who ordered the fentanyl pizza with extra meth?
[Fark user image image 650x356]


Cuomo?
 
JustLookin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's not delivery, it's the DEA.

Or whatever they have in Canada.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

JustLookin: It's not delivery, it's the DEA.

Or whatever they have in Canada.


The DE Eh.
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Apparently there are 2 pizza places in that neighborhood widely known to sell narcotics and stimulants. The cops only need to read Twitter to know this.
 
rue_in_winter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yeah, no surprises.

Friend of mine worked in the kitchen at a Boston Pizza where the owner was using it for money laundering. Cash businesses can hide a lot of activity.
 
